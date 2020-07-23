Are ‘James Bond’ Movies on Netflix in 2020?

Many James Bond movies have come and gone from Netflix over the years so below, we’ll be taking you through every James Bond movie on Netflix right now, which ones have streamed in the past and more.
James Bond is a fictional British Spy created by the novelist Ian Fleming. The famous novelist has created 14 Bond novels with all of which have all had film adaptations.
In total across 26 films, they have brought in over $7 billion at the box office. From its iconic theme to the iconic cars, leading men and the women, the James Bond films have had a huge impact on the film industry and surely without the influence of Bond, movies may look very different from what they do today.
What James Bonds movies are on Netflix US for 2020?
Until Feburary 2019, the James Bond titles were available to stream exclusively on Hulu. On February 1st, 2019 Netflix added a bunch of new James Bond titles as part of the first of the month additions.
James Bond is about to shake up your Friday night plans: Casino Royale, Die Another Day, The World Is Not Enough, Diamonds Are Forever, The Spy Who Loved Me, Live and Let Die, The Living Daylights, and The Man with The Golden Gun are now streaming
On March 1st, 2019 Netflix in the United States added more to their collection with the release of six more James Bond movies which includes the very first two Bond movies from the early ’60s, a couple from the Connery and Moore era and another of the Brosman era movies in the form of Tomorrow Never Dies.
The following James Bond 18 films are currently available to stream on Netflix:
|Title
|Year of Release
|Added to Netflix
|Dr. No
|1962
|March 1st, 2019
|From Russia With Love
|1963
|March 1st, 2019
|Goldfinger
|1964
|February 1st, 2019
|Thunderball
|1965
|March 1st, 2019
|You Only Live Twice
|1967
|February 1st, 2019
|On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
|1969
|March 1st, 2019
|Diamonds Are Forever
|1971
|February 1st, 2019
|Live and Let Die
|1973
|February 1st, 2019
|The Man with the Golden Gun
|1974
|February 1st, 2019
|The Spy Who Loved Me
|1977
|February 1st, 2019
|Moonraker
|1979
|March 1st, 2019
|For Your Eyes Only
|1981
|March 1st, 2019
|Octopussy
|1983
|February 1st, 2019
|The Living Daylights
|1987
|February 1st, 2019
|Tomorrow Never Dies
|1997
|March 1st, 2019
|The World Is Not Enough
|1999
|February 1st, 2019
|Die Another Day
|2002
|February 1st, 2019
|Casino Royale
|2006
|February 1st, 2019
In almost all cases – these movies were removed from Netflix two months after being added.
In 2020, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are set to be added to Netflix US on August 31st, 2020.
Two of Daniel Craig's Bond movies are hitting Netflix US on August 31st, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AoVoG1Obxa
Are other regions streaming the James Bond films on Netflix?
Sadly the US is the only region that regularly streams James Bond titles. Not even the latest Daniel Craig films are available to stream anywhere else in the world.
In the United Kingdom, the movie franchise remains on ITV and premieres on its channels regularly, particularly on the weekends. This has been the case since 2013 when ITV signed a multi-year agreement.
What James Bond film will you be watching? Which title are you disappointed is missing? Let us know in the comments below!