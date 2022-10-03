Best New Series Added to Netflix in 2022 (So Far)

As we hit the midway point of the year, it’s time to go back and pick out our favorite new shows that have been added to Netflix over the 6 months. This list will only include global Netflix Originals and unlike our movies post, we’re handpicking these titles. There’s been over 225 new series released in 2022 so far so let’s whittle down our top 10.

So without further ado, in no particular order, here’s our favorite new Netflix Original series of 2022 so far.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Ryan Murphy’s deal with Netflix is largely expected to be over following a string of titles that to put it bluntly, didn’t exactly win over large swathes of the population. If that is the case that Murphy will be headed elsewhere in the years to come, he’s going out with a bang.

DAHMER is one of the producers best ever titles with a sublime and skin-crawling portrayal of the serial killer from Evan Peters. It’s by no means an easy watch but thanks to some fantastic acting, direction and emulating Murphy’s success over at FX, this is one of the best new series of 2022.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)

2022 has been a turning point for Cyberpunk. The video game had developed a poor reputation following its botched release a couple of years ago but it’s fair to say that the improvements to the game and by extension this series, has made the IP as lauded as it once was.

Intercepting with the video game, the anime series has some excellent worldbuilding, writing, and characters and is one of the most accessible anime series for newcomers in our opinion.

While Netflix hasn’t had the best of successes when it comes to adapting video games into live-action titles (RIP Resident Evil) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners continues Netflix’s dominance in the animation department. Netflix’s efforts with Arcane and Castlevania are widely considered to be some of the best video game adaptations of all time, and we’re pleased to report that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now part of those ranks.

Lost Ollie (Limited Series)

One of my favorite Netflix titles of all time is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and very much hitting the same notes and being one of the best new additions of 2022 is the limited series, Lost Ollie.

The series only consists of 4 episodes, but each and everyone packs an almighty punch with some of the best visuals you’ll ever see in a TV series of this sort and some emotional themes that’ll get you sobbing no matter how thick your skin.

You’ll follow a young patchwork rabbit called Ollie who will stop at absolutely nothing to find his owner.

Mo (Season 1)

One of Netflix’s biggest criticisms is that it buries content; one that’s true for this list is Mo. While it took me a while to be convinced to give the A24-produced series a shot, I’m glad that it did take the plunge as when I did, if found find a comedy that’s genuinely funny, full of heart, and one that wouldn’t be out of place at HBO.

Throughout the eight 30-minute episodes, you’ll be following Mo Amer who is a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, Texas hustling to make some money in a bustling city while fighting demons.

Don’t just take our word for Mo, the series has a 100% rating on RottenTomatoes.

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1)

Any surprise that the long-awaited fourth season ranks in this list? It shouldn’t. Stranger Things season 4 blew away all the competition (including a highly anticipated Star Wars release) to claim the show of the summer and the accolade of being the biggest English-language series on Netflix of all time.

We’ve had to wait three years for the return of the show but The Duffer Brothers and the entire team and cast didn’t let us down. ST4 surpassed all expectations managing to tell a story that’s grounded, engaging and keeps you hooked for the second volume coming in July 2022.

Heartstopper (Season 1)

Netflix is no stranger to the coming-of-age comedy series with Sex Education being amongst the best shows on Netflix but adding to its collection this year is the Alice Oseman adapted series which received critical acclaim when it was released in April 2022.

Starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the LGBTQ series sees a relationship form between Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson at high school.

The impact of the show cannot be understated either. Speaking purely anecdotally, every book shop I’ve entered has the book front and center and while the plural of anecdote isn’t data, it’s not something I’ve experienced since I started covering Netflix years ago.

The series has subsequently been renewed for two additional seasons.

Ozark (Season 4)

Ozark has been one of Netflix’s biggest shows since its first debut in 2017. Since its release, we’ve followed the Brydes go from disaster to disaster and somehow always come out on top. With their house of cards now at the point of toppling, will they be able to overcome the odds? That was the question that the final batch of episodes (split into two halves) answered in the earlier parts of 2022 and did so in a dramatic fashion.

While Ozark may now be over, we’ll be seeing more of Jason Bateman in front and behind the camera as part of his production company (Aggregate Films) overall deal with Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1)

The Lincoln Lawyer feels like the type of show you got lost in when you first joined Netflix at the beginning of your membership (unless you got Netflix within the last 5 years!) throwing you in with compelling characters, a believable story and a familiar concept.

Adapted from the Michael Connelly books and character, we see Manuel Garcia-Rulfo put in a stellar performance as the Lincoln Lawyer.

The series was recently renewed for a 10-episode second season.

Love, Death & Robots (Season 3)

Love, Death and Robots is a big hit here at What’s on Netflix with the series being amongst the most unique Netflix has ever had a part in producing.

While not every episode of season 3 keeps up with the incredible track record of the show, the impressive lineup of studios and animation on display this season keeps you engaged from start to finish.

We don’t yet know if the show will be returning for a fourth volume yet but even if it doesn’t, we continue to recommend Love, Death and Robots to everyone.

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

Netflix released two major historical action series in 2022 with Vikings: Valhalla being the other major title but out of the two (and hoping to keep this list varied) we’re going to pick The Last Kingdom as our favorite new release given the title is (almost) now complete.

Originally at the BBC, Netflix acquired the show later in its life and while the show has never been the biggest show on the planet, it’s quietly plugged away

As alluded to above, the show isn’t quite done just yet. A movie has been filming over the summer of 2022 that is set to officially conclude the adaptations.

Archive 81 (Season 1)

Adapting the podcast series, this horror mystery series is perhaps one of Netflix’s best entries in the space for quite some time. Rebecca Sonnenshine is behind the series which sees an archivist hired to restore a bunch of old tapes which sees him investigating a cult and tumbling down a rabbit hole.

Now despite the fact the series is one of Netflix’s best-reviewed shows of 2022, the show didn’t manage to garner enough viewership (or something else) that would allow it to go on and receive a second season renewal order. That’s a tragedy and joins the many canceled shows of 2022.

Battle Kitty (Limited Series)

This year has been a rough one for Netflix Animation with a slew of projects already ongoing canceled and a number in development also being shown the door but that doesn’t mean completed projects haven’t been coming to Netflix and perhaps our favorite of the year is Battle Kitty.

Featuring Nintendo-esque visuals, the series has a new take on Netflix’s underutilized interactive technology which see you go on an adventure and progress through Battle Island with the loveable kitty.

It’s a truly unique experience and while we wish it had a lot more interactivity, you could only find this type of content on Netflix

The Cuphead Show!

Sticking with animated series for a second, we come onto The Cuphead Show! which is an honest breath of fresh air in the busy animation landscape harking to animation styles of yesteryear.

Adapted from the video game, the kids series has us following Mugman and Cuphead going on short adventures with great humor that transcends age groups and an iconic style that’ll have you hooked from the off.

Two additional seasons will release with season 3 being the last. Season 2 is due to hit Netflix over the summer of 2022.

Borgen – Power & Glory

Although listed as a standalone season, Borgen – Power & Glory is technically the fourth season of the political thriller series from Denmark, so we’d implore you to watch the first three seasons (which are still available on Netflix for the moment) before diving into this Netflix Original season.

All the big stars of the first three seasons come back for another masterclass in creating a great political show, even putting Netflix’s House of Cards or The West Wing to shame.

In the new season, you’ll be following Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg who finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.

What’s been your favorite new show of 2022 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.