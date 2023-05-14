What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 15th to 21st 2023

Another week means another new batch of new movies and series coming soon to Netflix. This week, Netflix is getting two big new movies from Sony Pictures, a few Universal movies, a spinoff series to a hit teen romcom Netflix franchise, and the final season of an excellent Spanish novella. Here’s everything coming to Netflix between May 15th and May 21st, 2023.

For more on what’s coming up throughout the rest of May 2023, check out our comprehensive guide on what’s coming up, plus take a look at our growing look at what’s headed our way in June.

Removals over the next week include the incredible Paddington that departs towards the week’s end.

Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

XO, Kitty (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It’s been two years since the third and final To All The Boys movie landed on Netflix, but we’re finally headed back in a serial format focusing on a character that is featured throughout all three moves.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“Back for another adventure, this time her own, Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. She’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

The Son (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Debuting in theaters earlier this year, The Son from Sony Pictures Classics arrives somewhat unexpectedly (SPC movies haven’t always come to Netflix) and features an impressive cast list. Top names such as Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins all feature in the Florian Zeller-directed movie.

Missing (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Yep, we’re getting two Sony movies over the weekend, with Missing being the biggest of the two new titles headed our way.

With a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes, the movie will have you following a young daughter who attempts to track down her missing mother, who was vacationing in Colombia with a new boyfriend. Using technology to find her, it’s not just her location that comes to fruition but some dark secrets.

Per the Critics’ Consensus on RT:

“Missing can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Fifty Shades of Black (2016)

Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) Netflix Original

Ted (2012)

Coming to Netflix on May 17th

Faithfully Yours (2023) Netflix Original

Fanfic (2023) Netflix Original

McGregor Forever (Limited Series) Netflix Original

La Reina del Sur (Season 3)

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) Netflix Original

Working: What We Do All Day (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 18th

Kitti Katz (Season 1) Netflix Original

XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (2023) Netflix Original

Bayi Ajaib (2023)

Muted (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 6) Netflix Original

Young, Famous & African (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Missing (2023)

The Son (2023)

Coming to Netflix on May 21st

Catch! Teenieping: Fairies of Emotion (Season 2)

What are you planning to watch on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.