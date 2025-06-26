8 Most Exciting Original Series Coming to Netflix in July 2025

The long-awaited return of The Sandman headlines July 2025, but there are plenty of other shows coming our way. In this post, we feature 8 of the most exciting series coming to Netflix in July.

June was a pretty solid month for Netflix, headlined by the third and final season of global phenomenon series Squid Game. It also marked the return of several other popular series, such as Ginny & Georgia and FUBAR. Looking ahead to July 2025, there’s one big returning series and a lot of exciting new series. You can find the complete list of what’s coming up (in the US) here, but for now, here’s the global Originals on the way:

The Sandman (Season 2 -The Final Season)

Coming to Netflix: July 3 (Volume 1), July 24 (Volume 2), and July 31 (Bonus episode)

The Sandman season 2 is undeniably the biggest Netflix series of July 2025, finally returning after airing its first season in 2022. The entire month is packed with Sandman content. In total, the series will drop 12 episodes, fully wrapping up the saga of Dream (Tom Sturridge).

We have written extensively about what to expect from the show’s final season. Featuring an enormous cast including names as big as Gwendoline Christie, Freddie Fox, Jack Gleeson, Stephen Fry, and Steve Coogan — the episodes cover some of the most popular story arcs from the comics. Some of the arcs being covered are Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones and The Wake. Expect the show to return to its grand scope, with many more otherworldly stories, all culminating in its epic conclusion.

Under a Dark Sun

Coming to Netflix: July 9

A French drama, Under a Dark Sun stars Isabelle Adjani, Ava Baya, Guillaume Gouix. The series unfolds after a young mother, running from a troubled past, is accused of killing the patriarch of her new job at a flower farm. What’s more, she learns that the victim is actually her father, and she’s inherited his estate.

Under a Dark Sun has gone a little under the radar so far, but it’s definitely one to look out for when it premieres on July 9.

Too Much

Coming to Netflix: July 10

One of the most exciting new series of July is Too Much, from Lena Dunham (Girls) and the producers of Notting Hill. And while they may not have managed to score genre legend Hugh Grant for this one, Too Much has all the hallmarks of a great rom-com. The series follows a heartbroken New Yorker who moves to London in search of a love story for the ages. However, she ends up falling for an indie musician, who’s very much the antithesis of what she’s been searching for. Kasey got to see a clip of this at Next on Netflix UK 2025, and it blew the roof off.

Too Much stars Megan Stalter (Jessica), Will Sharpe (Felix), and Emily Ratajkowski (Polly) and if you’re in the US, you’ll also get more Stalter goodness when the indie comedy Cora Bora from 2023 drops.

Untamed

Coming to Netflix: July 17

Dark and suspenseful, Untamed boasts an all-star cast including Eric Bana (Hulk, Black Hawk Down), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Rosemarie DeWitt (Smile 2, Poltergeist). The mystery series takes place in Yosemite National Park, where a woman’s death sparks an enormous investigation, luring a federal agent into lawless terrain. The 6-episode series is created by the writer of The Revenant and American Primeval.

This is not to be confused with The Untamed, which is another completely different Netflix series. Watch the trailer:

Trigger

Coming to Netflix: July 25

K-Dramas have been a key part of Netflix’s success over the years, not least Squid Game, which is the most successful Netflix show of all-time. Whenever the streamer debuts a new Korean drama, it garners a lot of attention. Coming our way in July is Trigger, an action-packed thriller following two men ardently trying to clean up a mess when an unknown source makes firearms widely available across South Korea; a gun-free country.

The series stars Kim Nam Gil, an actor well-known for his leading roles across Korean projects, such as Pandora, The Shameless, and The Pirates. Check out the trailer:

Glass Heart

Coming to Netflix: July 31

Based on Mio Wakagi’s novel, Japanese drama Glass Heart follows a struggling drummer. After getting ostracised from her band, Akane Saijo (Yu Miyazaki) is recruited by Naoki Fujitani (Takeru Satoh) into a fantastic new band called Tenblank, where her career takes an unexpected, incredible turn. The musical drama has all the genre tropes you’d expect; rise, fall, fame, and creative journeys.

The trailer shows off the immense scope of the series, especially through its immersive live performances.

Leanne

Coming to Netflix: July 31

A witty, charming, and traditional-looking sitcom, Leanne will undoubtedly be a success on Netflix. It sets up a simple premise: when Leanne’s husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman, she starts again with the support of her loving and supportive (but quirky) family.

The series is created and headlined by comedian Leanne Morgan, who used her own stand-up routines as inspiration. She wrote the series alongside Susan McMartin (Mom) and Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory). The 16-episode debut season premieres on June 31.

Marked

Coming to Netflix: July 31

In South African crime series Marked, mother and ex-cop Babalwa will stop at nothing to finance her daughter’s life-saving surgery — even going as far as attempting to pull off a daring heist. The six-episode drama is directed by Akin Omotoso, and stars Desmond Dube, Lerato Mvelase, Ama Qamata, and Jerry Mofokeng.

Also, the trailer for this is amazing. Prepare for a powerful, emotional rollercoaster.

Which Netflix series are you most excited to watch in July 2025? Tell us in the comments down below!