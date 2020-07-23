Are ‘James Bond’ Movies on Netflix in 2020?

Many James Bond movies have come and gone from Netflix over the years so below, we’ll be taking you through every James Bond movie on Netflix right now, which ones have streamed in the past and more.

James Bond is a fictional British Spy created by the novelist Ian Fleming. The famous novelist has created 14 Bond novels with all of which have all had film adaptations.

In total across 26 films, they have brought in over $7 billion at the box office. From its iconic theme to the iconic cars, leading men and the women, the James Bond films have had a huge impact on the film industry and surely without the influence of Bond, movies may look very different from what they do today.

What James Bonds movies are on Netflix US for 2020?

Until Feburary 2019, the James Bond titles were available to stream exclusively on Hulu. On February 1st, 2019 Netflix added a bunch of new James Bond titles as part of the first of the month additions.

James Bond is about to shake up your Friday night plans: Casino Royale, Die Another Day, The World Is Not Enough, Diamonds Are Forever, The Spy Who Loved Me, Live and Let Die, The Living Daylights, and The Man with The Golden Gun are now streaming — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2019

On March 1st, 2019 Netflix in the United States added more to their collection with the release of six more James Bond movies which includes the very first two Bond movies from the early ’60s, a couple from the Connery and Moore era and another of the Brosman era movies in the form of Tomorrow Never Dies.

The following James Bond 18 films are currently available to stream on Netflix:

Title Year of Release Added to Netflix Dr. No 1962 March 1st, 2019 From Russia With Love 1963 March 1st, 2019 Goldfinger 1964 February 1st, 2019 Thunderball 1965 March 1st, 2019 You Only Live Twice 1967 February 1st, 2019 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service 1969 March 1st, 2019 Diamonds Are Forever 1971 February 1st, 2019 Live and Let Die 1973 February 1st, 2019 The Man with the Golden Gun 1974 February 1st, 2019 The Spy Who Loved Me 1977 February 1st, 2019 Moonraker 1979 March 1st, 2019 For Your Eyes Only 1981 March 1st, 2019 Octopussy 1983 February 1st, 2019 The Living Daylights 1987 February 1st, 2019 Tomorrow Never Dies 1997 March 1st, 2019 The World Is Not Enough 1999 February 1st, 2019 Die Another Day 2002 February 1st, 2019 Casino Royale 2006 February 1st, 2019

In almost all cases – these movies were removed from Netflix two months after being added.

In 2020, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are set to be added to Netflix US on August 31st, 2020.

Two of Daniel Craig's Bond movies are hitting Netflix US on August 31st, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AoVoG1Obxa — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 23, 2020

Are other regions streaming the James Bond films on Netflix?

Sadly the US is the only region that regularly streams James Bond titles. Not even the latest Daniel Craig films are available to stream anywhere else in the world.

In the United Kingdom, the movie franchise remains on ITV and premieres on its channels regularly, particularly on the weekends. This has been the case since 2013 when ITV signed a multi-year agreement.

What James Bond film will you be watching? Which title are you disappointed is missing?