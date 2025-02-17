WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT Netflix Live Schedule for March 2025

Picture: John Cena will compete in the Elimination Chamber – WWE
March is almost upon us, and another busy and exciting month of WWE live events is on the way. This month, we’ll see the WWE superstars compete in the Elimination Chamber for a shot at competing at Wrestlemania 41.
Over the past couple of months, we’ve already seen a considerable number of archived WWE content land on Netflix in the United States or Internationally. This includes decades worth of premium live events such as Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Summerslam.
Please note that the dates listed in the schedule are for the time of the US broadcast. If you reside in a country such as the United Kingdom, where the live broadcast begins early in the morning, you should apply an extra day to the date when necessary.
Live WWE Premium Events in March 2025
Picture: WWE Elimination Chamber 2025- WWE
Note: These live events do not apply to Netflix in the United States. Available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.
Elimination Chamber 2025
Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Description: The road to Wrestlemania heats up as 6 superstars from the men's and women's division compete in the Elimination Chamber for a title shot at Wrestlemania.
Broadcast Times:
EST: 07:00 PM |
GMT: 12:00 AM |
PST: 04:00 PM |
CET: 01:00 AM |
IST: 05:30 AM |
AEST: 11:00 AM
Note: These live apply to all regions, including the United States. Also available in at least 26 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.
RAW #N1×09
Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
Broadcast Times:
EST: 08:00 PM |
GMT: 01:00 AM |
PST: 05:00 PM |
CET: 02:00 AM |
IST: 06:30 AM |
AEST: 12:00 PM