What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Welcome to your very early look ahead at all the new movies, series, games, and specials, whether Netflix Originals or licensed titles, coming to Netflix in February 2025.

As always, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with Netflix’s removals as much as you will new releases. We’re keeping stock of them in our February 2025 departures post, where we’ve got over two dozen movies leaving on the first, with movies like The Pope’s Exorcist, Despicable Me, and more leaving.

Please note that this is very much a work-in-progress and doesn’t represent the full list of what’s on the way in February just yet. We’ll continuously update it over the coming days and weeks as and when we learn of new titles on the way!

Expected on Netflix in February 2025

Venom: The Last Dance (2024) – The third and final entry in the Venom franchise starring Tom Hardy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2025

American Renegades (2017) – Action movie featuring rogue Navy SEALS who attempt to retrieve an underwater treasure. Starring J.K. Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton.

– Action movie featuring rogue Navy SEALS who attempt to retrieve an underwater treasure. Starring J.K. Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton. Cells at Work! (Season 2) – Final season of the anime series based on the hit manga.

Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8) – Every season of the beloved ABC sitcom is making its way onto Netflix.

– Every season of the beloved ABC sitcom is making its way onto Netflix. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 7 & 8) – Multiple new seasons of the kids animated series.

– Multiple new seasons of the kids animated series. Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – South Korean drama series starring Go Soo and Huh Joon-ho about a swindler finding himself trapped in a town full of ghosts.

– South Korean drama series starring Go Soo and Huh Joon-ho about a swindler finding himself trapped in a town full of ghosts. One Piece (Season 23 – Dressrosa) – New batch of episodes from the beloved anime series.

– New batch of episodes from the beloved anime series. Queen & Slim (2019) – Master of None’s Lena Waithe writes this new drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1) – The rebooted Japanese anime series that first aired in 2023. “Wandering swordsman Kenshin Himura arrives in Tokyo in 1878. Though he makes friends despite himself, he can’t escape his fearsome past.”

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 5th

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality series featuring Bear Grylls hunting down celebrities.

Kinda Pregnant (2025) Netflix Original – Amy Schumer stars in this new rom-com that’s about a woman who’s jealous of her pregnant friend so much she decides to rock a fake baby bump. Her mountain of lies begins to unravel as she accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

– Amy Schumer stars in this new rom-com that’s about a woman who’s jealous of her pregnant friend so much she decides to rock a fake baby bump. Her mountain of lies begins to unravel as she accidentally meets the man of her dreams. Prison Cell 211 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama series about a human rights lawyer who poses as an inmate during a prison riot to survive.

– Mexican drama series about a human rights lawyer who poses as an inmate during a prison riot to survive. Sintonia (Season 5) Netflix Original – The fifth and final season of the Brazillian drama with Nando, Rita, and Doni facing challenges that could change their lives forever.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 6th

Apple Cider Vinegar (Season 1) Netflix Original – Australian drama series adapted from a book that follows two young women advocating for wellness remedies that they think will cure the world but are actually just one big scam.

– Australian drama series adapted from a book that follows two young women advocating for wellness remedies that they think will cure the world but are actually just one big scam. Cassandra (Limited Series) Netflix Original – German sci-fi series about a new family moving into a smart AI powered home that’s been abandoned for a while…

– German sci-fi series about a new family moving into a smart AI powered home that’s been abandoned for a while… The Åre Murders (Season 1) Netflix Original – Swedish crime drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 11th

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) Netflix Original – The second 90-minute anime movie in the Witcherverse from Studio Mir. Geralt is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Honeymoon Crasher (2025) Netflix Original – Nicolas Cuche writes and directs this French comedy about a couple having to spend their honeymoon with their mother.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3) Netflix Original – The final season of The Karate Kid spin-off show that’s been on our screens since 2021.

– The final season of The Karate Kid spin-off show that’s been on our screens since 2021. La Dolce Villa (2025) Netflix Original – Mark Waters is directing this new romance movie for Valentine’s Day that’ll feature Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Giuseppe Futia, and Violante Placido. – Mark Waters is directing this new romance movie for Valentine’s Day that’ll feature Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Giuseppe Futia, and Violante Placido.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 14th

I Am Married…But! (Season 1) Netflix Original – Taiwanese romance drama series.

– Taiwanese romance drama series. Love is Blind (Season 8) Netflix Original – Another batch of episodes of the dating reality series.

– Another batch of episodes of the dating reality series. Valeria (Season 4) Netflix Original – The fourth and final season of the Spanish rom-com series about four women venturing into the adventures that come with their 30s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Zero Day (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Robert De Niro sits alongside a star-studded cast lineup for this new thriller drama series that’s about the President of the United States dealing with a devastating cyberattack with another one on the way.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (LIVE) Netflix Original – Kristen Bell returns to host for Netflix’s second live SAG Awards.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 27th

Demon City (2025) Netflix Original – Japanese action film starring Toma Ikuta and Masahiro Higashide.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 28th

Aitana: Metamorphosis (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series on the international singer and star.

– Documentary series on the international singer and star. Squad 36 (2025) Netflix Original – French drama thriller. “A police agent launches his own investigation when a series of killings claims the lives of officers from an elite unit he was forced to leave.”

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix throughout February? Let us know in the comments down below.