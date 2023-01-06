Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: January 7th, 2022

It’s a strong start to the new year on Netflix with the final season of The Walking Dead finally available to stream. There are some great new and returning Netflix originals to choose from too.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 177

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride

After twelve emphatic years, one of the biggest television shows of the 2010s, The Walking Dead, comes to an end with a climactic final season. But remember, if Daryl dies, we riot.

In the wake of a zombie apocalypse, survivors hold on to the hope of humanity by banding together to wage a fight for their own survival.

Kaleidoscope (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 45-60 Minutes

Cast: Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney

There is no right or wrong way for a subscriber to watch Kaleidoscope, only your way. One of the most unique ways in which to watch an Original, all subscribers will get their own unique viewing experience of Kaleidoscope as the order of episodes is a little bit different for everyone.

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars but betrayal, greed, and other threats undermine their plans.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, Romance, Teen | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard

Taking a little longer than expected, the two-year wait for the return of Ginny & Georgia is over.

Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 56 Minutes

Cast: Angela Bundalovic, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Lola Güldenløve Corfixen

Kickstarting the year with an excellent new crime-thriller from Denmark, Copenhagen Cowboy has the potential to be a smash hit on Netflix.

After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.

The Mindy Project (Season 6)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 117

Genre: Sitcom | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Mindy Kaling, Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Zoe Jarman, Ike Barinholtz

One of the most surprising acquisitions Netflix has made already in 2023 already is all six seasons of the sitcom The Mindy Project. What makes it so surprising is that the series was formerly a Hulu series.

Aiming to straighten out her complicated personal life, a top doctor seeks to overcome her obsession with romantic comedies and find a soulmate.

What new TV shows do you plan on watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!