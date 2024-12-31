New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: December 2024

Netflix closed out the year by bulking up its Hindi movie collection. In addition to recent releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Jigra, the streamer also added a dozen theatrical releases from the last decade. Nine of those movies are produced by Salman Khan Films and were added to celebrate Khan’s birthday on December 27. Here are all of the Indian movies and series added to Netflix in December 2024.

If you missed our roundup for November, you missed 7 new movies and 1 series. We also published our HUGE Indian slate preview for 2025 and beyond.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: December 2024

Amaran (2024)

Languages: Tamil, English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Portuguese, & Telugu

Runtime: 169 Minutes

Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose

Genre: Biographical, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 4

Amaran (“Immortal“) is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who died in 2014 during an Army counter-terrorism operation. Sivakarthikeyan plays Mukund, and Sai Pallavi plays his wife Indhu. The story, narrated by Indhu, covers not just Mukund’s heroic deeds but the couple’s enduring love for one another. Additional dialogue options can be found in Amaran‘s audio menu.

Jigra (2024)

Languages: Hindi, English, Portuguese, Spanish, & Telugu

Runtime: 153 Minutes

Director: Vasan Bala

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 5

Monica, O My Darling director Vasan Bala co-wrote and directed the prison-break drama Jigra (“Courage“). A traumatic childhood made Satya (Alia Bhatt, Darlings) overly protective of her younger brother Ankur (Vedang Raina, The Archies). When Ankur is imprisoned in a foreign country and sentenced to death, Satya tries to break him out. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in Jigra‘s audio menu.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 141 Minutes

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 6

A newlywed couple in 1997 records a video of their honeymoon night, but the disc is stolen along with all their other valuables. The husband, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), hopes to recover the pilfered video before his wife Vidya (Triptii Dimri) realizes it’s gone, but he can’t lie to her forever. And it turns out Vicky isn’t the only one in his family worried about a missing sex tape.

Thangalaan (2024)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Pa. Ranjith

Cast: Vikram, Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan

Genre: Action, Adventure | Added to Netflix: December 9

Set in 1850, this mythological action film stars Vikram as the tribal leader, Thangalaan. His grandfather once hunted for gold in a remote region but was thwarted by a witch from a nearby village. Having heard tales of the treasure, a British officer enlists Thangalaan’s help in finding it — but frightening visions indicate that the witch may not be done with his family yet. Additional dialogue options can be found in Thangalaan‘s audio menu.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 80 Minutes

Director: Mozez Singh

Cast: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Genre: Music Documentary | Added to Netflix: December 20

For several years, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was a staple on Bollywood soundtracks. His stardom came with a price, and mental health struggles forced him into hiatus. In this new documentary, the rapper and his family members discuss his challenges and his return to the stage. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the film’s audio menu.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit

Genre: Horror Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 26

The third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa (“Labyrinth“) franchise brings together the old and the new. Vidya Balan returns from the first film as an updated version of the vengeful spirit Manjulika. She takes on the fraudulent medium Rooh Baba, originated by Kartik Aaryan in the second film. All three Bhool Bhulaiyaa movies are currently streaming on Netflix.

Laila Majnu (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 140 Minutes

Director: Sajid Ali

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Benjamin Gilani

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: December 26

This updated version of the tale of star-crossed lovers has a lot of Netflix Original connections. The movie is written by Imtiaz Ali (director of Amar Singh Chamkila) and directed by his brother Sajid Ali (co-writer of Amar Singh Chamkila). Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary play the title characters. Two years later, they would play the leads in the terrific Netflix Original horror film Bulbbul.

RRR: Behind & Beyond (2024)

Language: English

Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Genre: Documentary | Added to Netflix: December 26

A new documentary takes a look at the making of the blockbuster Telugu historical drama RRR, from its breathtaking action sequences to the exciting musical number “Naatu Naatu,” which won an Oscar for Best Song. A Hindi-dubbed version of RRR is currently streaming on Netflix, as is the Original documentary Modern Masters about the film’s visionary director S. S. Rajamouli.

Sorgavaasal (2024)

Languages: Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Sidharth Vishwanath

Cast: RJ Balaji, K. Selvaraghavan, Karunas

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: December 26

Director Sidhart Vishwanath’s Sorgavaasal is written by Krishnakumar and is based on the 1999 Madras Central Prison riots. Life behind bars is seen through the eyes of a man imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, and it questions whether penal institutions really have the reformative potential they promise. Additional dialogue options can be chosen in the film’s audio menu.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Shahid Kapoor

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: December 26

After two years away, the social drama Udta Punjab is back on Netflix. Killer Soup creator Abhishek Chaubey’s clever film weaves together the lives of several characters who are affected by the drug crisis in Punjab, including a junkie musician (played by Shahid Kapoor), a poor woman caught in a deal gone wrong (Alia Bhatt), and a cop who turns from profiteer to vigilante (Diljit Dosanjh). The film is deftly constructed, surprisingly funny, and always entertaining.

Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 26

Veere Di Wedding (“Friend’s Wedding“) is the rare Bollywood female buddy comedy. The story of four pals in the throes of various personal crises who meet up for a wedding is touching and hilarious, with great performances from a knockout cast.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 163 Minutes

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 27

A kindhearted man from India undertakes a daunting journey to return a lost, mute girl to her family in Pakistan. The story is sweet, and the mountainous scenery in Kashmir is gorgeous.

Bharat (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 150 Minutes

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover

Genre: Drama, Historical | Added to Netflix: December 27

This Hindi adaptation of the 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father follows an ordinary man for decades as he lives through the major political events of post-independence India.

Jai Ho (2014)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 135 Minutes

Director: Sohail Khan

Cast: Salman Khan, Tabu, Nadira Babbar

Genre: Action, Drama | Added to Netflix: December 27

Salman Khan’s brother Sohail directs the superstar in a film that is surprisingly violent given that it is indirectly based on the uplifting Hollywood movie Pay It Forward (which inspired the Telugu film Stalin, of which Jai Ho is an official remake).

Kick (2014)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 146 Minutes

Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: December 27

An adrenaline junkie with a troubled romantic past uses his thrill-honed skills to become a master thief. He’s kind of like Robin Hood, but without a moral compass.

Race 3 (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 160 Minutes

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez

Genre: Action, Crime | Added to Netflix: December 27

Race 3 is a sequel in name only, though it does uphold the franchise’s fondness for outlandish action scenes and double-crosses. Anil Kapoor plays an arms dealer in exile who hopes to return to India, but conflicts within his family and entourage derail his plans. The film is probably best known for spawning a meme from Daisy Shah’s unique delivery of the lines: “Our business is our business. None of your business.”

Tubelight (2017)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 136 Minutes

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Om Puri

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: December 27

Salman Khan plays Laxman, a man with a cognitive disability whose younger brother (played by Khan’s actual younger brother, Sohail) is sent to fight in the Sino-Indian War in 1962. Laxman befriends a Chinese-Indian woman and her son who face persecution in town, believing that if his faith and tolerance are strong enough, he can end the war and bring his brother home.

Hero (2015)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Cast: Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Aditya Pancholi

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: December 30

This remake of Subhash Ghai’s 1983 film of the same name is most notable as the launch vehicle for a couple of celebrity offspring. Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya plays a police chief’s daughter who falls in love with a gangster, played by Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj.

Loveyatri (2018)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 140 Minutes

Director: Abhiraj K. Minawala

Cast: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: December 30

Salman Khan produced this film to launch the career of his brother-in-law Aayush Shamra, who plays a guy so smitten with a woman (played by Warina Hussain) that he follows her to London. Loveyatri can also be found in the Netflix catalogue by its English name: “Love Will Take Over“.

Notebook (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 115 Minutes

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl, Mir Mohammed Mehroos

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: December 30

A traumatized soldier-turned-teacher falls in love with the woman who formerly taught in his classroom via her writings in a notebook she left behind. The story setup and location — the school floats on a raft in the middle of a remote lake in Kashmir — could not be more romantic.

New Indian Series on Netflix: December 2024

Krish, Trish & Baltiboy – Bharat Hain Hum (2024)

Languages: Hindi, English, & 17 more

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 34

Cast: Tarun Ratnani, Smita Malhotra, Deepak Chachra

Genre: Animation | Added to Netflix: December 1

A second season of the historical educational cartoon Krish, Trish & Baltiboy – Bharat Hain Hum was added for streaming. The 8 new episodes tell the stories of Indian freedom fighters like Kanhoji Angre, Alluri Sitaraman, and Saraswathi Rajamani. The series is dubbed into 18 languages (including English), which can be chosen from the show’s audio menu.

Mismatched (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 22

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Taaruk Raina

Genre: Drama, Romance | Added to Netflix: December 13

Mismatched — the coming-of-age romance series based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple Met Rishi — returns for a third season. This time, young techies Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) navigate their long-distance relationship while dealing with complicated friendships and educational pursuits. If you need to catch up on Season 2, Netflix made a 3-minute recap video. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

