Netflix Added 43 New Movies and Series for July 1st, 2023

It’s the first of the month! That means there’s a big batch of new movies and series to watch on Netflix. Here’s your look at what’s new on Netflix today, our top 3 highlights, and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

We’ll have an additional roundup of what’s come to Netflix over the past seven days tomorrow. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best new movies or best new series.

Today, Netflix lost more titles than it gained, with up to 70 movies departing for July 1st. Want to see what’s coming for the rest of July, we’re the only outlet to keep our list up-to-date throughout the month with newly announced titles.

Article Continues Below...

Best New Movies and Series for July 1st, 2023

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, War

Director: Jason Hall

Cast: Miles Teller, Beulah Koale, Joe Cole

Writer: David Finkel, Jason Hall

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

One of two war-themed highlights we’re going to spotlight here.

Miles Teller, who rocketed to fame last year thanks to his role in Top Gun: Maverick, has previously played a military man in this 2017 Universal Pictures movie that scores highly with critics and audiences alike.

The movie is about a group of returning soldiers struggling to readjust to the mundane of ordinary life.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, History, War

Director: Peter Jackson

Cast: Thomas Adlam, William Argent, John Ashby

Writer: Esat Ozcan

Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m

In recent years, Peter Jackson has been attached to several documentaries, including Get Back, following The Beatles, which debuted on Disney+ last year. However, this 2018 documentary on World War I is the famed director’s best and perhaps one of the finest documentaries in existence.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, critics and audiences alike have been awed by the restoration of footage from over 100 years ago paying homage to those that sacrificed so much.

Titanic (1997)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane

Runtime: 194 min / 3h 14m

Finally, for our highlights, we have to touch on the fact that Titanic, the 11-time Oscar-winning movie on the sinking of the infamous cruise ship, has recently been featured in the news following the implosion of the tourist submarine.

Is the addition of the movie today rather opportunistic? Sure, but it’s worth noting that it’s almost certainly more coincidence, with movies often rotating around services in waves depending on their window licensing agreement.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 1st, 2023

As always, you can find an expanded guide to all the new additions to Netflix via our New on Netflix hub. There, you’ll find additional information per title, including their scores on IMDb, Metacritic, and RottenTomatoes. That’s in addition to trailers, runtimes, genres, directors, and actors lists.

37 New Movies Added Today

Bridesmaids (2011) – R – English – Determined to outdo an overbearing bridesmaid, an inept but well-meaning maid of honor nearly ruins her best friend’s wedding in this edgy comedy.

– R – English – Determined to outdo an overbearing bridesmaid, an inept but well-meaning maid of honor nearly ruins her best friend’s wedding in this edgy comedy. Clear and Present Danger (1994) – PG-13 – English – When the president’s friend is murdered, CIA Deputy Director Jack Ryan becomes unwittingly involved in an illegal war against a Colombian drug cartel.

– PG-13 – English – When the president’s friend is murdered, CIA Deputy Director Jack Ryan becomes unwittingly involved in an illegal war against a Colombian drug cartel. Conan the Barbarian (1982) – R – English – An orphan trained as a powerful gladiator embarks on a quest for revenge against the sorcerer responsible for his parents’ deaths.

– R – English – An orphan trained as a powerful gladiator embarks on a quest for revenge against the sorcerer responsible for his parents’ deaths. Donnie Brasco (1997) – R – English – An undercover FBI agent infiltrates a New York Mafia family and develops a close friendship with a mob hitman, putting his job — and life — on the line.

– R – English – An undercover FBI agent infiltrates a New York Mafia family and develops a close friendship with a mob hitman, putting his job — and life — on the line. Hidden Love (2023) – TV-G – Mandarin – Since high school, Sang Zhi has had a crush on Duan Jiaxu. When fate brings them together again, they find a chance to embark on a sweet relationship.

– TV-G – Mandarin – Since high school, Sang Zhi has had a crush on Duan Jiaxu. When fate brings them together again, they find a chance to embark on a sweet relationship. Jack and Jill (2011) – PG – English – When his overbearing twin sister settles in for an extended stay, an advertising executive finds an unlikely suitor to keep her busy.

– PG – English – When his overbearing twin sister settles in for an extended stay, an advertising executive finds an unlikely suitor to keep her busy. Jumanji (1995) – PG – English – Two siblings discover an enchanted board game that opens a door to a magical world — and unwittingly release a man who’s been trapped inside for years.

– PG – English – Two siblings discover an enchanted board game that opens a door to a magical world — and unwittingly release a man who’s been trapped inside for years. Kick-Ass (2010) – R – English – A teen comic book fan decides to become a real-life superhero, but when his crime-fighting antics go viral, he lands in the crosshairs of a mob boss.

– R – English – A teen comic book fan decides to become a real-life superhero, but when his crime-fighting antics go viral, he lands in the crosshairs of a mob boss. Liar Liar (1997) – PG-13 – English – After his son makes a birthday wish that magically comes true, an unscrupulous lawyer finds himself incapable of telling a lie for 24 hours.

– PG-13 – English – After his son makes a birthday wish that magically comes true, an unscrupulous lawyer finds himself incapable of telling a lie for 24 hours. Little Man (2006) – PG-13 – English – A man is so eager to become a dad that he’ll believe anything, including the notion that a baby-faced thief on the lam is really an abandoned toddler.

– PG-13 – English – A man is so eager to become a dad that he’ll believe anything, including the notion that a baby-faced thief on the lam is really an abandoned toddler. Monster Trucks (2016) – PG – English – A teen’s world is turned upside down when a gas-guzzling monster takes up residence inside his truck and joins him on a hilarious, heartfelt adventure

– PG – English – A teen’s world is turned upside down when a gas-guzzling monster takes up residence inside his truck and joins him on a hilarious, heartfelt adventure Pride & Prejudice (2005) – PG – English – Headstrong Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and proud Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) dance around their feelings in this swoony Jane Austen adaptation.

– PG – English – Headstrong Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and proud Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) dance around their feelings in this swoony Jane Austen adaptation. Prom Night (2008) – PG-13 – English – On prom night, a high school senior still struggling with her nightmare past tries to evade a killer bent on ending the party for her and her friends.

– PG-13 – English – On prom night, a high school senior still struggling with her nightmare past tries to evade a killer bent on ending the party for her and her friends. Ray (2004) – PG-13 – English – Rhythm and blues giant Ray Charles comes to life in this biopic that traces his mercurial journey from humble origins to the pinnacle of fame.

– PG-13 – English – Rhythm and blues giant Ray Charles comes to life in this biopic that traces his mercurial journey from humble origins to the pinnacle of fame. Rush Hour (1998) – PG-13 – English – A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective flown in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador’s kidnapped daughter.

– PG-13 – English – A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective flown in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador’s kidnapped daughter. Rush Hour 2 (2001) – PG-13 – English – When the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong is bombed, Inspector Lee and vacationing LAPD detective Carter team up against an international crime syndicate.

– PG-13 – English – When the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong is bombed, Inspector Lee and vacationing LAPD detective Carter team up against an international crime syndicate. Rush Hour 3 (2007) – PG-13 – English – Detectives Lee and Carter are back in action and heading to Paris as they try to get to the bottom of an assassination plot.

– PG-13 – English – Detectives Lee and Carter are back in action and heading to Paris as they try to get to the bottom of an assassination plot. Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) – PG-13 – English – In this updated take on the fairy tale, a hunter sent to capture an escaped Snow White instead becomes her mentor in a quest to defeat the wicked queen.

– PG-13 – English – In this updated take on the fairy tale, a hunter sent to capture an escaped Snow White instead becomes her mentor in a quest to defeat the wicked queen. Star Trek (2009) – PG-13 – English – On their first voyage aboard the starship Enterprise, brash James T. Kirk and logic-driven Vulcan Spock face off against a vengeful Romulan commander.

– PG-13 – English – On their first voyage aboard the starship Enterprise, brash James T. Kirk and logic-driven Vulcan Spock face off against a vengeful Romulan commander. Thank You for Your Service (2017) – R – English – After returning home from the war in Iraq, a group of soldiers struggles to readjust as memories of combat take a toll on their lives and loved ones.

– R – English – After returning home from the war in Iraq, a group of soldiers struggles to readjust as memories of combat take a toll on their lives and loved ones. The Best of Enemies (2019) – PG-13 – English – In 1971, a summit on school integration in North Carolina pits a civil rights activist against a Ku Klux Klan leader, sparking an unlikely friendship.

– PG-13 – English – In 1971, a summit on school integration in North Carolina pits a civil rights activist against a Ku Klux Klan leader, sparking an unlikely friendship. The Bounty Hunter (2010) – PG-13 – English – Bounty hunter Milo Boyd finds his latest assignment downright satisfying as he learns that the bail-jumper he must chase down is his ex-wife, Nicole.

– PG-13 – English – Bounty hunter Milo Boyd finds his latest assignment downright satisfying as he learns that the bail-jumper he must chase down is his ex-wife, Nicole. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) – PG-13 – English – After a devastating betrayal, kindhearted queen Freya unleashes wicked powers and wages war against love, which warriors Eric and Sara fall victim to.

– PG-13 – English – After a devastating betrayal, kindhearted queen Freya unleashes wicked powers and wages war against love, which warriors Eric and Sara fall victim to. The Karate Kid (1984) – PG – English – When a bullied teen befriends an unassuming martial arts master, he’ll learn life lessons — and the right moves — to beat back his merciless rivals.

– PG – English – When a bullied teen befriends an unassuming martial arts master, he’ll learn life lessons — and the right moves — to beat back his merciless rivals. The Karate Kid (2010) – PG – English – In China, Dre learns to defend himself against a bully under the guidance of an unassuming kung fu master in this remake of the 1984 classic.

– PG – English – In China, Dre learns to defend himself against a bully under the guidance of an unassuming kung fu master in this remake of the 1984 classic. The Karate Kid Part II (1986) – PG – English – Daniel and his martial-arts mentor, Mr. Miyagi, visit Okinawa where they battle a hostile new nemesis and a former foe looking to settle an old score.

– PG – English – Daniel and his martial-arts mentor, Mr. Miyagi, visit Okinawa where they battle a hostile new nemesis and a former foe looking to settle an old score. The Karate Kid Part III (1989) – PG – English – A returning adversary threatens the bond between karate champ Daniel and mentor Mr. Miyagi with an intricate plan for revenge and a brutal challenger.

– PG – English – A returning adversary threatens the bond between karate champ Daniel and mentor Mr. Miyagi with an intricate plan for revenge and a brutal challenger. The Scorpion King (2002) – PG-13 – English – Tasked with killing a wicked dictator who’s bent on expanding his empire, a heroic warrior gets help along the way from a bewitching sorceress.

– PG-13 – English – Tasked with killing a wicked dictator who’s bent on expanding his empire, a heroic warrior gets help along the way from a bewitching sorceress. The Smurfs 2 (2013) – PG – English – Evil magician Gargamel continues his quest to tap the power of the Smurfs, creating a pair of his own “Smurf-alikes” called the Naughties.

– PG – English – Evil magician Gargamel continues his quest to tap the power of the Smurfs, creating a pair of his own “Smurf-alikes” called the Naughties. The Squid and the Whale (2005) – R – English – When two married writers at different points in their careers get a divorce, their young sons attempt to navigate family tensions and growing pains.

– R – English – When two married writers at different points in their careers get a divorce, their young sons attempt to navigate family tensions and growing pains. The Sweetest Thing (2002) – R – English – After meeting her potential soul mate, a commitment-averse young woman hits the road with her best friend on a wild, raunchy misadventure to find him.

– R – English – After meeting her potential soul mate, a commitment-averse young woman hits the road with her best friend on a wild, raunchy misadventure to find him. The Wiz (1978) – G – English – A shy Harlem schoolteacher makes an epic journey through a magical version of New York City in this musical inspired by “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

– G – English – A shy Harlem schoolteacher makes an epic journey through a magical version of New York City in this musical inspired by “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) – R – English – This moving documentary brings World War I to life for new generations through eyewitness accounts and vividly restored and colorized footage.

– R – English – This moving documentary brings World War I to life for new generations through eyewitness accounts and vividly restored and colorized footage. Titanic (1997) – PG-13 – English – On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes.

– PG-13 – English – On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes. Uncle Buck (1989) – PG – English – He’s clueless about kids and set in his quirky ways, but the Russells desperately need a babysitter. Can Uncle Buck run a household without causing chaos?

– PG – English – He’s clueless about kids and set in his quirky ways, but the Russells desperately need a babysitter. Can Uncle Buck run a household without causing chaos? Warm Bodies (2013) – PG-13 – English – After eating a young man’s brains and absorbing the memories within, a freshly dead zombie falls in love with his victim’s girlfriend.

– PG-13 – English – After eating a young man’s brains and absorbing the memories within, a freshly dead zombie falls in love with his victim’s girlfriend. White House Down (2013) – PG-13 – English – When a paramilitary group engineers a violent takeover of the White House, the president must try to hide from the attackers until he can be rescued.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Hello, My Twenties! (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – Korean – With different personalities, life goals and taste in men, five female college students become housemates in a shared residence called Belle Epoque.

– TV-14 – Korean – With different personalities, life goals and taste in men, five female college students become housemates in a shared residence called Belle Epoque. Man to Man (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – Disguised as a bodyguard, a special agent must complete his national secret tasks while pandering to the whims of his ill-tempered world star.

– TV-14 – Korean – Disguised as a bodyguard, a special agent must complete his national secret tasks while pandering to the whims of his ill-tempered world star. ONE PIECE (2 New Seasons) – TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates. RIDE ON TIME (Season 5) – TV-PG – Japanese – Take a deep dive into the beautiful world of Japan’s top male idol groups from number one producer Johnny’s in this revealing docuseries.

– TV-PG – Japanese – Take a deep dive into the beautiful world of Japan’s top male idol groups from number one producer Johnny’s in this revealing docuseries. Tayo The Little Bus (Season 3) – TV-G – English – As they learn their routes around the busy city, Tayo and his little bus friends discover new sights and go on exciting adventures every day.

– TV-G – English – As they learn their routes around the busy city, Tayo and his little bus friends discover new sights and go on exciting adventures every day. The Third Charm (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean – Both twenty years of age, a college student and an assistant hairdresser meet on a blind date and fall in love despite their opposite personalities.

Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for July 1st, 2023

Let’s round out today’s daily article by looking into the top 10 movies and the top 10 series that are currently picking up the most viewers in the United States.

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Witcher Run Rabbit Run 2 Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators Extraction 2 3 Suits Nimona 4 Is It Cake? The Perfect Find 5 Catching Killers The Boss Baby 6 Black Mirror Take Care of Maya 7 Glamorous Minions: The Rise of Gru 8 85 South: Ghetto Legends Sing 2 9 Our Planet The Mule 10 Never Have I Ever Extraction

What will you be watching from this new list of movies and series? Let us know in the comments down below.