Is ‘James Bond: No Time to Die’ Coming to Netflix?

There’s been a lot of rumors, speculation, and reporting recently on whether No Time to Die would follow a number of top tier movies over the past year and skip the cinemas and come to Netflix. Right now, nothing is certain and 007’s next outing is still lined up for theatrical release but that could change. Here’s what we know.

If you’re looking for a simple yes or no to whether James Bond: No Time to Die comes to Netflix – the answer right now is no.

OK, let’s rewind a second.

The 25th Bond movie and the last of the Daniel Craig features was meant to release in cinemas in April 2020. Of course, with the whirlwind that affected both productions releasing in cinemas and moving forward with filming the movie was inevitably delayed into 2021.

The movie it’s worth noting is distributed by Universal Pictures outside of the United States with United Artists Releasing releasing in the US with MGM producing.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3 — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

The entire 2020 theatrical slate up to March 2020 has been devastated with many titles being sold off to Netflix such as The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Lovebirds. Others from Disney have released on Disney+ whether part of the main subscription or as part of an experimental PVOD release.

Could No Time to Die come to Netflix?

Absolutely it could, in fact, it’s been reported that Netflix (among others) has had exploratory talks but the reality is, you’re going to have to wait until a cinematic release given how high the asking price is.

Rumors first started occurring back on October 23rd, 2020 when a few insiders reported that they heard of insane numbers being both asked and offered for the Bond movie.

I can't get my head around the idea that we may well see James Bond debut on Apple TV+ or Netflix. The numbers I've been hearing the last few days are I N S A N E… — BooMcScreamy (@DrewMcWeeny) October 22, 2020

On October 24th, those rumors were put to rest but said that both Netflix and Apple had explored how much it would be to stream it with Barbara Broccoli eventually ruling out a streamer debut.

The reason for MGM exploring a possible streamer debut is largely due to two reasons. First, it’s losing plenty of money ($30-million even back in March 2020) and losses continue to mount. Then, the worry is that even when the movie does release in theaters, demand won’t return. After all, who knows how long the pandemic will last and even with a vaccine, will viewing habits return?

How much was offered then? There are numerous reports from insiders that bids were beyond $500 ($800 being the largest number cited) million but THR reports that Apple made an offer between $350 and $400. Netflix hadn’t put a bid in according to this report.

A lot of the nitty-gritty details and the huge price tag means that we’re unlikely to see it arrive on Netflix. But that, of course, could change at a moment’s notice given the uncertain nature of the next 12 months for theaters and distributors.

As we covered before, Bond on Netflix is a spotty picture but a full-time home for Bond was rumored in January 2020 with MGM exploring a possible sale with Netflix rumored to be bidding, however, those rumors went silent with the pandemic. Even if Netflix acquired MGM, the past bond and future Bond rights are extremely complicated.

Do you want to see No Time to Die come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.