5 Most Anticipated Anime Titles Coming to Netflix in 2023

2022 was another great year for anime on Netflix, but 2023 has the potential to be even better for the streaming service. We’ve selected five anime titles that we’re most excited to watch on Netflix in 2023.

Here are the top 5 anime What’s on Netflix is excited for in 2023:

Vinland Saga (Season 2)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Yuuto Uemura, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Naoya Uchida, Akio Ootsuka, Kensho Ono

Netflix Release Date: January 9th, 2023

The first season of Vinland Saga was a smash hit when it was first broadcast in 2019. However, it wasn’t until June 2022 that Netflix finally received it. Fans can look forward to an exceptionally shorter wait when the second season begins airing week to week on Netflix and Crunchyroll from January 2023. Netflix has dipped its toes into weekly anime releases, but Vinland Saga will be the first time episodes will arrive the same day as the Japanese Broadcast.

The story of Vinland Saga takes place at the height of the Vikings power in Europe, chronicling the rise of King Cnut the Great’s ascendency to the English throne, and his North Sea Empire. Meanwhile, young Thorfinn, an Icelandic explorer, serves under a group of mercenaries that are responsible for the murder of his father, for the sole purpose of enacting his revenge against them. But Thorfinn’s true dream is to sail across the sea and find the paradise of Vinland.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Horror, Supernatural | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Rie Suegara, Yuuji Mitsuya, Hiro Shimono, Yumiri Hanamori, Takahiro Sakurai

Netflix Release Date: January 18th, 2023

Junji Ito, the legendary horror mangaka is having a large selection of his work adapted into an anthology for Netflix. A total of eighteen of his stories will be adapted, but we’re still unsure what the episode count for the series is.

The genius Junji Ito has long been at the forefront of the Japanese horror manga world. Featuring a selection of 20 macabre masterpieces brimming with his original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style, including popular titles such as “Hanging Balloon” and fan-favorite characters Tomie and Soichi, this animated series will totally immerse viewers in the maniacal charm of Junji Ito.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Natochenney, Zeno Robinson, Bartley, Ray Chase, Michele Knotz

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Over the past few years, Netflix has become the home for the Pokemon anime. While it does take several months between the Japanese broadcast, every new entry in Ash’s journey is anticipated by lots of fans. However, what makes the next batch of episodes special is the beginning of the end of Ash’s 25-year journey with his trustee companion Pikachu.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) N

Director: Ayataka Tanemura

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Gakuto Kajiwara, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Junichi Suwabe

Netflix Release Date: March 31st, 2023

While fans of Black Clover are eagerly waiting for the release of the fifth season of the anime, Netflix subscribers can look forward to the release of its upcoming movie Sword of the Wizard King. The anime isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix, but with the addition of the Sword of the Wizard King, perhaps that will change sometime soon.

Magic: The Gathering

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Brandon Routh

Netflix Release Date: TBA

There’s still no official confirmation on when the animated series for Magic: The Gathering, is coming to Netflix. However, when we consider the card game franchise will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, what better time would it be to release the long-anticipated animated series?

Little is known about the plot of the series, but we do know that much of the focus will be centered around Gideon Jura, as Brandon Routh has been the only confirmed cast member for a considerable amount of time.

Which anime series are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!