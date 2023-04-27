Titans returned for its fourth season and final season on HBO Max, with the show split across 12 episodes in two chunks. We’ve now received confirmation that given the show has come to an end, it’ll be headed to Netflix outside the United States. Here’s when.

Originally first airing on DC Universe, HBO Max since took over the reins for Titans, which is developed from the Teen Titans IP from the DC library. We’ve seen plenty of recognizable DC heroes and villains filter in and out of the show.

Season 4 saw the return of all of its main stars plus guest star Jay Lycurgo and series newcomers Franka Potente and Joseph Morgan. We also saw some recognizable DC icons appear in season 4 including Stargirl, Lex Luther, Cyborg, Raven Mask, Robotman and Negative Man to name but a few.

Alas, the fourth season does conclude Titans as DC shifts gears for the forthcoming James Gunn and Peter Safran 10-year DC plan.

For those unaware, Netflix acquired the international rights to Titans starting with season 1 in November 2019. Season 2 dropped internationally in October 2020 and season 3 in August 2021.

Titans resides on all regions of Netflix outside the United States, with key territories like the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia all carrying the show in full.

Titans sister show, Doom Patrol, was sold internationally to Prime Video.

When will Titans Season 4 be on HBO Max?

Once again, the series will air/stream first on HBO Max before coming to Netflix.

As you may know, HBO Max opted to split the release schedule for Titans season 4 into two halves. The first half, consisting of 6 episodes aired between November and December 2022. The second half then began airing on April 13th, releasing weekly and is scheduled to conclude on May 11th, 2023.

When will Titans Season 4 be on Netflix internationally?

Sadly, it seemed early on that Netflix outside the US would have to wait for the show to fully conclude as it doesn’t receive weekly episodes like HBO Max.

Indeed, we’ve now had confirmation that Titans season 4 will drop all at once onto Netflix and we can exclusively reveal that Netflix is eying to do that on June 25th, 2023.

For those in the United States and internationally, DC on Netflix isn’t ending anytime soon. We just saw the release of Sweet Tooth season 2 and upcoming projects such as The Sandman season 2 and Dead Boy Detectives should keep any DC-diehard keeping their Netflix subscription for years to come.

Are you looking forward to watching Titans season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.