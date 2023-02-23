‘Shtisel’ To Be Removed From Netflix Globally in March 2023

The March 2023 removals have been announced and among the series set to leave Netflix in multiple regions will be all three seasons of the Israeli series, Shtisel.

The Hebrew-language series, which first aired in mid-2013 on yes Oh, is about a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem reckons with love, loss, and the doldrums of daily life.

The show stars Dov Glickman, Michael Aloni, Neta Riskin, Shira Haas, and Sasson Gabai.

Despite airing in 2013, Netflix only became involved with the show starting from season 2,

Rapid TV News first reported in December 2018 that Netflix had acquired the streaming rights to Shtisel from Dori and stated that the deal was for the first “two seasons”.

The show did arrive on Netflix in most regions as a Netflix Original title complete with branding that’s stuck around for the release of all three seasons.

Seasons 1 and 2 arrived on Netflix globally on December 15th, 2018 and the third season was then added on March 25th, 2021.

When is Shtisel leaving Netflix?

Netflix in their monthly roundup first included the fact Shtisel was leaving Netflix with the removal date planned for March 25th, 2023.

The day after that list was released, the show page began displaying a “Last day to watch” notice for March 24th.

That means the show is expiring exactly two years following the season 3 release.

Why is Shtisel leaving Netflix?

If you’re thinking, wait “why is a Netflix Original leaving?”, that’s because not all Netflix Originals are actually owned by Netflix, but rather leased exclusively over a fixed amount of time. That’s something we’ve been cataloging for the past few years with over 60 Netflix originals having departed thus far.

Will there be a season 4 of Shtisel?

If you had been hoping for a fourth season of Shtisel, the news of its removal from Netflix is likely the final nail in the coffin.

That’s after the head of Yes Studios, Danna Stern, told Deadline it’s highly unlikely the show would be returning.

“I don’t want to break anyone’s hearts, but I think that story has been told,” Stern said. “And don’t forget, this cast has been together for a really long time. Almost a decade. I think we got all the stories we could without becoming overly dramatic. I feel like we’ve taken it to the limit, but, you know, we did good.”

Will you miss Shtisel when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.