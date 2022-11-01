When will Season 9 of ‘The Flash’ be on Netflix?

The Flash, like many other shows on The CW, will be coming to an end in the next year. Having been on our screens since 2014, The Flash will end in 2023 with season 9 and come to Netflix in select regions.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns this DC comics adaptation has been airing on The CW for coming up on a decade and starred Grant Gustin as Barry Allen.

Like many shows on The CW, The Flash will soon end following the network’s sale.

The series won’t be keeping its usual fall slot on The CW and is instead set to air at some point in early 2023. You can also expect a smaller episode count reduced from 20 last season to 13 for the final season.

Once concluded, the show will have over 180 episodes to binge on Netflix.

When will The Flash season 9 be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with the United States release date for The Flash season 9.

There, you’ll have to wait until the show has concluded and then the show will hit Netflix around 7 to 9 days following its finale air date.

Without a start date, we’re predicting that this will be around summer 2023 at the present time.

If you can’t wait until the Netflix release date for The Flash season 9, you’ll be able to watch episodes on The CW Seed app.

This series from The CW will be one of the network’s three shows to hit Netflix in the US in 2023 as part of a legacy output deal Netflix had with the network.

Once the final season is added to Netflix, the show will remain on the streaming service for around 5 years.

When will The Flash season 9 be on Netflix in other regions?

In almost all other regions, you get weekly episode drops of The Flash.

This includes countries and continents like:

Canada

Europe

Latin America

Japan

Poland

Asia

You’ll get weekly episodes once again starting in early 2023 and will see episodes drop the day after they air in the States.

If you’re looking for a rewatch of the Arrowverse, those in the United States can mostly watch from start to finish right on Netflix. We’ve got a viewer guide on the watch order for Arrowverse here.

This is also one of the last DC-licensed titles to likely ever hit Netflix, with Titans season 4 also hitting Netflix in select regions. However, Netflix still have The Sandman (yet to be renewed at the time of publishing) and Sweet Tooth exclusively.

Are you looking forward to watching season 9 of The Flash on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.