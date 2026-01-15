Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Is a Short, Stylish Netflix Mystery Worth Solving

Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall delivers a short-but-charming 3-episode adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic Seven Dials Mystery. Is it worth your time? Here’s our review.

Seven Dials is the first-ever adaptation of a novel by seminal murder mystery author Agatha Christie. Helmed by Chris Chibnall, the series is one of the shorter Netflix Original offerings, coming in at just three episodes, but it uses its time wisely to deliver a well-paced, to-the-point drama with plenty of twists and turns. And it’s led by a quite brilliant performance by Mia McKenna-Bruce (Persuasion, How to Have Sex), who plays the our witty and spirited amateur detective Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent.

Set in a the 1920s, Seven Dials begins in an English country mansion known as Chimneys. The opening has more of a P.G. Wodehouse feel than Christie, but as the plot sets in, that quickly changes. The story picks up at a lavish, glamorous house party at the stately home, hosted by Sir Oswald Coote and his wife Lady Coote, guests of Chimneys’ owner Lord Caterham. There, the handsome and much desirable Gerry Wade (Corey Mylchreest) flirts with Bundle — Caterham’s daughter — hinting at a possible matrimony. However, the next morning, when everyone wakes up still exhausted following the night before, Bundle finds herself rather shocked to learn that Gerry Wade appears to have overslept. This is particularly strange given that seven alarm clocks rang in his bedroom. These clocks are a recurring motif throughout the series building tension with each tick, tock.

Turns out, Wade’s slumber is not as it seems. He died in the night; or worse yet, was killed, as Bundle believes. This sets her on a steadfast and ardent quest to find the killer of her future fiancée, helped out by companions Ronnie Devereux (Nabhaan Rizwan) and Jimmy Thesiger (Edward Bluemel). But the deeper she dives into the case, the more dangerous it becomes.

If you’re a long-time Agatha Christie reader expecting a faithful adaptation of the seminal work of the same name, let’s get it straight: this is absolutely not it. But that’s okay. Showrunner Chris Chibnall reimagines the story through a modern lens, making it work as a short, serialised drama that’s totally accessible to new audiences. I can’t profess to be a big Agatha Christie fan, but Seven Dials drew me into her world quickly through gorgeous sets, brilliant characters, and a solid, gripping mystery. Chibnall remixes a lot and in unexpected and surprising ways, but brings a fresh energy that keeps both the mystery and spirit of the original in tact.

If one thing is certain, it’s that the cast is where this show shines brightest. Mia McKenna-Bruce leads the series with authority and a cheeky charm. Her energy is electric, and the surrounding cast bounce off her. The star-studded supporting cast all bring great personalities. Helena Bonham Carter was a standout, playing Bundle’s aristocratic mother brilliantly. Although the most impressive supporting cast member has to be Martin Freeman, who shines as Christie’s shrewd and methodical Superintendent Battle.

The scenes shared between Bundle and Battle are the most engaging moments in the series. Their disagreements, opposing styles, and overall clash of personalities is a joy to watch. Battle offers a grounded viewpoint and strictness compared to Bundle’s youthful exploits.

The murder mystery case presented by Seven Dials isn’t as carefully plotted, nor as multi-faceted as other Agatha Christie stories, such as And Then There Were None and Death on the Nile, but it nevertheless keeps you engaged throughout. Fast-paced and constantly evolving, the series throws enough curveballs to keep you guessing — and the final twist sticks the landing. It’s a tough one to guess, and it keeps you on your toes until the final credits.

Verdict

Is this reimagined take on Seven Dials worth your time? The short answer is yes. At just three episodes, it keeps things very tight. Almost everything is told from the perspective of Bundle; it rarely veers or gets carried away in side stories. More episodes would’ve allowed for grander scope and further character development. That said, there’s so much to love and admire, not least Mia McKenna-Bruce’s electrifying performance. It’s a career best so far.

The sets are extensive, the costumes are detailed, and it succeeds in transporting viewers into the 1920s world; a place both luxurious and gritty. And the story, reworked and tweaked though it may be, offers all the beats you’d expect. It ends definitively, leaving nothing to interpretation. However, I can see it struggling to win over viewers who watch it expecting a fully-fledged, accurate adaptation. If it’s serving as a standalone story and a gateway into the world of Agatha Christie, it’s a winner.

MVP

Mia McKenna-Bruce — Charming, witty, and bursting with contagious energy, it’s hard to imagine anyone else as Lady Bundle Brent. There’s great performances all-round, but McKenna-Bruce owns every scene she appears in, as Bundle gets caught up in antics and tribulations.

Watch Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials on Netflix if you like:

Knives Out

Murder on the Orient Express

Persuasion (the 2022 Netflix movie starring Mia McKenna-Bruce)