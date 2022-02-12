‘American Horror Story’ Leaving Netflix Globally in March 2022

Disney is pulling the plug on Netflix. Not only will the library be losing all six of the Marvel Netflix shows, but every season of the beloved horror anthology, American Horror Story, will also be leaving Netflix around the globe in March 2022.

Over the past decade Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series, American Horror Story, has been one of the most popular shows on television, and one of the standout shows available to stream on many Netflix libraries. In fact, it goes without saying that Netflix has played a massive contribution to the show’s popularity outside of the US.

Having managed to stay on Netflix (despite numerous removal notices in most regions around the world in the past) the series will be departing alongside numerous other Disney properties come the end of February 2022.

When is American Horror Story leaving Netflix?

Netflix is carrying the show in at least six regions according to Unogs and all of those regions now show removal dates on the platform.

Let’s run through which regions will see American Horror Story leave on March 1st:

Netflix US (Seasons 1-9)

Netflix UK (Seasons 1-8)

Netflix Japan (Seasons 1-9)

Netflix Germany (Seasons 1-9)

Netflix France (Seasons 1-9)

Netflix Switzerland (Seasons 1-9)

Why is American Horror Story leaving Netflix?

To put it simply, the streaming license that Netflix had for the series is coming to an end and is unlikely to be renewed. Given how many Disney properties are leaving all on March 1st, it has been speculated that rather than the licenses just expiring, they’ve instead been bought back.

The reason why the series is unlikely to be renewed is due to Netflix’s competitor Disney+. Since Disney’s acquisition of Fox in March 2019, and the release of Disney+ in November 2019, efforts have been ramped up to remove any licensed content and return it to the Disney brand.

Where can I stream American Horror Story next?

As you may have guessed by now the next streaming service you will be able to stream American Horror Story is Disney+. In the United Kingdom for instance, Disney+ has only had seasons 9 and 10 since the Star platform launched. With the removal from Netflix, it’ll likely move over to there.

In the United States, the series is also available on Prime Video but we suspect those rights are being pulled back eventually too with the series being exclusive to Hulu from March 1st onwards.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming removal of American Horror Story from Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!