When will ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 be on Netflix?

Honing in on 200 episodes, The Blacklist is the NBC crime drama series that resides on Netflix in many regions worldwide. Netflix Canada has just received season 9 and Netflix US will get the ninth season in October 2022.

James Spader continues to play Raymond Reddington, a former criminal turned FBI informant who has helped the authorities capture countless notable criminals over the years.

Since the show’s inception, Netflix has carried the show in many regions (more on this below), reportedly paying up to $2 million per episode.

Season 9 began airing on October 21st, 2021 but notably saw the departure of the creator of the series, Jon Bokenkamp, this season.

The Blacklist season 9 will consist of 22 episodes with the season finale airing on May 27th. The show’s future is also secure with season 10 confirmed and due to premiere in the 2022-2023 midseason.

When season 9 of The Blacklist will be on Netflix depends entirely on where you live, so let’s dive into each of the three groups. Those who get weekly episodes, those who receive the season all at once, and those who don’t.

Some Netflix Regions Receive Weekly Episodes of The Blacklist

Some regions of Netflix are lucky enough to get weekly episodes of The Blacklist.

Netflix regions that get weekly episodes of The Blacklist and will continue to do so until late May 2022 include:

Netflix India

Israel

South Korea

Hungary

Poland

Russia

Portugal

Slovakia

Romania

The Blacklist Season 9 Netflix Release Schedule

For almost every other region, you’ll have to wait for season 9 of The Blacklist.

For Netflix in the United States and Canada, you’ll have to wait until season 9 has concluded its run, plus a few months after that. We were predicting September or October 2022, and we were right.

All of season 8 was added to Netflix in the US on October 6th, 2021, with the full season leaving the NBC app on October 22nd, 2021. All prior seasons before season 8 hit Netflix CA & US in September.

Netflix Canada received all of season 9 on September 21st

Netflix in the United States will receive The Blacklist season 9 on October 6th

A few other regions are still missing season 8 including some European countries and Latin America. You should get season 8 sometime in 2022 with season 9 then dropping in 2023.

Why The Blacklist isn’t on Netflix in the United Kingdom

Most of Netflix carries The Blacklist with a few notable exceptions.

The biggest exception is Netflix UK which doesn’t have access to the show because the rights (both broadcast and streaming) were sold to Sky.

Are you looking forward to season 9 of The Blacklist on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.