When will ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 be on Netflix?

Honing in on 200 episodes, The Blacklist has been back on NBC for its ninth season with the new episodes dropping weekly from October 21st, 2021. With the show set to wrap up by the end of May, here’s when you can expect season 9 of The Blacklist to be available on Netflix.

James Spader continues to play Raymond Reddington, a former criminal turned FBI informant who has helped the authorities capture countless notable criminals over the years.

Netflix has carried the show in many regions (more on this below) since the show’s inception reportedly paying up to $2 million per episode.

Season 9 began airing on October 21st, 2021 but notably saw the departure of the creator of the series, Jon Bokenkamp this season.

The Blacklist season 9 will consist of 22 episodes with the season finale airing on May 27th and don’t worry, the future of the show is secure with a season 10 underway.

When season 9 of The Blacklist will be on Netflix will entirely depend on where you live, so let’s dive into each of the three groups. Those who get weekly episodes, those that receive the season all at once, and those who don’t receive it at all.

Some Netflix Regions Receive Weekly Episodes of The Blacklist

Some regions of Netflix are lucky enough to get weekly episodes of The Blacklist.

Netflix regions that get weekly episodes of The Blacklist and will continue to do so until late May 2022 include:

Netflix India

Israel

South Korea

Hungary

Poland

Russia

Portugal

Slovakia

Romania

The Blacklist Season 9 Netflix Release Schedule

For almost every other region, you’ll have to wait to get season 9 of The Blacklist.

For Netflix in the United States and Canada, you’ll have to wait until season 9 has concluded its run plus a few months thereafter. But we can give a pretty accurate estimate as to when that’ll be.

All of season 8 was added to Netflix in the US on October 6th, 2021 with the full season leaving the NBC app on October 22nd, 2021. All prior seasons before season 8 hit Netflix CA & US in September.

That means we’re currently expecting season 9 of The Blacklist to be on Netflix in September or October 2022.

A few other regions are still missing season 8 including some European countries and Latin America. You should get season 8 sometime in 2022 with season 9 then dropping in 2023.

Why The Blacklist isn’t on Netflix in the United Kingdom

Most of Netflix carries The Blacklist with a few notable exceptions. The biggest exception is Netflix UK which doesn’t have access to the show at all because the rights (both broadcast and streaming) were sold to Sky.

That’s all we have for now. We’ll keep you posted on exactly when season 9 of The Blacklist will be coming to Netflix and any notable developments regarding the future of the show as and when we get it.

Are you looking forward to season 9 of The Blacklist on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.