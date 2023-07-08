Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: July 8th, 2023

Often, the first week of a new month means we see a whole ton of exciting new movies and TV shows arrive. And, the start of July hasn’t been one for disappointment. This week has seen plenty of exciting new and returning movies to the US library.

N = Netflix Original

Titanic (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Genre: Drama, Period | Runtime: 194 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher

One of the highest-grossing movies of all time, James Cameron is no stranger to movies making billions of dollars. Over 25 years on and Titanic still proves to be one of the greatest movies of the 20th century and one of the greatest love stories in cinematic history.

“101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and last voyage—on April 15, 1912.”

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Director: Mike Newell

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, Michael Madsen, Bruno Kirby, James Russo

Johnny Depp was still in the early years of his career, but Donnie Brasco was one incredible stepping stone for the actor’s eventual rise to global stardom. Al Pacino, as always, is it his best when acting in a gangster flick.

“An FBI undercover agent infiltrates the mob and finds himself identifying more with the mafia life at the expense of his regular one.”

The Out-Laws (2023) N

Director: Tyler Spindel

Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker

Netflix’s big Original movie for this week puts a fun twist on the “In-Laws come to town” comedy sub-genre.

“A straight-laced bank manager is about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

Ray (2004)

Director: Taylor Hackford

Genre: Biopic, Drama, Music | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Regina King, Clifton Powell, Harry Lennix

Jamie Foxx earned a deserved Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his incredible performance as rhythm and blues legend Ray Charles.

“Born on a sharecropping plantation in Northern Florida, Ray Charles went blind at seven. Inspired by a fiercely independent mom who insisted he make his own way, He found his calling and his gift behind a piano keyboard. Touring across the Southern musical circuit, the soulful singer gained a reputation and then exploded with worldwide fame when he pioneered couping gospel and country together.”

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

Director: Peter Jackson

Genre: Documentary, History, Military | Runtime: 99 Minutes

One of the most awe-inspiring documentaries ever created, adding color, and some voice acting to the archived footage of WW1 has given the world a brand new perspective on the Great War. Over 600 hours of footage from 200 veterans that were archived in the Imperial War Museum’s archive were used to create the documentary.