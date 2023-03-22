What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 22nd, 2023

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix this week. So far this week, Netflix has added five new releases, and we’ll recap them all below, plus check in with the Netflix top 10s.

This week will be much lighter than usual on new releases, but that’s because of the influx of news we’ve been getting over the past 24 hours. The major new releases still to come to Netflix this week are The Night Agent and the next season of Love is Blind.

On the removal front this week, we’d recommend binging through Shtisel faster if you have any remaining episodes, as it departs on March 26th. Likewise, Arrested Development is still expected to be removed from the library, but that’s subject to change.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for March 22nd, 2023

I See You (2019)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror

Director: Adam Randall

Cast: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Owen Teague

Writer: Devon Graye

Runtime: 98 min / 1h 38m

Awards: 1 win & 1 nomination

Horror movies having high critics scores are rather rare in modern times, but that is an accolade the 2019 Saban Films movie boasts. It currently holds 79% on RottenTomatoes, with the critic’s consensus saying that it has a “solid cast and an effective blend of scares and suspense make this slow-building mystery worth watching.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie:

“As he searches for a missing child, a small-town detective uncovers a malicious presence lurking in the crevices of his family’s already broken home.”

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 3

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, True-crime

Director: Tiller Russell

Runtime: 51 mins

The Waco siege (also called the Waco massacre) has been in pop culture, including an excellent limited series that used to reside on Netflix.

Now, Netflix is tackling the events in a new 3-episode mini-series via Original Productions.

The docuseries seeks to shine a light on what exactly happened during the 51-day standoff between the Branch Davidians and the FBI, which ultimately ended with the deaths of 86 people.

Carol (2015)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Todd Haynes

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson

Writer: Phyllis Nagy, Patricia Highsmith

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

Added to Netflix on Monday is the return of the 2015 movie Carol.

Set in the 1950s, this feature film follows a glamorous married woman and an aspiring photographer who embark on a passionate, forbidden romance.

Rated Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the movie is counted among the best Blanchett movies to date. In their review of the movie, Next Best Picture said, “A masterpiece of melancholy longing that manages to miraculously avoid being devastatingly tragic or dramatic.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 22nd, 2023

3 New Movies Added So Far This Week

Carol (2015) – R – English

– R – English I See You (2019) – R – English

– R – English We Lost Our Human (2023) – TV-Y7 – English – There’s been a glitch — all the humans are gone! Can you help pampered pet siblings Pud and Ham journey to the center of the universe to fix it?

5 New TV Series Added So Far This Week

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (Season 1) – TV-MA – German – When a grisly murder brings Detective Maik Briegand back to his small hometown, he finds himself dredging up bodies, clues and his own past traumas.

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 7) – TV-Y – Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

Invisible City (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – Portuguese – After a family tragedy, a man discovers mythical creatures living among humans — and soon realizes they hold the key to his mysterious past.

The Kingdom (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After his running mate's murder, a controversial televangelist becomes Argentina's presidential candidate. But nothing about him is as holy as he seems.

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This docuseries includes never-before-seen material from the infamous 51-day standoff between federal agents and a heavily armed religious group in 1993.

Top 10 Movies, Series & Kids Titles on Netflix for March 22nd, 2023

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Shadow and Bone Dragged Across Concrete The Magician’s Elephant 2 You Luther: The Fallen Sun Minions: The Rise of Gru 3 Outer Banks Noise Gabby’s Dollhouse 4 Sky High: The Series Riddick Cocomelon 5 The Glory The Chronicles of Riddick Sing 2 6 Outlast The Magician’s Elephant Little Angel 7 MH370: The Plane That Disappeared Pitch Black Turbo 8 Dance 100 Minions: The Rise of Gru Trolls 9 Perfect Match Money Shot: The Pornhub Story We Lost Our Human 10 Maestro in Blue The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Bebefinn

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.