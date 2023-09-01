For Labor Day weekend, the big new theatrical release is Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 3, which, following its exclusive window, will eventually drop on Netflix, but when depends on where you live.

Beginning in 2014, The Equalizer franchise has become one of Sony’s biggest. The action thriller sees Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington play the role of Robert McCall.

In the third movie, which is released in theaters on September 1st, 2023, we see McCall living in Southern Italy, but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

Alongside Washington in the movie stars Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro, and Eugenio Mastrandrea.

When will The Equalizer 3 be on Netflix in the US?

Let’s begin in the United States, where Netflix has a big comprehensive first-window deal with Sony struck back in April 2021.

Since 2022, all Sony movies that have released theatrically (and a few Sony Pictures Classic titles) have dropped onto Netflix just months after they debuted in theaters.

For the most part, most movies have dropped onto Netflix exactly 120 days after their initial release. If that’s the case here, The Equalizer 3 will be streaming on Netflix on December 30, 2023 – over the Christmas break.

With that said, a few titles have arrived a few days or weeks after that 120-day window. That means it may be as late as January 2024.

You can see our full preview of all the Sony movies coming soon to Netflix here.

When will The Equalizer 3 be on Netflix Internationally?

Sony movies appear on Netflix worldwide, whether new or old, but new ones typically come to Netflix in waves.

In the first window, like the United States, India will be one of the first countries to receive the movie, likely around December 2023.

Then, a few months later, we’ll see more Asian territories pick up the movie, and some central European territories like Germany and The Netherlands pick it up (~ Spring 2024).

For those in the United Kingdom, new Sony movies typically come to Netflix after their residence at Sky/Now, which takes around two years. That means The Equalizer 3 won’t be on Netflix UK until sometime in 2025.

Canada and Latin American countries typically have to wait three years for Sony Pictures movies. Therefore, those regions won’t receive The Equalizer 3 until 2026.

Are the first two Equalizer movies on Netflix?

Want to dive into the previous two movies before heading out to the cinema? Sadly, Netflix isn’t the best way to do it, with both movies unavailable in most regions. The US, for example, currently has neither of them streaming at the time of publishing.

Per Unogs, the first movie is currently streaming in 15 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, India, and Japan. However, the second movie isn’t available in as many countries, with only 13 streaming it at the time of publishing, including Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Are you looking forward to watching The Equalizer 3 on Netflix in your region? Let us know in the comments below.