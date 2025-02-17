Coming Soon to Netflix WWE

WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for March 2025

Your complete rundown of live WWE on Netflix coming up in March 2025.

Wwe Live Event Schedule March V

Picture: John Cena will compete in the Elimination Chamber – WWE

March is almost upon us, and another busy and exciting month of WWE live events is on the way. This month, we’ll see the WWE superstars compete in the Elimination Chamber for a shot at competing at Wrestlemania 41.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve already seen a considerable number of archived WWE content land on Netflix in the United States or Internationally. This includes decades worth of premium live events such as Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Summerslam

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should apply an extra day to the date when necessary.

Live WWE Premium Events in March 2025

Elimination Chamber Wwe Live Event Schedule March

Picture: WWE Elimination Chamber 2025- WWE

Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Elimination Chamber 2025

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Description: The road to Wrestlemania heats up as 6 superstars from the men's and women's division compete in the Elimination Chamber for a title shot at Wrestlemania.

Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM

NXT Roadblock

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, USA

Description: The superstars of NXT descend on New York City as they battle it out for championship glory.

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM

WWE RAW Schedule for March 2025

Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. 

RAW #N1×09

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

RAW #N1×10

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM

RAW #N1×11

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Location: Forest Nation, Brussels, Belgium

Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 07:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 05:00 AM

RAW #N1×12

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Location: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Broadcast Times: EST: 03:00 PM | GMT: 07:00 PM | PST: 12:00 PM | CET: 08:00 PM | IST: 12:30 AM | AEST: 06:00 AM

RAW #N1×13

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Location: The 02, London, UK

Broadcast Times: EST: 03:00 PM | GMT: 07:00 PM | PST: 12:00 PM | CET: 09:00 PM | IST: 12:30 AM | AEST: 06:00 AM

WWE SmackDown Schedule for March 2025

SmackDown #N1×11

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

SmackDown #N1×12

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Location: Olimpic Arena, Barcelona, Spain

Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 07:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 05:00 AM

SmackDown #N1×13

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Location: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 07:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 05:00 AM

SmackDown #N1×14

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Location: The 02, London, UK

Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 07:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 05:00 AM

WWE NXT Schedule for March 2025

NXT #N1×09

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

NXT #N1×10

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM

NXT #N1×10

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM

NXT #N1×10

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center

Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM

Are you looking forward to watching more WWE in March 2025? Let us know in the comments below!

