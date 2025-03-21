5 Shows on Netflix To Watch After You’ve Finished ‘Adolescence’

Adolescence is making waves. The series continues to dominate the Netflix charts after putting in an almighty performance with its first-week numbers. It’s only four hours long, but it leaves an almighty mark on you. If you’re looking for what to watch next, here are some suggestions for some similar series that should feel at home for those who love Adolescence.

We’re going for a mix of titles below. From similar crime dramas, shows that include the same building blocks of Adolescence, or where you can see some of the talents in the show showcased in other titles. Let us know in the comments if you have any more suggestions.

Boiling Point

Note: Only streaming on Netflix in the United States.

Boiling Point is almost certainly the most natural jump, given that it’s a project that shares much of the DNA with Adolescence. The series comes from the same creator, Philip Barantini, and stars Stephen Graham as its principal star. Oh, and yes, it uses the one-shot technique and puts it to excellent use in a very different environment, but it is equally effective. Set in the high-pressure environment of a restaurant kitchen, you’ll follow all the various chefs getting their job done despite difficult headwinds. The series came after the equally good movie and both are absolutely incredible watches.

The series was added to Netflix in the United States last year, presumably as a vote of confidence in the team’s talents behind it ahead of Adolescence launching.

Peaky Blinders

Suppose you need even more Stephen Graham excellence. In that case, Netflix continues to be the streaming home around the globe to Peaky Blinders, the incredible series crafted by Stephen Knight that will be returning this year. Six seasons are streaming on Netflix, and Graham plays only a small role, yet important role, in the sixth and final season as Hayden Stagg. That doesn’t seem like much, but it’s vital you watch all six seasons as Graham is confirmed to be returning to our screens for the new follow-up movie The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film, due out on Netflix in late 2025.

For those unfamiliar, the show follows a family and leader of what was the early firm in the UK in the early 1900s. It’s a gritty British period drama that will feel at home for anyone who loves the likes of Goodfellas. Just a word of warning, though: if you struggled with the accents in Adolescence, you’re absolutely going to want to keep subtitles turned on for this series.

Top Boy

All the performances in Adolescence are superb, but Ashley Walters plays such an incredible role, which is remarkably different from what most people know him from: Top Boy. Headlining this British drug-crime series alongside Kano and Jasmine Jobson, Walters plays Dushane, one of two London drug dealers who ply their lucrative trade at a public housing estate in East London.

The series is critically acclaimed and has run for five seasons, with Netflix rescuing the show to run that final season exclusively a couple of years ago. British dramas don’t get much better and more authentic than Top Boy and Walters, which is a standout in that alongside Adolescence.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

I originally wasn’t going to include one of the Monster entries from Ryan Murphy even though there’s plenty of overlap. DAHMER is a bit too gruesome and high profile compared to the case in Adolescence, but there’s one episode of the second season that is also done in a one-take setting, which makes it a perfect recommendation. The episode in question is in an interview room where the camera is fixed for 40 minutes and slowly pulls away from Erik, who is talking about various subjects with Leslie. It’s by no means got the same level of technical chops that Adolescence does, but it’s superbly acted, given that the camera is thoroughly trained for the duration of the episode.

Broadly speaking, the series similarities end there, although it does very much go into the psychology of killing someone close to you, much more than DAHMER ever did.

Criminal: United Kingdom

Featuring some stunning British talent, such as Kit Harington, Sharon Horgan, Kunal Nayyar, David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, and Youssef Kerkour, this series definitely flew under the radar upon its release and continues to now. The anthology series starts each episode in a police interview room with a new defendant each time accused of a crime. It’s down to the police officers to work with them and try to get to the truth. Episodes are frantic and quite often tense, much like Adolescence.

Sadly, the series never got renewed for a third outing, and looking at the stats, it sits well and truly in the doldrums of viewership. However, if you’re clammering for more police interviews, we recommend giving this a try. Also, as a bonus, this series was also given multiple international variations, so if you get hooked on the UK one, there’s also a French, Spanish, and German spin-off.

Honorable Mentions

We couldn’t just leave you with these five recommendations, here’s a couple more!

Unbelievable – Another drama series limited series from 2019 that’s set predominantly in a courtroom telling the story of two intewined rape investigations. Gripping with solid performances from Kaitlyn Dever and Toni Collette, among others.

– Another drama series limited series from 2019 that’s set predominantly in a courtroom telling the story of two intewined rape investigations. Gripping with solid performances from Kaitlyn Dever and Toni Collette, among others. When They See Us – Ava DuVernay’s award-winning lega drama retelling the true story (not just inspired) of the five teens from Harlem who were wrongly accused for a brutal attack that occured in Central Park.

Those are our picks – what are yours?