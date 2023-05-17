What’s New & Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix: May 17th, 2023

Welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix, where we’ll take a look at all the new releases to hit the service so far this week, plus we’ll check in with the top 20 trending movies and series.

As a reminder, you can find a full list of what's new on Netflix, complete with trailers, cast lists, and lots more information via our new on Netflix hub.

Lots to look forward to throughout the remainder of the week, including two great Sony movies that make their SVOD debuts over the weekend, and from Netflix, you have XO, Kitty, which debuts tomorrow.

With that housekeeping out of the way, let’s dig into the new releases:

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for May 17th, 2023

McGREGOR FOREVER (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Conor McGregor

It’s been a long time coming, but the Conor McGregor MMA series is now streaming on Netflix. Over the course of the four episodes, you’ll follow the ups and downs of his career throughout 2021 while he prepared for his return to the octagon as he took on the most important battle of his career.

La Reina del Sur (Season 3)

Number of episodes: 60

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Kate del Castillo, Humberto Zurita, Alejandro Calva

Writer: Lina Uribe, Dario Vanegas, Roberto Stopello

Runtime: 378 min / 6h 18m

Looking for a long, compelling binge? There are few shows better designed for that purpose than La Reina del Sur, which is the Spanish novella series that saw an American spin-off in the form of Queen of the South.

With 180 episodes in total to its name, the series follows a woman from humble beginnings who finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking.

S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-5)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson

Writer: Shawn Ryan, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas

Runtime: 43 min

As we first reported last month, Netflix is today the recipient of all five of the first seasons of the hit CBS crime procedural series, S.W.A.T., which was recently renewed for a seventh season.

Serving as a reboot of the 1975 television series of the same name, this entry focuses on Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr., a former Marine and local boy who is promoted to leader of his own S.W.A.T. (Special Weapons and Tactics) team after the previous leader is fired.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

6 New Movies Added So Far This Week

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

– TV-MA – English – From the heights of her modeling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her. Faithfully Yours (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs — but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing.

– TV-MA – Dutch – Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs — but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing. Fanfic (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves.

– TV-MA – Polish – Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves. Fifty Shades of Black (2016) – R – English – In Marlon Wayans’ comedic riff on “Fifty Shades of Grey,” shy university student Hannah enters the intense world of mogul Christian Black.

– R – English – In Marlon Wayans’ comedic riff on “Fifty Shades of Grey,” shy university student Hannah enters the intense world of mogul Christian Black. Sebastian Maniscalco: Aren’t You Embarrassed? (2014) – TV-MA – English – Returning to his hometown of Chicago, the comedian views modern life through his family’s old-world Italian lens and wonders where our shame went.

– TV-MA – English – Returning to his hometown of Chicago, the comedian views modern life through his family’s old-world Italian lens and wonders where our shame went. Ted (2012) – R – English – A hard-partying, foul-mouthed teddy bear come to life threatens to derail his human companion’s attempts to enter adulthood and marry his girlfriend.

5 New TV Series Added So Far This Week

La Reina del Sur (Season 3) – TV-MA – Spanish – After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking. LEGO® DREAMZzz (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Mateo, Izzie and their friends stumble into the Dream World, a realm of magic and fantasy where they must use their creativity to fight dark forces.

– TV-Y – English – Mateo, Izzie and their friends stumble into the Dream World, a realm of magic and fantasy where they must use their creativity to fight dark forces. McGREGOR FOREVER (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Conor McGregor’s brutal strikes and trash-talking swagger made him the UFC’s biggest draw. This rousing docuseries follows his dynamic career.

– TV-MA – English – Conor McGregor’s brutal strikes and trash-talking swagger made him the UFC’s biggest draw. This rousing docuseries follows his dynamic career. Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

– TV-MA – French – French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH. S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-5) – TV-14 – English – In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community.

Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for May 17th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story The Mother 2 Missing: Dead or Alive? A Man Called Otto 3 Queer Eye ¡Que viva México! 4 Firefly Lane Fifty Shades of Black 5 Black Knight UglyDolls 6 The Night Agent The Croods 7 Bridgerton G.I. Joe: Retaliation 8 The Diplomat Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway 9 Sweet Tooth Heat 10 Better Call Saul Pitch Perfect

