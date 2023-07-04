‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 Netflix Release Dates & What You Need to Know

The Lincoln Lawyer was one of the big new Netflix debuts of 2022 and was swiftly given a season 2 renewal. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season 2 of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, including its confirmed release dates, production updates, casting, plot, and more.

The show’s first season was dropped on Netflix globally on May 13th, 2022. It came just 18 months following the show’s pickup by Netflix after it was initially in development at ViacomCBS (now Paramount), who ultimately passed on the show.

Ted Humphrey is the showrunner for the series, with David E. Kelley serving as the creator. Following its release, the show managed to become certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a 79% score and equally beloved by fans with an 80% audience score and 7.7 on IMDb.

Before we dive into everything we know about the new season, let’s kick-start with the season 2 trailer:

When will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release on Netflix?

In June 2023, we got word that Netflix plans to release the 10 episodes of season 2 in two batches in July and August 2023.

Part 1 premieres on July 6, 2023 and Part 2 premieres on August 3, 2023

The series was first renewed for a season 2 on June 14th, Netflix announced that we would return to sunny Los Angeles. In a now-deleted Tweet, Netflix confirmed the 10-episode renewal saying:

“LA’s finest lawyer is back. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix.”

It's official! I am thrilled to announce #TheLincolnLawyer will be back for a second season @netflix! pic.twitter.com/a6cXajVUkL — Ted Humphrey (@TedHumphrey_) June 14, 2022

Alongside the announcement of season 2 came the news that Dailyn Rodriguez, known for Queen of the South, would join the show as co-showrunner alongside Ted Humphrey (the sole showrunner for season 1).

How well did The Lincoln Lawyer perform on Netflix?

We can see how well The Lincoln Lawyer performed on Netflix, thanks to multiple sources.

Netflix’s top 10s direct from Netflix themselves give us hourly viewing data on the series, and in its first four weeks, the show picked up 260.53 million hours watched worldwide. The rise from week 1 to week 2 was an increase of 140%.

The Lincoln Lawyer ultimately clocked up over 300 million hours between May 8th and June 19th.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 8th, 2022 to May 15th, 2022 45,090,000 2 1 May 15th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022 108,090,000 (+140%) 1 2 May 22nd, 2022 to May 29th, 2022 64,820,000 (-40%) 2 3 May 29th, 2022 to June 5th, 2022 42,530,000 (-34%) 5 4 June 5th, 2022 to June 12th, 2022 27,190,000 (-36%) 8 5 June 12th, 2022 to June 19th, 2022 17,550,000 (-35%) 9 6

You can find the full expanded breakdown of The Lincoln Lawyer’s performance on Netflix here.

If we compare it against other debut shows in 2022, the series is tracking in its second week just behind Vikings: Valhalla despite a weaker start.

Raw Netflix top 10 data from FlixPatrol, which takes the daily top 10s worldwide, reveals the show has a broad reach, with the only exceptions being some of Asia and Latin America. The show was ultimately the 18th most popular show of 2022 in the Netflix top 10s.

IMDb’s MovieMeter, which measures inbound traffic to IMDb pages, suggests the show has rocketed in popularity in its second week, backing up the data we’ve seen from Netflix’s Top 10s. In week 1, the show was the 57th most popular show on IMDb, but in its second week, it topped the charts at number 1.

When will The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 be on Netflix?

Following the series renewal, it was revealed that the “ Late 2022″.

We can now confirm that production on the series is scheduled to start on October 31st, 2022, with filming again due to take place in Los Angeles.

Your favorite mobile lawyer is back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/q8v75Skidy — Ted Humphrey (@TedHumphrey_) November 15, 2022

This is a slightly longer production schedule than season 1, but it is likely because it falls over multiple holidays (Thanksgiving and Christmas).

We got confirmation via Michael Connelly on Instagram that season 2 had started filming on November 1st, 2022. In the post, he states:

“From the set of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2: I’m excited to report we have started filming season 2. It’s so nice to be back on the set again. This year we are adapting The Fifth Witness and have some amazing new additions to cast, crew and writing team. It’s gonna be great! – MC”

Rob Seidenglanz is confirmed to direct the first episode of season 2.

On December 16th, 2022 – showrunner Ted Humphrey teased that they’re “bringing back lots of familiar faces.” Also, in late December 2022, there was an exchange on Twitter between Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey talking about the fact that they had completed all the scripts for season 2.

So happy to be bringing back lots of familiar faces in Season 2! #TheLincolnLawyer pic.twitter.com/cdlQhrwi6Q — Ted Humphrey (@TedHumphrey_) December 16, 2022

Filming was originally scheduled to wrap on March 24th but eventually did wrap on March 28th, according to a post on writer/showrunner Dailyn Rodrigue’s Instagram.

In the post, Rodrigue states:

“Today is the last day of production for Season Two of Lincoln Lawyer. This is my fifth season of television working with one of my best friends, @matthewlbrmn. He’s not only an amazing human but a talented writer/producer. We couldn’t have done this season without him or any of the writers. It’s a talented and kind group of people. Ted and I are so lucky. We also couldn’t have done it without this phenomenal cast and crew. It takes a village. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve cooked up.”

In January 2023, we got word that they were filming on location in Los Angeles with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo seen riding in the classic convertible as he shoots scenes for the series’ second season.

New Cast and Returning Cast for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

Let’s begin with returning cast members:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will back to reprise his role as Mickey Haller.

Also returning are Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco).

Christopher Gorham, who played Trevor Elliott in season 1, won’t be returning.

Neve Campbell to have a reduced role in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Neve Campbell featured as a series regular in season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer and while Campbell will still feature in season 2, it’ll be as a “recurring guest star.” That means we’ll see less of the star in the second season.

The news came alongside the new ABC show Avalon announcement, where Campbell is set to lead. That show, like The Lincoln Lawyer, is spearheaded by David E. Kelley.

Lana Parrilla and Yaya DaCosta Added to The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 cast

Ahead of the filming, Deadline exclusively revealed the casting of two significant new faces and characters in season 2.

Lana Parrilla (Why Women Kill, Once Upon a Time) will play Lisa Trammell described as “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.”

(Why Women Kill, Once Upon a Time) will play Lisa Trammell described as “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her.” Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med, Our Kind of People) will play Andrea “Andy” Freemann described as a cut-throat prosecutor and Mickey Haller’s undefeated courtroom rival, who is also a friend of his ex-wife Maggie.

Angélica María will also feature in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

Deadline also revealed in January 2023 that Matt Angel had joined the cast. Angel confirmed the casting in an Instagram post, adding, “Excited to join this team for season 2.” Angel is best known for appearing in FX’s Dave.

Per Deadline’s report, Angel will play “Henry Dahl, a cosmopolitan erudite with a hipster haircut and clothes. He is the host of a successful true crime podcast that acts the role of a good Samaritan.”

In February 2023, The Wrap confirmed that Mexican actress Angélica María had joined the cast and will play Mickey’s mother, Elena.

Per The Wrap, here’s the description of her character:

“Elena is described as a prominent film and television actress who regards herself as a star who was married to a star attorney in Mickey’s father — a self-centered mother who wants to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral. Her need to be center stage has warped her relationship with her son.”

Also joining the cast in recurring or guest roles include Robert Horry, Clint Carmichael as Mitchell Bondurant, Douglas Bennet as Kaz, Brian Dare as DDA Earnest Moore, and Ryan W. Garcia as René Morales.

What to expect from The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 on Netflix

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer will consist of 10 episodes

We’ve now got the complete writers list for season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, plus all of the episode titles, albeit not quite in order. Here’s what we know:

Episode 201 – The Rules of Professional Conduct – Teleplay by: Ted Humphrey – Directed by: Rob Seidenglanz

– Teleplay by: Ted Humphrey – Directed by: Rob Seidenglanz Episode 202 – Teleplay by: Gladys Rodriguez

– Teleplay by: Gladys Rodriguez Episode 203 – Teleplay by: Dailyn Rodriguez

– Teleplay by: Dailyn Rodriguez Episode 204 – Teleplay by: Ryan Hoang Williams

– Teleplay by: Ryan Hoang Williams Episode 205 – Teleplay by: Zach Calig

– Teleplay by: Zach Calig Episode 206 – Teleplay by: Matthew J. Lieberman

– Teleplay by: Matthew J. Lieberman Episode 207 – Teleplay by: Lisa Quintela

– Teleplay by: Lisa Quintela Episode 208 – Teleplay by: Chris Downey & Michael Connelly

– Teleplay by: Chris Downey & Michael Connelly Episode 209 – Teleplay by: Katy Erin

– Teleplay by: Katy Erin Episode 210 – Teleplay by: Ted Humphrey & Dailyn Rodriguez

Additional episode titles for season 2 (not in order) are as follows:

Bury Your Past

Covenants and Stipulations

The Fifth Witness

Cui Bono

Conflicts

Discovery

Obligations

Suspicious Minds

Withdrawal

What book will The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 adapt?

Here’s the order of the books and where we could be heading in each season from now on:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2005)

The Brass Verdict (2008) – adapted in season 1

The Reversal (2010)

The Fifth Witness (2011) – to be adapted in season 2

The Gods of Guilt (2013)

The Law of Innocence (2020)

Netflix will adapt The Fifth Witness for season 2, meaning we’re skipping over the 2010 entry, The Reversal.

Here’s a rundown of what happened in that book courtesy of GoodReads:

“Mickey Haller has fallen on tough times. He expands his business into foreclosure defense, only to see one of his clients accused of killing the banker she blames for trying to take away her home. Mickey puts his team into high gear to exonerate Lisa Trammel, even though the evidence and his own suspicions tell him his client is guilty. Soon after he learns that the victim had black market dealings of his own, Haller is assaulted, too–and he’s certain he’s on the right trail. Despite the danger and uncertainty, Haller mounts the best defense of his career in a trial where the last surprise comes after the verdict is in.”

Ending Recap for The Lincoln Lawyer

Just a quick recap on season 1 before we dive into what we could and can expect should the show return for a second season.

We follow Micky Haller, thrown in at the deep end after inheriting Jerry Vincent’s practice and cases. The biggest case throughout the first season is Trevor Elliot. While Elliot eventually got off the hook in court, he met his demise after being shot. We still don’t know whether Elliot committed the alleged crime against him anyway.

Micky came (not without a few bruises and scrapes) on the other side, fully signed off and able to continue working his cases following his long absence from the profession.

The season ends with Micky being able to surf again, but the man with the tattoo who has been lingering in the background throughout season 1 watches from afar, and then the series cuts to credits.

Cisco has his own problems too. He walked away from the Saints, but Mickey has been left to pick up the tab. What will be the outcome there? We’ll have to see. What we do know is that going into season 2, Lorna and Cisco will be actively planning their wedding while both are doing their day job. Could the wedding take place in this season? We’ll have to wait to find out.

As you may know, season 1 of the Netflix show adapts the second book in the series rather than rehashing the first, which we saw play out in the Matthew McConaughey movie. There were tweaks, but we largely stuck to the same story as the source material.

While you’re waiting for the return of The Lincoln Lawyer, We’d strongly suggest listening to the “Lincoln Law Pod.” Hosted by SoManyShows; the pod recaps the events of the first season alongside showrunner Ted Humphrey, who provides fascinating insights into the story and production of the Netflix show.

Are you looking forward to The Lincoln Lawyer returning for a second season on Netflix in July and August? Let us know in the comments down below!