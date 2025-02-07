New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 7, 2025

Buoyed by a busy start to the month with 38 new movies and series dropping, this week turned out to be very active for new releases. A total of 70 brand-new movies, games, and series debuted over the past week, with even more scheduled to arrive over the weekend. Below, we’ll highlight three titles that should be on your watch list, provide the full list of new additions, and check in on what’s been topping the TV and movie charts over the past week.
At least five new releases are also scheduled to drop over the weekend. The two significant movies on the way are Uncle Drew (2018) and Spencer (2021), the latter of which we just featured on our Best Movies of February 2025 list. You can find the complete list of everything coming up on Netflix throughout the rest of February 2025 here.
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
Cassandra (Limited Series)
Number of episodes: 6
Rating: TV-MA
Language: German
Genre: Drama
Director: Benjamin Gutsche
Cast: Mina Tander, Lavinia Wilson, Joshua Kantara
Our first highlight today comes from Germany. It’s a new sci-if limited series coming from writer and director Benjamin Gutsche that tells the story of a smart home system that’s been abandoned for many years but finally has some new residents to take care of. It’s powered by an ultra-smart AI system and… you can probably tell where this is going.
I’ve only had a few episodes so far, and I’m hooked. It’s a dark mix of Black Mirror meets Humans meets 2001: A Spacy Odyssey and I’m here for it. It’s got an incredibly unique aesthetic and I’m looking forward to finishing it up.
Apple Cider Vinegar (Limited Series)
Number of episodes: 6
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama
Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Catherine McClements
Few shows get the kind of push Netflix has given Apple Cider Vinegar, which hails from Australia, with the limited series being akin to Inventing Anna. Although based on the true story, Netflix only dubs the show as “true-ish” perhaps taking lessons from its Baby Reindeer fiasco of last year. It follows friends Belle and Milla, who embraced Instagram in the early days to build a health and wellness empire. The problem? It’s built entirely on lies.
We should also note that the story of Belle Gibson will be explored even further later this month with the 2023 documentary The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist joining Netflix around the globe on February 20th.
The Founder (2016)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Biography, Drama
Director: John Lee Hancock
Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch
Writer: Robert Siegel
Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m
Coming to Netflix on February 2nd is The Founder, which is a regular on Netflix, having come and gone multiple times from 2017 through to mid-2023. It’s not been on Netflix since then but it’s such a great watch that I’ve got to give it another thumbs up upon its return today. The biopic tells the often underplayed story of the real owner of the McDonald’s fast food chain that probably has a restaurant close to you.
Sadly, the movie is one of the dozens that are currently blocked on Netflix’s advertising tier, meaning you’ll need a premium sub to watch.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (January 31st to February 7th)
Note: You can find an expanded version of our new on Netflix list below on our hub page. There, you’ll find trailers, previews, reviews, scores from RottenTomatoes and IMDb, and more information about each title.
41 New Movies Added This Week
- About Time (2013) – R – English
- An Affair to Remember (1957) – TV-PG – English
- Anuja (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi
- Are We Done Yet? (2007) – PG – English
- Aruna & Her Palate (2018) – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Bobby Z (2007) – R – English
- Bogotá: City of the Lost (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean
- Cult of Chucky (2017) – R – English
- Death Whisperer 2 (2024) – TV-MA – Thai
- Definitely, Maybe (2008) – PG-13 – English
- Fallen (2016) – PG-13 – English
- From Prada to Nada (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Happy Feet (2006) – PG – English
- Happy Feet Two (2011) – PG – English
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – PG – English
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – PG – English
- It (2017) – R – English
- Kinda Pregnant (2025) Netflix Original – R – English
- Magic Mike XXL (2015) – R – English
- Maximum Penalty 2 (2024) – TV-14 – Spanish
- Miss Congeniality (2000) – PG-13 – English
- Parasite (2019) – R – Korean
- Queen & Slim (2019) – R – English
- Renegades (2017) – PG-13 – English
- Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991) – PG-13 – English
- Richie Rich (1994) – PG – English
- Sing (2016) – PG – English
- Sniper (1993) – R – English
- Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016) – R – English
- Space Jam (1996) – PG – English
- Spanglish (2004) – PG-13 – English
- Sumala (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian
- The Founder (2016) – PG-13 – English
- The Nice Guys (2016) – R – English
- The Shack (2017) – PG-13 – English
- The Wedding Planner (2001) – PG-13 – English
- Two Lovers (2008) – R – English
- Two Weeks Notice (2002) – PG-13 – English
- Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) – PG-13 – English
- When in Rome (2010) – PG-13 – English
- You, Me and Dupree (2006) – PG-13 – English
28 New TV Series Added This Week
- A Different World (Seasons 1-6) – TV-PG – English
- Adventures of the Super Monkey -Journey to the West- (Season 1) – N/A – Japanese
- Alone Australia (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- Apple Cider Vinegar (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Be nice to people (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Cassandra (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Cells at Work! (Season 2) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Envious (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Flower Shop Without Rose (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Friendship Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
- Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Grimsburg (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8) – TV-PG – English
- Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- ONE PIECE (Season 25 – Dressrosa) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 2: The Search for Laqua (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Japanese
- Posesif () – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Prison Cell 211 (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Rita (Seasons 1-4 (Re-addition)) – TV-MA – Danish
- Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Sintonia (Season 5 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- Supreme Models (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 4 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- The Conners (Season 6) – TV-PG – English
- The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Hindi
- The Åre Murders (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
1 New Game Added This Week
- Netflix Stories: Sweet Magnolias (New Updates Regularly – iOS and Android)
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
Our top pick for last week, and the return of Fox Searchlight movies on Netflix US, topped the charts and finally kicked off Back in Action from the top spot (although only just) in the film top 10s this week. We’re referring to The Menu, which stars The Queen’s Gambit’s own Anya Taylor-Joy—18 movies featured in total throughout the week.
- The Menu (71 points)
- Back in Action (70 points)
- Renegades (50 points)
- The Boss Baby (32 points)
- Lucca’s World (32 points)
- Here (32 points)
- Fallen (29 points)
- You, Me and Dupree (23 points)
- Kinda Pregnant (20 points)
- Scream VI (16 points)
- Minions (15 points)
- The Secret Life of Pets (12 points)
- Bogotá: City of the Lost (11 points)
- Despicable Me 2 (8 points)
- Saturday Night (7 points)
- Despicable Me (5 points)
- Miss Congeniality (4 points)
- Trolls Band Together (3 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson got off to a poor start in the Netflix top 10s. Coming a year after the athlete died, we wondered whether people were just tired of the story, but as it turns out, it’s just the rest of the world just uninterested, with the series flying high in the TV top 10s this week in the US. The Recruit, which looks to be struggling upon its return two years after season 1 dropped, rounds out the top 3.
- American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (77 points)
- The Night Agent (71 points)
- The Recruit (61 points)
- American Primeval (43 points)
- Younger (38 points)
- Mo (34 points)
- Squid Game (22 points)
- WWE Raw (20 points)
- Sakamoto Days (16 points)
- Prison Cell 211 (11 points)
- Sweet Magnolias (10 points)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (10 points)
- XO, Kitty (9 points)
- The Åre Murders (7 points)
- Apple Cider Vinegar (5 points)
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (3 points)
- Alone Australia (3 points)
What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.