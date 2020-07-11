List of Nickelodeon Movies/Series on Netflix

Nickelodeon has one of the most fragmented streaming presences in 2020. Netflix is home to a number of Nickelodeon series and movies as well as exclusive content that cannot be found anywhere else. Below, we’re going to list every Nickelodeon series currently on Netflix.

Most of the licensed Nickelodeon content on Netflix came with an earlier drop this year. As we mentioned though, most of Nick’s other content is split between the likes of Hulu, Prime Video, and the Nick Toons Prime add-on.

One other quick thing, we’ll be splitting this list into licensed content (content that aired on Nickelodeon) and any Nickelodeon series that premiered on Netflix exclusively either part of the big output deal or otherwise.

With that output deal we mentioned, this list is set to grow with some huge projects coming down the line including multiple Spongebob spin-off and The Loud House movie. We’ve also put together a list of Nick shows we’d love for Netflix to reboot too.

Licensed Nickelodeon Content on Netflix

Please note: this list only covers the United States. Other regions vary dramatically.

Nickelodeon Movies/TV Specials on Netflix

Warning: these rotate on a regular basis.

Cover Title / Description 100 Things to do Before High School

Led by seventh-grader C.J., three students who have been warned about the dangers of high school decide to make the best of their middle-school years.

IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 11/01/2019 Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library

An eccentric game designer builds a library full of traps and tricks for a group of kids who score the chance to navigate his elaborate scavenger hunt.

IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 11/01/2019 Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

When Arnold and his crew win a trip to San Lorenzo, their adventure in the wild forces them to take the same risky path as Arnold’s missing parents.

IMDb Score: 7.6/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 11/01/2019 Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

When gooey green aliens kidnap all the adults in Retroville, it’s up to 11-year-old Jimmy Neutron to come up with a plan to rescue them.

IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: G First Released: 01/01/2020 Jinxed (TV Series)

After a century-old curse of bad luck, a determined teen embarks on a journey to break her family’s generational misfortune.

IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 11/01/2019 LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

A trio of siblings gets trapped in a secret temple, where they must navigate a risky obstacle course to make it out. Inspired by the ‘90s game show.

IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 11/01/2019 Liar, Liar, Vampire

When a shy teen transfers to a new school, he elects to mix things up by playing along with the rumor that he’s a vampire.

IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 11/01/2019 Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

When their broken-down cruise ship strands them on an island, the Pickles family crosses paths with the Thornberrys, who are filming a documentary.

IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: PG First Released: 03/01/2020 Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000)

The Rugrats take to the big screen and visit Paris when Mr. Pickles gets summoned to fix a giant robot at the EuroReptarland theme park.

IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: G First Released: 10/01/2019 The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

When high school girl-geek Jordan becomes a werewolf after moving to Romania, she must elude her own brother, who sets out to slay her.

IMDb Score: 6.0/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 11/01/2019 The Rugrats Movie (1998)

When his baby brother Dil is born, Tommy Pickles and his pals decide that he’s too much responsibility and try to return him to the hospital.

IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: G First Released: 10/01/2019

Nickelodeon TV Series on Netflix

Cover Title / Description Avatar: The Last Airbender (TV Series)

Siblings Katara and Sokka wake young Aang from a long hibernation and learn he’s an Avatar, whose air-bending powers can defeat the evil Fire Nation.

IMDb Score: 9.2/10 Rating: TV-Y7-FV First Released: 05/15/2020 Bella and the Bulldogs (TV Series)

The life of cheerleader Bella Dawson turns upside down when, in a twist of fate, she becomes quarterback for her middle school’s football team.

IMDb Score: 5.2/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 11/01/2019 Sam & Cat (TV Series)

To earn cash, roommates Sam and Cat start a baby-sitting service — and quickly discover just what an adventure baby-sitting can be.

IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 11/01/2019 Victorious (TV Series)

When aspiring singer Tori Vega joins the eccentric students at Hollywood Arts High, she struggles to fit in with the amazingly talented teens.

IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 01/01/2020

Nickelodeon/Netflix Original Series/Movies on Netflix

Cover Title / Description Glitch Techs (TV Series)

Two teens work at a game store as a front for their actual job: Hunting video game monsters who’ve broken out into the real world.

IMDb Score: 7.9/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 02/21/2020 Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus (TV Series)

When Zim reappears to begin the next phase of his evil alien plan to conquer Earth, his nemesis Dib Membrane sets out to unmask him once and for all.

IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 08/16/2019 Pinky Malinky (TV Series)

Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog. With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.

IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 01/01/2019 Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (TV Series)

After 20 years in space, Rocko struggles to adjust to life in 21st century O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air.

IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 08/09/2019

We’ll keep this list up-to-date as and when Nickelodeon titles come and go from Netflix in the United States.