What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: ‘People We Meet on Vacation’, ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ & ‘2 Broke Girls’

It’s a quieter week for Netflix UK subscribers with just 28 new movies and TV shows available to stream. However, it isn’t lacking in quality as this week sees the addition of the new romantic comedy People We Meet on Vacation, the new Ghostbusters film, and all 6 seasons of the American sitcom 2 Broke Girls.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Jan 9th People We Meet on Vacation

Director: Brett Haley

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer

Romantic comedies have always been strong performers with Netflix subscribers. An easy crowd pleaser, we suspect that People We Meet on Vacation will be one of the most-watched films on Netflix this weekend.

Free-spirited Poppy has dreams of seeing the world, and Alex wants his life planned out and to enjoy a good book. The pair have been best friends for years, and although they live far apart, they have always made sure to go on vacation every summer. But after their years of friendship, they begin to wonder, are they the perfect match for each other?

Jan 3rd Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: July 22, 2024

July 22, 2024 Director: Gil Kenan

Gil Kenan Cast: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard Language: English

English Runtime: 115 min Watch on Netflix

While the first film was a little more subtle about bringing back the original cast, Frozen Empire isn’t afraid to embrace nostalgia as it molds the old cast with the new for a brand-new adventure.

Three years after saving the world, the new Callie Spengler, her kids, and her boyfriend relocate to New York City to reestablish the Ghostbusters, where a new terrifying threat, the demonic Garraka, is attempting to break free from its prison and usher in a new ice age on the world.

Jan 6th 2 Broke Girls (6 Seasons)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 138

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs, Garrett Morris, Jonathan Kite, Matthew

For the first time on Netflix UK, all 6 seasons and 138 episodes of 2 Broke Girls are available to stream!

Caroline Channing, who was born into wealth but has fallen from grace and is now broke, finds employment at a diner in Brooklyn. There, she befriends Max Black, who had a humble upbringing. The two quickly become roommates and best friends. Together, they dream of starting their own cupcake business as a way to escape their difficult lives.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week:

404 (2024)

Accepted (2006)

Akhanda 2 (2025)

De De Pyaar De 2 (2025)

Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture (2019)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Good Night, and Good Luck: Live from Broadway (2025)

Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

Men, Women & Children (2014)

People We Meet on Vacation (2026) N

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004)

The Life of Chuck (2025)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

2 Broke Girls (6 Seasons)

Alpha Males (Season 4) N

Defying Destiny (Season 1) N

His & Hers (Limited Series) N

Love Is Blind: Germany (Season 2) N

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table (Season 1)

5 New Docs Added to Netflix UK This Week

Depeche Mode: M (2025)

Paparazzi King (Limited Series) N

Starto Countdown 2025 – 2026 (2026)

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (Season 2) N

Who Killed Lin and Megan? The Chillenden Murders (2023)

4 New WWE Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

Raw Weekly Recap (Season 2) N

WWE NXT (Season 2) N

WWE Raw (Season 2) N

WWE SmackDown (Season 2) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week

Marcello Hernández: America Boy (2025) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story Hot Pursuit Who Killed Lin and Megan? The Chillenden Murders Madagascar Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Goodbye June KPop Demon Hunters Me Before You Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Stranger Things Run Away Ricky Gervais: Mortality Rick and Morty The Good Doctor Emily in Paris Captivated Man vs Baby Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders Raw

