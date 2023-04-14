‘S.W.A.T.’ Seasons 1-5 Headed to Netflix US in May 2023

Netflix wants more shows like The Night Agent and to help aid that effort, they’ll be licensing seasons 1-5 of the hit series S.W.A.T. which shares an executive producer and showrunner with Netflix’s new megahit.

Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, the police procedural series is a reboot of the 1975 series of the same name. It’s been airing on CBS since 2017 and streamed away from Netflix in the United States since its initial air date.

The show is currently in its sixth season on CBS, with a seventh yet to be officially confirmed for the 23/24 broadcast season.

However, as we’ve seen Netflix do numerous times, they’ll be strategically licensing all six seasons of the show by the end of 2023. The news comes off the back of The Night Agent, created by Shawn Ryan, becoming one of Netflix’s biggest shows of all time.

The license to Netflix was confirmed by Shawn Ryan on Twitter, although it addition has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix themselves in either the app or otherwise.

In a Tweet on April 7th, the writer behind SWAT stated, “LIBRARY episodes of @swatcbs will begin streaming on @Netflix (Seasons 1-5 will stream in May, Season 6 will be added in the fall.”

The show is being licensed to Netflix from Sony Pictures Television. It has remained a reliable partner for licensing shows to Netflix with their catalog titles currently available on the service, including Seinfeld, The Blacklist, Community, and Breaking Bad.

S.W.A.T. will remain on Paramount+ and Hulu

While being added to Netflix, S.W.A.T. is expected to remain on its other two US streaming homes.

Sources indicate that the show will be removed from Hulu in September 2024 at the earliest, with only seasons 1-3 currently streaming at the time of publishing.

On Paramount+, only the sixth season is currently streaming, serving only as a catch-up for the most recent season.

So while we expect other services to continue carrying S.W.A.T., Netflix will be the best streaming location to watch all prior seasons by the close of 2023.

S.W.A.T. is already streaming on Netflix in multiple countries

Of course, many regions of Netflix are already streaming SWAT as of the time of publishing. Seven regions, including Canada and the United Kingdom, are streaming at least seasons 1 to 4 with a few also carrying season 5.

As we predicted recently, season 6 will head to Netflix Canada in September 2023. In the UK, we expect seasons 5 and 6 to land in September 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Are you looking forward to seasons 1-5 of S.W.A.T. coming to Netflix in May 2023? Let us know in the comments.