What’s New on Netflix UK: July 1st, 2020

The first of the month is an incredibly fruitful time for Netflix UK, especially with the 90 new additions ready to be watched at your leisure. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for July 1st, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Gladiator (2000)

Director: Ridley Scott

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 155 Minutes

Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris

To kick start the new Millenium, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator lit up the box office and took home four Academy Awards. Russel Crowe’s portrayal of Maximus has since become one of the most iconic movie characters in the history of cinema.

Maximus Decimus Meridius, once a powerful general and destined to become the future leader of Rome, is sentenced to death after refusing fealty to the new unfit Emporer of Rome. When his family is killed for his actions taken against the Emporer, Maximus is sold into slavery where he becomes a Gladiator in the city of Zucchabar. By becoming a legendary gladiator, Maximus declares his vengeance against the false Emporer Commodus, in the hope of avenging his family.

Schindler’s List (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 195 Minutes

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagall

Another Oscar winner on the list, Steven Spielberg’s harrowing tale is as powerful as cinema comes and should be on every single person’s movie bucket list.

In 1939 businessman Oskar Schindler arrives in Krakow to make his fortune from World War 2. Upon joining the Nazi party, Schindler bribes many Nazi officials so that he can have his factory to produce enamelware. With the help of a Jewish official, Schindler hires from the Jewish community that has been overcrowded into the Ghetto of Krakow. Upon seeing the monstrous and inhumane acts the Nazis commit on the Jewish people changes Schindler from profiting from the war and instead tries to save as many lives as he can from it.

Jurassic Park Trilogy

Jurassic Park as a franchise is as iconic as they come, and you should never need an excuse to revisit the classic Dinosaur themed trilogy.

Eccentric Billionaire Jon Hammond invites a group of experts to visit his new tropical island holiday park. Hammond and his company Ingen have successfully cloned dinosaurs and plan to make Jurassic Park the must-see attraction on the planet. When security fences fail, the dinos escape and suddenly the lives of everyone on the island are at risk.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 1st, 2020

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

About a Boy (2002)

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

The American President (1995)

Angela’s Ashes (1999)

Atonement (2007)

Baby Mama (2008)

Behind the Candelabra (2013)

The Break-Up (2006)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (2 Seasons) N

Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

The Courier (2019)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Daylight (1996)

Deadwind (2 Seasons) N

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Enchanted Kingdom (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Flipper (1996)

For a Good Time, Call… (2012)

Gladiator (2000)

Golden Shoes (2015)

The Green Mile (1999)

Green Zone (2010)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Humans (2 Seasons)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jetsons: The Movie (1990)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

K-9 (1989)

Kingdom (3 Seasons)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Lake House (2006)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Major Payne (1995)

Mamma Mia (2008)

MasterChef (2 Seasons)

MasterChef UK (2 Seasons)

MasterChef: The Professional (2 Seasons)

Michael (1996)

Mickey Blue Eyes (1999)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Motherland (Season 1)

Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nitro Circus: The Movie (2012)

The Nut Job (2014)

O Brother, where art thou? (2000)

October Sky (1999)

One Day (2011)

Panic Room (2002)

Pek Yakinda (2014)

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

RIDE ON TIME (1 Season)

RocknRolla (2008)

Safe House (2012)

Say I Do (1 Season) N

Schindler’s List (1993)

The Secret Garden (1993)

Session 9 (2001)

Shattered Memories (2018)

Something New (2006)

Spaced (2 Seasons)

Spring Breakers (2012)

Stepmom (1998)

Steve Niles’ Remains (2011)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Storage 24 (2012)

Tales from the Crypts Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996)

Tattoo Fixers (2 Seasons)

This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Torque (2004)

The Truman Show (1998)

Twins (1988)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

Unsolved Mysteries (1 Volume) N

Vacation (2015)

Wolf Creek 2 (2013)

Wrecked (2011)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 1st, 2020

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion (2016)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Asian Provocateur (1 Season)

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalstaan (1 Season)

Big School (2 Seasons)

Break Point (2014)

Breakdown (1997)

The Campaign (2012)

Daddy Day care (2003)

Daft Punk Unchained (2015)

Death Wish (2015)

District 9 (2009)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Escape Room (2017)

Every Day (2018)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

GoodFellas (1990)

Here Alone (2016)

Ho Mann Jahan (2015)

Howards End (1992)

The Incident (2014)

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (1 Season)

Loving Annabelle (2006)

Maharakshak: Aryan (1 Season)

Miniforce (1 Season)

Miss You Already (2015)

Momo Salon (1 Season)

The Money Pit (1996)

Mr. Bean (1 Season)

The Night Eats the World (2018)

NOVA: Black Hole Apocalypse (2018)

NOVA: Death Dive to Saturn (2017)

NOVA: Decoding the Weather (2018)

NOVA: First Face of America (2018)

NOVA: Holocaust Escape Tunnel (2017)

NOVA: Poisoned Water (2017)

NOVA: Prediction by the Numbers (2018)

NOVA: Secrets of the Shining (2017)

NOVA: Thai Cave Rescue (2018)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Operation Proposal (1 Season)

The Order (2001)

Players (2012)

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Razia Sultan (1 Season)

The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth (2017)

Salem (3 Seasons)

Satrangi (1 Season)

Star Trek (2009)

Stasis (2017)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

This Christmas (2007)

Videodrome (1983)

Waar (2013)

White House Down (2013)

Wild Caribbean (1 Season)

Won’t You Be my Neighbor? (2018)

Wrong No. (2015)

Zookeeper (2011)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: July 1st, 2020

The Sinner and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga continue their stint at the top!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (July 1st) 1. The Sinner

2. Floor is Lava

3. Snowpiercer

4. Rick and Morty

5. The Order

6. Dark

7. White Lines

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. Shameless

10. Home Game — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 1, 2020

What are you looking forward to watching most on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!