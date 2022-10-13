The long-running NBC series The Blacklist is a fan favorite with the ninth season now streaming on Netflix in dozens of regions worldwide. Will there be a season 10 of The Blacklist, and when will it be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

Since 2013, The Blacklist is a crime thriller series led by James Spader. Over the years, we’ve seen the former criminal turned FBI informant capture dozens of criminals.

Let’s start off with good news. The Blacklist is set to return for a tenth season at NBC. It was an early renewal at the network, with the thumbs-up coming in February 2022.

Filming got underway on season 10 in September 2022 and cast Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik. It’ll once again be a 22-episode long season.

The show also notably crossed over the 200-episode mark in its 10th season—no word on whether there’ll be a season 11 yet.

When will The Blacklist Season 10 be on NBC?

According to Deadline, the series has been pushed back to “midseason,” which means it won’t be sticking to its regular fall release schedule has mostly been at some point between September and November each year.

No official start date has been announced as of yet. More when we get it.

When will The Blacklist Season 10 be on Netflix in the United States?

We’ll start with the United States. Will the delayed start on NBC affect its Netflix release? Unlikely. Season 6 notably started in the midseason and still came to Netflix like all other seasons.

Let’s look back at when new seasons of The Blacklist have hit Netflix in prior years:

Season 4 – 09/07/2017

Season 5 – 09/12/2018

Season 6 – 09/19/2019

Season 7 – 09/18/2020

Season 8 – 10/06/2021

Season 9 – 10/06/2022

Without fail, then, Netflix has always picked up new seasons of The Blacklist between September and October. That means we’re expecting season 10 of The Blacklist to come to Netflix between September and October 2023.

When will other regions of The Blacklist receive season 10?

Most regions of Netflix receive The Blacklist, with many receiving weekly episode drops. This notably excludes Netflix in the United Kingdom.

If you’ve received weekly episodes in the past, you’ll do so again starting in early 2023.

In Canada, you’ll get the series around the same time as the United States (around September 2023).

Are you looking forward to another season of The Blacklist coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.