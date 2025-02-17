WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for March 2025

March is almost upon us, and another busy and exciting month of WWE live events is on the way. This month, we’ll see the WWE superstars compete in the Elimination Chamber for a shot at competing at Wrestlemania 41.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve already seen a considerable number of archived WWE content land on Netflix in the United States or Internationally. This includes decades worth of premium live events such as Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Summerslam.

Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should apply an extra day to the date when necessary.

Live WWE Premium Events in March 2025

Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Elimination Chamber 2025 Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025 Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Description: The road to Wrestlemania heats up as 6 superstars from the men's and women's division compete in the Elimination Chamber for a title shot at Wrestlemania. Broadcast Times: EST: 07:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 04:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT Roadblock Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, USA Description: The superstars of NXT descend on New York City as they battle it out for championship glory. Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE RAW Schedule for March 2025

Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

RAW #N1×09 Date: Monday, March 3, 2025 Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×10 Date: Monday, March 10, 2025 Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×11 Date: Monday, March 17, 2025 Location: Forest Nation, Brussels, Belgium Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 07:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 05:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×12 Date: Monday, March 24, 2025 Location: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland Broadcast Times: EST: 03:00 PM | GMT: 07:00 PM | PST: 12:00 PM | CET: 08:00 PM | IST: 12:30 AM | AEST: 06:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

RAW #N1×13 Date: Monday, March 31, 2025 Location: The 02, London, UK Broadcast Times: EST: 03:00 PM | GMT: 07:00 PM | PST: 12:00 PM | CET: 09:00 PM | IST: 12:30 AM | AEST: 06:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE SmackDown Schedule for March 2025

SmackDown #N1×11 Date: Friday, March 7, 2025 Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

SmackDown #N1×12 Date: Friday, March 14, 2025 Location: Olimpic Arena, Barcelona, Spain Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 07:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 05:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

SmackDown #N1×13 Date: Friday, March 21, 2025 Location: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 07:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 05:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

SmackDown #N1×14 Date: Friday, March 28, 2025 Location: The 02, London, UK Broadcast Times: EST: 02:00 PM | GMT: 06:00 PM | PST: 11:00 AM | CET: 07:00 PM | IST: 11:30 PM | AEST: 05:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

WWE NXT Schedule for March 2025

NXT #N1×09 Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×10 Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×10 Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 12:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 01:00 AM | IST: 05:30 AM | AEST: 11:00 AM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

NXT #N1×10 Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025 Location: WWE Performance Center Broadcast Times: EST: 08:00 PM | GMT: 01:00 AM | PST: 05:00 PM | CET: 02:00 AM | IST: 06:30 AM | AEST: 12:00 PM Countdown: Set Reminder: Google | Outlook | Yahoo

Are you looking forward to watching more WWE in March 2025? Let us know in the comments below!