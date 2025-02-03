New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: January 2025

Netflix eased into the new year after adding a massive collection of 20 Indian movies and 2 series in December. Though light on volume, this month featured the premieres of two new Original Hindi series and the streaming debut of one of the highest-earning Indian movies of all time. Here are all of the Indian movies and series added to Netflix in January 2025.

Be sure to check out our HUGE Indian slate preview for 2025 and beyond.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: January 2025

Rifle Club (2024)

Languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Director: Aashiq Abu

Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind

Genre: Action, Comedy | Added to Netflix: January 15

Famous actor Shajahan visits an historic rifle club in order to prepare for an upcoming role as a hunter. When the actor’s cousin and girlfriend arrive pursued by gangsters, the club members put their shooting skills to the test to protect their beloved lodge. The role of the gang leader is played by Anurag Kashyap, who directed the Netflix Hindi Originals Choked and Sacred Games, in addition to playing one of the “AKs” in AK vs AK. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 224 Minutes

Director: Sukumar

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: January 30

2021’s Pushpa: The Rise — which is not available on Netflix — saw day laborer Pushpa (Allu Arjun) fight his way to the top of a sandalwood smuggling operation. Now in a position of power, the sequel finds Pushpa doing whatever it takes to fend off threats from rival smugglers. Pushpa 2: The Rule currently ranks second on the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Netflix is streaming the “Reloaded Version” of the film, which adds 23 minutes of extra footage and brings the movie’s runtime to nearly 4 hours. Additional dialogue options can be found in the film’s audio menu.

New Indian Series on Netflix: January 2025

Black Warrant (2025) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema

Genre: Crime, Based on a Book | Added to Netflix: January 10

India’s massive Tihar Jail has played host to a number of famous and infamous inmates over the decades. Set in the 1980s, the series Black Warrant is based on events observed by prison superintendent Sunil Gupta (played by Zahan Kapoor) and recounted in his book of the same name. Black Warrant marks the return of director and showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane — who helmed Netflix India’s first Original series, Sacred Games — to long-form storytelling after directing the great Original movies AK vs AK and CTRL. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

The Roshans (2025) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan

Genre: Docuseries | Added to Netflix: January 17

The Roshan family has been a mainstay in Hindi cinema for three generations. Each episode of the docuseries focuses on a different member of the film family, starting with music director and patriarch Roshan Lal Nagrath. Episodes 2 & 3 focus on his sons, Rajesh Roshan (also a music director) and Rakesh Roshan, who’s been an actor, producer, director, and screenwriter. The final episode is about Rakesh’s son Hrithik Roshan, who has been a massive Bollywood star for the last 25 years. Two of Hrithik’s best movies — Jodhaa Akbar and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara — are currently streaming on Netflix. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the series’ audio menu.

Which of these newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!