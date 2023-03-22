What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 22nd, 2023

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix this week. So far this week, Netflix has added five new releases, and we’ll recap them all below, plus check in with the Netflix top 10s.
This week will be much lighter than usual on new releases, but that’s because of the influx of news we’ve been getting over the past 24 hours. The major new releases still to come to Netflix this week are The Night Agent and the next season of Love is Blind.
On the removal front this week, we’d recommend binging through Shtisel faster if you have any remaining episodes, as it departs on March 26th. Likewise, Arrested Development is still expected to be removed from the library, but that’s subject to change.
Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for March 22nd, 2023
I See You (2019)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror
Director: Adam Randall
Cast: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Owen Teague
Writer: Devon Graye
Runtime: 98 min / 1h 38m
Awards: 1 win & 1 nomination
Horror movies having high critics scores are rather rare in modern times, but that is an accolade the 2019 Saban Films movie boasts. It currently holds 79% on RottenTomatoes, with the critic’s consensus saying that it has a “solid cast and an effective blend of scares and suspense make this slow-building mystery worth watching.”
Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:
“As he searches for a missing child, a small-town detective uncovers a malicious presence lurking in the crevices of his family’s already broken home.”
Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series)
Number of episodes: 3
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Documentary, True-crime
Director: Tiller Russell
Runtime: 51 mins
The Waco siege (also called the Waco massacre) has been in pop culture, including an excellent limited series that used to reside on Netflix.
Now, Netflix is tackling the events in a new 3-episode mini-series via Original Productions.
The docuseries seeks to shine a light on what exactly happened during the 51-day standoff between the Branch Davidians and the FBI, which ultimately ended with the deaths of 86 people.
Carol (2015)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Romance
Director: Todd Haynes
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson
Writer: Phyllis Nagy, Patricia Highsmith
Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m
Added to Netflix on Monday is the return of the 2015 movie Carol.
Set in the 1950s, this feature film follows a glamorous married woman and an aspiring photographer who embark on a passionate, forbidden romance.
Rated Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the movie is counted among the best Blanchett movies to date. In their review of the movie, Next Best Picture said, “A masterpiece of melancholy longing that manages to miraculously avoid being devastatingly tragic or dramatic.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 22nd, 2023
3 New Movies Added So Far This Week
- Carol (2015) – R – English
- I See You (2019) – R – English
- We Lost Our Human (2023) – TV-Y7 – English – There’s been a glitch — all the humans are gone! Can you help pampered pet siblings Pud and Ham journey to the center of the universe to fix it?
5 New TV Series Added So Far This Week
- Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (Season 1) – TV-MA – German – When a grisly murder brings Detective Maik Briegand back to his small hometown, he finds himself dredging up bodies, clues and his own past traumas. When a grisly murder brings Detective Maik Briegand back to his small hometown, he finds himself dredging up bodies, clues and his own past traumas.
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 7) – TV-Y – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.
- Invisible City (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – Portuguese – After a family tragedy, a man discovers mythical creatures living among humans — and soon realizes they hold the key to his mysterious past.
- The Kingdom (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After his running mate’s murder, a controversial televangelist becomes Argentina’s presidential candidate. But nothing about him is as holy as he seems.
- Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This docuseries includes never-before-seen material from the infamous 51-day standoff between federal agents and a heavily armed religious group in 1993.
Top 10 Movies, Series & Kids Titles on Netflix for March 22nd, 2023
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|Kids
|1
|Shadow and Bone
|Dragged Across Concrete
|The Magician’s Elephant
|2
|You
|Luther: The Fallen Sun
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|3
|Outer Banks
|Noise
|Gabby’s Dollhouse
|4
|Sky High: The Series
|Riddick
|Cocomelon
|5
|The Glory
|The Chronicles of Riddick
|Sing 2
|6
|Outlast
|The Magician’s Elephant
|Little Angel
|7
|MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
|Pitch Black
|Turbo
|8
|Dance 100
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|Trolls
|9
|Perfect Match
|Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
|We Lost Our Human
|10
|Maestro in Blue
|The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
|Bebefinn
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.