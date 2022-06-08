When will ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

One of the biggest Spanish-language show debuts of 2022 has been Wrong Side of the Tracks which dropped on May 20th, 2022. The good news is that a second season is on the way (and has already aired) so here’s what we know so far about what’s to come and when we could see it drop on Netflix.

Created by David Bermejo, the series revolves around a fed-up war veteran who takes matters into his own hands after his daughter falls prey to drug gangs.

It’s worth mentioning that Netflix doesn’t own the series outright. Instead, it was licensed to Netflix exclusively. Wrong Side of the Tracks aired first in Spain on the network, Telecinco.

Season 1 and 2 have both aired in Spain on Telecinco earlier this year with episodes 1 through 10 (which make up season 1 that’s now available on Netflix) airing between February 1st and March 22nd, 2022. The next 10 episodes began airing between March 29th and finished on May 17th, 2022.

Season 2 of the show consists of another 8 episodes bringing the total episode count up for the series to 16.

Here’s what you can expect going into the first episode of the new season:

“Without Irene or the hardware story, life isn’t being easy for Tirso. If that wasn’t bad enough, things in the neighborhood are getting even worse.”

Here are the episode titles (taken from literal translation – subject to change) for season 2:

Episode 1 – Hang up the Coat

Episode 2 – A Forgotten Car

Episode 3 – Listen to the Heart

Episode 4 – Jump into the Void

Episode 5 – The Brutal Truth

Episode 6 – All for Love

Episode 7 – An Orange Pole

Episode 8 – Mutton in C

When will Season 2 of Wrong Side of the Tracks be on Netflix?

One Spanish source confirms the show is likely due to hit Netflix globally before the end of 2022 but wasn’t able to specify an actual date.

Season 1 arrived on Netflix around 60 days following episode 8’s airing in Spain. If we apply a similar timescale for season 2, that’d mean we’d get the new season available in or around July 15th, 2022.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment on the availability of Wrong Side of the Tracks.

How well is Wrong Side of the Tracks Performing on Netflix?

Between May 15th and June 5th, 2022 the series has now picked up 118.98 million hours watched on Netflix around the globe.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 15th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022 20,200,000 3 1 May 22nd, 2022 to May 29th, 2022 61,620,000 (+205%) 1 2 May 29th, 2022 to June 5th, 2022 37,160,000 (-40%) 1 3

How does its performance compare so far with other shows? While having a quiet first week on Netflix, it rose 205% in week 2 going on to match the performance of The Five Juanas. It lags, however, behind The Marked Heart.

The show performed well in Spain too. According to Elco Mercio, the show achieved a 19.7% share which equates to 2.1 million viewers which it cites as being “one of the best debuts on television in the country.”

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Wrong Side of the Tracks coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.