‘Yellowstone’ Is Sweeping The Netflix Top 10s Around The World

In 2024, Yellowstone landed on Netflix for the first time in select international regions. This week, the series was rolled out to the majority of the world, including the fourth season’s addition to those that picked it up last year. Yellowstone was already a strong performer in 2024 in the Netflix top 10s, and the series is already starting to dominate the top 10s again.

For those unfamiliar, Yellowstone is a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and produced by the Paramount Network. The series ran for five seasons between 2018 and 2024 and was available exclusively on Paramount+ until it was added to Netflix in international regions in January 2024.

The series is centered around the Dutton family, the owners of one of the biggest ranches in Montana. Still, between land developers, a native American reservation, and America’s first National Park, the family and their ranch are under threat.

The series was an instant success when it first landed on Netflix last year. A total of 48 different countries worldwide saw Yellowstone season 1 reach its weekly top ten list, most of which had audiences watching for several weeks. Denmark was the longest; the series stayed in the weekly top 10 for 7 weeks. Only three countries had the series creep out of the weekly top 10 after one week.

Country First Appearance Last Appearance Weeks in Top 10 Denmark 2024-01-21 2024-03-03 7 New Zealand 2024-01-21 2025-01-05 6 Poland 2024-01-21 2024-02-25 6 Austria 2024-01-21 2024-02-18 5 Costa Rica 2024-01-21 2024-02-18 5 Finland 2024-01-21 2024-02-18 5 Germany 2024-01-21 2024-02-18 5 Guatemala 2024-01-21 2024-02-18 5 Honduras 2024-01-21 2024-02-18 5 Mexico 2024-01-21 2024-02-18 5

As for the engagement report, we only have the first of 2024 to report, but between all three seasons of Yellowstone, the series was watched for a total of 34.8 Million views and 261,500,000 viewing hours. Naturally, with six months of data yet to be revealed, that number will be considerably higher.

Title Name Combined Hours Combined Views Yellowstone: Season 1 112,200,000 14,900,000 Yellowstone: Season 2 85,400,000 11,000,000 Yellowstone: Season 3 63,900,000 8,900,000 TOTAL 261,500,000 34,800,000

With the rollout of the fourth season of Yellowstone to the countries that already had seasons 1-3 and the series landing in even more countries, the series is rocketing in the Netflix charts. As per FlixPatrol, the show is currently in the Netflix top 10s in over 60 countries already.

Will Yellowstone come to Netflix US?

Given that Yellowstone is a Peacock exclusive for the lifetime of the show, at least in the foreseeable future, it will remain on there, especially as the series only just ended in 2024. Given that we’ve seen other CBS/Paramount/Showtime series all land on Netflix, we wouldn’t rule it out ever coming, however.

Have you enjoyed watching Yellowstone on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!