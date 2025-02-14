9 Best New Series on Netflix in February 2025

Netflix has an exciting slate of original and licensed TV series in February 2025, but there’s a lot to choose from. We’re here to walk you through the best and most anticipated. From killer android Cassandra to the return of popular romance drama Sweet Magnolias, Netflix offers up a number of exciting projects this month.

As with our other monthly what-to-watch picks, we’ll show you four Netflix Originals and four licensed shows that are coming to Netflix, specifically in the United States, with other regions’ availability varying. Let’s dive right into it!

Our comprehensive list of everything coming up on Netflix throughout February 2025 can be found here and if you want to see our top movie picks for the month, we published those last week.

Most Anticipated and Best Netflix Original Series in February 2025

Cassandra

Now streaming on Netflix as of February 6th

Perhaps the biggest Netflix Original show on Netflix this month, Cassandra is a Black Mirror-esque limited series about a family who moves into a retro smart home. However, they soon meet their android assistant Cassandra. While she may seem like a dream come true at first, as the show goes on, her malevolent intentions begin to surface.

Cassandra is a German series, but has been dubbed in English. It’s deeply unsettling, disturbing, and shocking — perfect for fans of Black Mirror!

Apple Cider Vinegar

Now streaming on Netflix as of February 6th

Apple Cider Vinegar is set just after the release of social media phenomenon platform Instagram. The Australian drama is based on a book — The Woman Who Fooled the World by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano — which follows two women who set out to cause a social media stir by advocating wellness remedies and techniques to cure illnesses… which all turns out to be one big elaborate scam.

Netflix calls the show a “true-ish story based on a lie.” The series, starring Kaitlyn Dever, has received impressive reviews since release.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 4)

Now streaming on Netflix as of February 6th

February 6 was a big day for Netflix Originals. Fans have had a bit of everything, from Cassandra to Apple Cider Vinegar. It also marked the return of romance drama Sweet Magnolias for its fourth season. Set in the southern town of Serenity, Sweet Magnolias is the ultimate feel-good series.

Without spoiling anything, all fans are asking the same question in season 4: Will Tyler and Annie get together?

Cobra Kai (Final Season)

Now streaming on Netflix as of February 13th

After six years and a change of distributor, Cobra Kai is ending with the third and final tranche of season 6 landing on Netflix this month. It’s bittersweet, but ultimately, the best time to bow out is when you’re at a high, and we think Cobra Kai managed to do just that and deliver a kick-ass landing that doesn’t fall over at the last minute. Tears aplenty, we’re sad to see this revival of The Karate Kid franchise go, but as we’re still learning, it probably isn’t the end.

Zero Day

Coming to Netflix: February 2oth

One of the big stand-out series on Netflix in February 2025 is Zero Day, starring Robert De Niro as George Mullen, a former President trying to find the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack on the United States. But with another cyberattack likely, it’s a race against time. The 6-episode limited series is sure to be one of Netflix’s leading shows this month. Outside De Niro, the series boasts a star-studded cast, including Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) and Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket). We’ve heard a lot of good things from people who have early access to the show, so fingers crossed it delivers.

Best Licensed Series Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)

Now streaming on Netflix

Beloved 1990s US sitcom Home Improvement has arrived on Netflix for the first time! Starring Tim Allen, the comedy ran on ABC for over 200 episodes across 8 seasons, making it one of the most popular and beloved sitcoms ever made. Home Improvement is one of a number of Disney-owned shows that have found a home at Netflix. However, Home Improvement will only stream on Netflix for 18 months. You can learn more about the show’s transition to Netflix here.

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)

Now streaming on Netflix

South Korean dramas have a history of being some of Netflix’s most popular shows. From zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead to global phenomenon Squid Game — there’s hit after hit. The streamer has now licensed Missing: The Other Side; a series about a swindler, Kim Wook, who finds himself trapped in a village that’s home to myriad ghosts.

The series premiered back in 2020, and returned two years later for its sophomore season. Fans are desperately hoping for a third season. Perhaps its arrival on Netflix can give it the new lease of life it deserves.

Charlotte (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: February 15th

I was pleasantly surprised when I heard that Jun Maeda’s decade-old anime Charlotte was coming to Netflix. When it first aired, Charlotte was pretty divisive among anime fans, but it’s garnered a steady following over the years thanks to streaming on Crunchyroll. The series takes place in an alternate reality where a small number of children manifest superhuman abilities upon reaching puberty. The characters are all great, and the animation is particularly gorgeous.

If you’re an anime fan and you haven’t yet watched Charlotte, it’s well worth checking out. Plus, having a home on Netflix in the US and Canada makes it easily accessible for the masses!

Pantheon (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: February 21st

AMC series Pantheon has a rocky history. Airing back in 2022, the animated sci-fi series received great critical acclaim (it still holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes). However, AMC axed the series due to cost-cutting measures. The series would later land on Prime Video in 2023, where season 2 was only viewable in Australia and New Zealand. Worldwide fans had to seek out… dodgy sources to view season 2. However, Netflix has finally acquired the second season and will air it this month — much to the ovation of fans.

If you’re unaware, Pantheon examines the sci-fi concept of uploaded intelligence (UI). The story follows Maddie, a teenager who discovers that a company has uploaded her deceased father’s mind to the cyberspace. It’s a fascinating take on the dangers of AI, its impact on humanity, and the moral implications that come with it.

Will you be watching any of these series? Tell us in the comments down below!