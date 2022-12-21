What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 21st, 2022

It’s the middle of the week and we’re just four sleeps until Christmas and helping you get to the end of the week is a batch of new releases on Netflix that have been added since Monday. Here’s a recap of everything new on Netflix this week and a look at what’s happening in the top 10s.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park

Writer: Darren Star

Runtime: 30 min

Everyone’s favorite rom-com series Emily in Paris is back and according to The Wrap, it’s the best season yet.

Here’s what you can expect:

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

I AM A KILLER (Season 4)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Runtime: 47 mins

One of the best-hidden gems of the Netflix docu-series library is the British-produced docuseries that interviews inmates who committed gruesome and terrible crimes.

6 new episodes dropped today with subjects including Toby Gregory, Gary Black, and Thomas “TJ” Schifferns.

Trolls (2016)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel

Writer: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Erica Rivinoja

Runtime: 92 min / 1h 32m

Just in the time of the holidays is the 2016 DreamWorks Animation movie Trolls, which will no doubt be played on repeat in many households over Christmas.

Based on the toys of the same name, this movie (which has since had a sequel and set to receive a third movie in the near future) is about what happens Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens and an upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embarking on the adventure of a lifetime.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 19th to 21st

5 New Movies Added

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A curse is placed on grinchy Chuy, who wakes up to find he’s lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year. From now on.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A curse is placed on grinchy Chuy, who wakes up to find he’s lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year. From now on. Christmas Love (2022) – TV-G – English – A father struggling to balance career and family gets unexpected help and must make a hard choice as he learns the value of presence over presents.

– TV-G – English – A father struggling to balance career and family gets unexpected help and must make a hard choice as he learns the value of presence over presents. Honeymoon (2022) – TV-14 – Punjabi – A newlywed couple’s honeymoon in London turns into a hilariously chaotic trip when the pair’s clueless family crashes the romantic getaway.

– TV-14 – Punjabi – A newlywed couple’s honeymoon in London turns into a hilariously chaotic trip when the pair’s clueless family crashes the romantic getaway. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – When sinister forces threaten the peace of Britannia, a young prince embarks on a perilous journey to save his loved ones and discover his true powers.

– TV-14 – Japanese – When sinister forces threaten the peace of Britannia, a young prince embarks on a perilous journey to save his loved ones and discover his true powers. Trolls (2016) – PG – English – When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

4 New TV Series Added

Bo on the Go! (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Staying at home doesn’t mean sitting still for energetic Bo and her little dragon friend Dezzy, who embark on amazing adventures through movement.

– TV-Y – English – Staying at home doesn’t mean sitting still for energetic Bo and her little dragon friend Dezzy, who embark on amazing adventures through movement. Emily in Paris (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

– TV-MA – English – After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance. I AM A KILLER (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series.

– TV-MA – English – Death row inmates convicted of capital murder give firsthand accounts of their crimes in this documentary series. Trolley (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – A sudden tragedy brings the wife of an assemblyman out of her private life and forces her to confront family secrets and her own troubling past.

Netflix Top 10s for December 21st, 2022

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US for December 21st

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari Prisoners I Belive In Santa A Not So Merry Christmas Bullet Train The Big 4 Belleville Cop A Bad Mom Christmas Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Sing 2

Top 10 Series on Netflix US for December 21st

The Recruit Wednesday Harry & Meghan Sonic Prime Firefly Lane Too Hot to Handle Don’t Pick Up The Phone The Unbroken Voice Last Chance U: Basketball A Storm for Christmas

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix US for December 21st

Sonic Prime Bebefinn Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio CoComelon Sing 2 Little Angel The Christmas Chronicles Storks Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure Snack vs. Chef

