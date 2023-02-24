Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: February 24th, 2023

Outer Banks and F1 Drive to Survive returned to Netflix this week, along with three more seasons of the One Piece anime, and a true crime docuseries.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Outer Banks (Season 3) N

New Episodes: 10 | Seasons: 3

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, J.D., Rudy Pankow

It’s been 19 months since we last saw John B and the Pogues crew on our screens. Fans have been rewarded for their patience with the most exciting season to date.

On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

F1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) N

New Episodes: 10 | Seasons: 5

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Season 4 of Drive to Survive was one of the best yet thanks to the incredible and controversial ending to the 2022 F1 season. With Max Verstappen returning to attempt to retain his status as World Champion, standing in his way are a vengeful MacLaren and a resurgent Ferarri team. Season 5 could be the best season yet.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 3 | Seasons: 1

Genre: Crime, Docuseries | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Netflix + True Crime Docuseries = Binge watchers.

The streaming service continues to have a stranglehold on true crime docuseries, serving up some of the darkest stories from real life.

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

One Piece (Season 13)

Total Episodes: 325 | Seasons: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

We last saw new episodes of One Piece on Netflix in June 2022, so the wait has been long but now fans can enjoy the series up to the end of the Water7/Enies Lobby arc.

After the execution of the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger, a new age of piracy was inspired by his last words. 24 years later, Monkey D. Luffy, a rookie pirate, has dreams of becoming the next Pirate King, and sets out to find a crew of his own, and search for the fabled treasure, One Piece.

What new TV shows have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!