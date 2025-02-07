New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 7, 2025

Buoyed by a busy start to the month with 38 new movies and series dropping, this week turned out to be very active for new releases. A total of 70 brand-new movies, games, and series debuted over the past week, with even more scheduled to arrive over the weekend. Below, we’ll highlight three titles that should be on your watch list, provide the full list of new additions, and check in on what’s been topping the TV and movie charts over the past week.

At least five new releases are also scheduled to drop over the weekend. The two significant movies on the way are Uncle Drew (2018) and Spencer (2021), the latter of which we just featured on our Best Movies of February 2025 list. You can find the complete list of everything coming up on Netflix throughout the rest of February 2025 here.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Cassandra (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: German

Genre: Drama

Director: Benjamin Gutsche

Cast: Mina Tander, Lavinia Wilson, Joshua Kantara

Our first highlight today comes from Germany. It’s a new sci-if limited series coming from writer and director Benjamin Gutsche that tells the story of a smart home system that’s been abandoned for many years but finally has some new residents to take care of. It’s powered by an ultra-smart AI system and… you can probably tell where this is going.

I’ve only had a few episodes so far, and I’m hooked. It’s a dark mix of Black Mirror meets Humans meets 2001: A Spacy Odyssey and I’m here for it. It’s got an incredibly unique aesthetic and I’m looking forward to finishing it up.

Apple Cider Vinegar (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Catherine McClements

Few shows get the kind of push Netflix has given Apple Cider Vinegar, which hails from Australia, with the limited series being akin to Inventing Anna. Although based on the true story, Netflix only dubs the show as “true-ish” perhaps taking lessons from its Baby Reindeer fiasco of last year. It follows friends Belle and Milla, who embraced Instagram in the early days to build a health and wellness empire. The problem? It’s built entirely on lies.

We should also note that the story of Belle Gibson will be explored even further later this month with the 2023 documentary The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist joining Netflix around the globe on February 20th.

The Founder (2016)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch

Writer: Robert Siegel

Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m

Coming to Netflix on February 2nd is The Founder, which is a regular on Netflix, having come and gone multiple times from 2017 through to mid-2023. It’s not been on Netflix since then but it’s such a great watch that I’ve got to give it another thumbs up upon its return today. The biopic tells the often underplayed story of the real owner of the McDonald’s fast food chain that probably has a restaurant close to you.

Sadly, the movie is one of the dozens that are currently blocked on Netflix’s advertising tier, meaning you’ll need a premium sub to watch.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (January 31st to February 7th)

Note: You can find an expanded version of our new on Netflix list below on our hub page. There, you’ll find trailers, previews, reviews, scores from RottenTomatoes and IMDb, and more information about each title.

41 New Movies Added This Week

About Time (2013) – R – English

– R – English An Affair to Remember (1957) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Anuja (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Are We Done Yet? (2007) – PG – English

– PG – English Aruna & Her Palate (2018) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Bobby Z (2007) – R – English

– R – English Bogotá: City of the Lost (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Cult of Chucky (2017) – R – English

– R – English Death Whisperer 2 (2024) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Definitely, Maybe (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Fallen (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English From Prada to Nada (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Happy Feet (2006) – PG – English

– PG – English Happy Feet Two (2011) – PG – English

– PG – English How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – PG – English

– PG – English How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – PG – English

– PG – English It (2017) – R – English

– R – English Kinda Pregnant (2025) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Magic Mike XXL (2015) – R – English

– R – English Maximum Penalty 2 (2024) – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish Miss Congeniality (2000) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Parasite (2019) – R – Korean

– R – Korean Queen & Slim (2019) – R – English

– R – English Renegades (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Richie Rich (1994) – PG – English

– PG – English Sing (2016) – PG – English

– PG – English Sniper (1993) – R – English

– R – English Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016) – R – English

– R – English Space Jam (1996) – PG – English

– PG – English Spanglish (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Sumala (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian The Founder (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Nice Guys (2016) – R – English

– R – English The Shack (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Wedding Planner (2001) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Two Lovers (2008) – R – English

– R – English Two Weeks Notice (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English When in Rome (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English You, Me and Dupree (2006) – PG-13 – English

28 New TV Series Added This Week

A Different World (Seasons 1-6) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Adventures of the Super Monkey -Journey to the West- (Season 1) – N/A – Japanese

– N/A – Japanese Alone Australia (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Apple Cider Vinegar (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Be nice to people (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Cassandra (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Cells at Work! (Season 2) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Envious (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Flower Shop Without Rose (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Friendship Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Grimsburg (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean ONE PIECE (Season 25 – Dressrosa) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Pokémon Horizons: Season 2: The Search for Laqua (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Japanese

– TV-Y7 – Japanese Posesif () – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Prison Cell 211 (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Rita (Seasons 1-4 (Re-addition)) – TV-MA – Danish

– TV-MA – Danish Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Sintonia (Season 5 ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Supreme Models (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Sweet Magnolias (Season 4 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Conners (Season 6) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi The Åre Murders (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

1 New Game Added This Week

Netflix Stories: Sweet Magnolias (New Updates Regularly – iOS and Android)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Our top pick for last week, and the return of Fox Searchlight movies on Netflix US, topped the charts and finally kicked off Back in Action from the top spot (although only just) in the film top 10s this week. We’re referring to The Menu, which stars The Queen’s Gambit’s own Anya Taylor-Joy—18 movies featured in total throughout the week.

The Menu (71 points) Back in Action (70 points) Renegades (50 points) The Boss Baby (32 points) Lucca’s World (32 points) Here (32 points) Fallen (29 points) You, Me and Dupree (23 points) Kinda Pregnant (20 points) Scream VI (16 points) Minions (15 points) The Secret Life of Pets (12 points) Bogotá: City of the Lost (11 points) Despicable Me 2 (8 points) Saturday Night (7 points) Despicable Me (5 points) Miss Congeniality (4 points) Trolls Band Together (3 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson got off to a poor start in the Netflix top 10s. Coming a year after the athlete died, we wondered whether people were just tired of the story, but as it turns out, it’s just the rest of the world just uninterested, with the series flying high in the TV top 10s this week in the US. The Recruit, which looks to be struggling upon its return two years after season 1 dropped, rounds out the top 3.

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (77 points) The Night Agent (71 points) The Recruit (61 points) American Primeval (43 points) Younger (38 points) Mo (34 points) Squid Game (22 points) WWE Raw (20 points) Sakamoto Days (16 points) Prison Cell 211 (11 points) Sweet Magnolias (10 points) The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (10 points) XO, Kitty (9 points) The Åre Murders (7 points) Apple Cider Vinegar (5 points) The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (3 points) Alone Australia (3 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.