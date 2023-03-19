Another week means new titles. Below, we’ll be breaking down the new Netflix US releases scheduled to hit the service over the next seven days, with highlights including Netflix’s new thriller series from the screenwriter behind The Shield, Mad Dogs, and Lie to Me, Shawn Ryan.

This is the last full week of March 2023 and this week, we suspect we’ll hear about the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2023. Until then, we’re keeping our preliminary list up-to-date.

As always, we’ll have daily roundups via our new on Netflix section.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Carol (2015)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Any long term subscribers of Netflix will have seen Carol come and go from the service over the years, with its last tenure taking place between 2020 and 2021. With Cate Blanchett’s recent Oscar nomination, however, it’s a perfect time to rewatch and a good time to watch for the first time if you haven’t already.

The romance movie is set in the 1950s and tells the story of a married woman and an aspiring photographer engaging in a forbidden romance.

The Night Agent (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Netflix’s big new series for the week is undoubtedly The Night Agent, the series from the aforementioned creator Shawn Ryan who has created some enormous hits for network television over the years.

Adapting the novel from Matthew Quirk, the new series stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who gets caught in a government-wide conspiracy that has him questioning everyone in an attempt to find the Russian mole.

We Lost Our Human (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Described as an epic comedy adventure, this new series uses Netflix’s innovative interactive technology. You’ll be guiding Pud the Cat and Ham the Dog, who wake up one day to discover that every human on Earth has disappeared!

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (March 20th to 26th, 2023)

Coming to Netflix on March 20th

Carol (2015)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 7) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 21st

We Lost Our Human (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 22nd

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (Season 1)

Invisible City (Season 2) Netflix Original

I See You (2019)

The Kingdom / El Reino (Season 3) Netflix Original

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 23rd

Furies (2023) Netflix Original

Johnny (2023) Netflix Original

The Night Agent (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) Netflix Original

I Am Georgina (Season 2) Netflix Original

Love is Blind (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Dreams of Elibidi (2010)

Coming to Netflix on March 25th

High & Low: The Worst Cross (2022)

Labyu with an Accent (2022)

Moo 2 (Season 1)

Partners in Crime (2022)

What will you be checking out on Netflix