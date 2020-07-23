What's on Netflix > What To Watch on Netflix > Are ‘James Bond’ Movies on Netflix in 2020?

Are ‘James Bond’ Movies on Netflix in 2020?

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 23, 2020, 8:17 am EST

Many James Bond movies have come and gone from Netflix over the years so below, we’ll be taking you through every James Bond movie on Netflix right now, which ones have streamed in the past and more. 

James Bond is a fictional British Spy created by the novelist Ian Fleming. The famous novelist has created 14 Bond novels with all of which have all had film adaptations.

In total across 26 films, they have brought in over $7 billion at the box office. From its iconic theme to the iconic cars, leading men and the women, the James Bond films have had a huge impact on the film industry and surely without the influence of Bond, movies may look very different from what they do today.

What James Bonds movies are on Netflix US for 2020?

Until Feburary 2019, the James Bond titles were available to stream exclusively on Hulu. On February 1st, 2019 Netflix added a bunch of new James Bond titles as part of the first of the month additions.

On March 1st, 2019 Netflix in the United States added more to their collection with the release of six more James Bond movies which includes the very first two Bond movies from the early ’60s, a couple from the Connery and Moore era and another of the Brosman era movies in the form of Tomorrow Never Dies.

The following James Bond 18 films are currently available to stream on Netflix:

TitleYear of ReleaseAdded to Netflix
Dr. No1962March 1st, 2019
From Russia With Love1963March 1st, 2019
Goldfinger1964February 1st, 2019
Thunderball1965March 1st, 2019
You Only Live Twice1967February 1st, 2019
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service1969March 1st, 2019
Diamonds Are Forever1971February 1st, 2019
Live and Let Die1973February 1st, 2019
The Man with the Golden Gun1974February 1st, 2019
The Spy Who Loved Me1977February 1st, 2019
Moonraker1979March 1st, 2019
For Your Eyes Only1981March 1st, 2019
Octopussy1983February 1st, 2019
The Living Daylights1987February 1st, 2019
Tomorrow Never Dies1997March 1st, 2019
The World Is Not Enough1999February 1st, 2019
Die Another Day2002February 1st, 2019
Casino Royale2006February 1st, 2019

In almost all cases – these movies were removed from Netflix two months after being added.

In 2020, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are set to be added to Netflix US on August 31st, 2020.

Are other regions streaming the James Bond films on Netflix?

Sadly the US is the only region that regularly streams James Bond titles. Not even the latest Daniel Craig films are available to stream anywhere else in the world.

In the United Kingdom, the movie franchise remains on ITV and premieres on its channels regularly, particularly on the weekends. This has been the case since 2013 when ITV signed a multi-year agreement.

What James Bond film will you be watching? Which title are you disappointed is missing? Let us know in the comments below!

