Why ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Won’t be on Netflix Anytime Soon

Michael Keaton is returning to one of the most iconic roles in his career alongside a huge cast in the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 movie Beetlejuice.

Typically, we don’t write articles for every film that hits theaters, but given the number of crossovers and the fact that we’ve received quite a few requests asking whether this movie will be coming to Netflix, we thought we’d clear the air about the film’s streaming plans.

What are those crossovers? Well, there’s a reason why people are referring to this as Wednesday: The Movie. There are numerous crossovers between Netflix’s biggest show in history and this movie. At the helm of the movie, you’ve got the two writers behind Wednesday, having done the script for this. In addition, Tim Burton, who directed all of season 1 and will return to direct in season 2, directed this title. That also extends to the cast, with Jenna Ortega being the biggest crossover. A number of the other cast members have ties to Netflix, too, including Winona Ryder, who secured a special provision to allow her to film the movie outside of Stranger Things.

Released in theaters on September 6th, the movie is set to be one of the biggest grossers of the year, having already had a spectacular opening weekend.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Will Be On Max But May Hit Netflix in A Few Years

Although it’s not been widely reported, for the past couple of years, Netflix has been working with Warner Bros. Pictures on the second window. A good example is Evil Dead Rise, which will come to Netflix on September 23rd, 2024, following its initial theatrical release in April 2023. It then had an exclusive period on Max (dubbed the first window) from June 23rd, 2023.

Broadly speaking (looking at Furiosa as a more recent example), it takes three months for the movie to go from theatrical to Max (~ December 2024). It’ll be on Max for around 15 months before coming to Netflix US (early 2026).

Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice be on Netflix in international regions?

Sadly, we can’t be specific for international regions or go by country by country as deals are complicated and usually aren’t publicized or true for every title. As a result, the below is purely speculation based on prior Warner Bros. Pictures films coming to Netflix.

Netflix Canada is similar to the United States in that it receives most WB films around a year and a half after they’ve been released, if not even sooner in the cast of The Nun II – that applies to Netflix Japan, too. Australia sometimes follows that rule, but not with all films.

Netflix UK has been getting WB movies for around 2-3 years following their initial theatrical release, meaning you won’t be getting them anytime soon. The earliest they will be available is sometime in late 2026, if not in 2027.

Netflix India, Greece, Turkey, Switzerland, and Italy, among other Asian territories, are getting new WB movies around 2 years after their initial release.

Do you hope Netflix picks up Beetlejuice Beetlejuice where you live? Let us know in the comments.