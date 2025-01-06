‘Home Improvement’ Finally Joining Netflix in February 2025

The final of the 14 announced Disney-owned series will be joining Netflix in the United States starting on February 1st, 2025, with the classic 90s Home Improvement set to stream on Netflix for 18 months.

If you can quite believe it, it was back in December 2023 when we learned that over a dozen Disney-owned shows from the likes of ABC, Fox, FX, and other networks would be making their way onto Netflix throughout 2024 and in the first two months of 2025. All of those are still on Netflix right now, with titles ranging from Prison Break to White Collar, The Resident to This Is Us, and Lost to Reba. The last major show to drop on Netflix was on New Year’s Day, with that being all five seasons of The Bernie Mac Show.

The final show on that original list is Home Improvement. All eight seasons, spanning 204 episodes, will be available on Netflix for the first time in the streamer’s history. The show aired between September 1991 and September 1998 and was one of ABC’s most-watched shows of that era.

Before this show, Tim Allen was best known for his stand-up comedy. He has since become known for his other Disney projects, including voicing Buzz in Toy Story and appearing in The Santa Clause Trilogy. Allen plays Tim Taylor, a TV show host who raises three boys with help from his loyal co-host, domineering wife, and unseen neighbor.

Alongside Allen stars Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Zachery Ty Bryan, as well as a host of special guests and cameos.

The show joining Netflix will not impact the availability of the title on either Hulu or Disney+, where the show has been streamed in full for a number of years now. Netflix is licensing the show through August 1st, 2026. Internationally, the show will remain exclusive to Disney+.

There have been talks of a reboot in recent years, although those have been mostly shot down. Could a resurgence in popularity via Netflix make it happen? We’ll have to see what those numbers look like next month, although, beyond Prison Break, most of the Disney shows haven’t significantly impacted Netflix’s viewership thus far.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in the United States throughout 2025 and beyond, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Are you looking forward to streaming Home Improvement on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.