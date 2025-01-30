Lena Dunham Talks About Her New Netflix Series ‘Too Much’ And Signs New Creative Deal

Netflix has just released a first-look photo of its new British comedy series Too Much from Lena Dunham, the award-winning creator, writer, and actress of the popular HBO series Girls. Dunham is back with her next major project, which will debut on Netflix in 2025. During the Next on Netflix event, Dunham showed fans what to expect from Too Much, sharing insights into the series’ themes and tone. Here’s what we learned.

At the Next on Netflix UK presentation, we heard from several creators and talent with projects coming up in 2025. Many, including Lena Dunham, sat with radio broadcaster and presenter Edith Bowman to discuss their upcoming projects. Described as a return to television but with a British twist, the first-look trailer, which will be released by Netflix later, was shown to audiences.

Dunham explained that the concept for Too Much was inspired by her own experiences moving to the UK, especially after her marriage to British-Peruvian musician Luis Felber. During the interview, Dunham joked that besides Felber, “crumpets and rain” were strong motivators for her to stay in the country. She also stated towards the end that Brits aren’t huggers. Fact check: accurate. Those small (or sometimes big) cultural differences between Americans and Brits ultimately underpin the series’ humor.

While Dunham stars in the series, the show ultimately is about Hacks standout Megan Stalter who plays Jessica, a woman navigating life across the pond here in the United Kingdom. Dunham couldn’t praise Stalter enough, likening her comedic versatility to legends like Carol Burnett and Elaine May. “She is truly an old-fashioned physical comedian… but she has something really modern and sweet about her. She can move between intense comedy and heavy drama with ease,” Dunham said.

The series also features White Lotus star Will Sharpe as Jessica’s love interest, Felix. Dunham admitted she was captivated by his ability to transform on screen. “Whether you’re watching him on Giri/Haji, The White Lotus, or Flowers, everything he does, he completely transforms,” she noted.

While Too Much is a romantic comedy, Dunham emphasized her commitment to creating immersive, heartfelt stories. “I was obsessed with TV as a kid and begged my parents to let me stay up late enough to watch Dawson’s Creek,” she revealed. “My biggest goal is to create all-encompassing worlds that can wrap us in their warmth… and give us a safe space, even if it’s just for half an hour.”

A trailer debuted for the series alongside a first-look picture (you can see that at the top of the article) for the UK press. Although we won’t see the trailer for a bit, I will say it was my genuine surprise of the evening, and I’m very much on board to watch. It pulled in the most laughs of any title showcased during the night and Dunham seemed very happy with the reaction. If we had to label a show, “the Baby Reindeer of 2025″ in the sense that it may do solid numbers and pick up universal acclaim, I’d assign it to this show.

Alongside her appearance at Next on Netflix UK, Netflix US confirmed overnight that Dunham has signed a new creative partnership with the platform. In a statement, Jinny Howe for Netflix said, “Lena’s authenticity and singular voice have redefined storytelling for this generation. She’s a creative powerhouse, weaving together complex and nuanced narratives that are as thought-provoking as they are entertaining,” adding, “We look forward to delighting audiences with more of the deeply relatable stories they love from Lena.”

