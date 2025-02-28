8 Most Anticipated New Series on Netflix in March 2025

Netflix has a wide range of content coming up in March 2025. Whether you’re into dramas, lifestyle, or reality shows- there’s plenty being offered up. In this list, we count down the 8 most exciting series coming to the streamer.

While Netflix has plenty of original content hitting our screens in March, the streamer lacks licensed content, but it does have a spinoff arriving from The Walking Dead; one of the world’s biggest zombie franchises. On the film side of things, Netflix will release The Electric State, which is slated to be one of the biggest streaming movies of the year. However, when it comes to small screen offerings, things aren’t quite as esteemed, but even so, let’s take a tour of 8 of the most exciting new and returning series.

Most Anticipated New Netflix Original Series

With Love, Meghan

Coming to Netflix: March 3rd

We start with a lifestyle series, hosted by none other than Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who invited various celebrities and friends into her beautiful California estate. The relaxed, feel-good series follows Meghan as she offers up a variety of home lifestyle tips, including gardening, cooking and hosting events. Sure, this show might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no doubt it’ll garner a huge viewership figure on Netflix, and it needs to. Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal has delivered nothing but duds thus far. If any show of theirs is going to work, it needs to be this one.

With Love, Meghan is an 8-episode series directed by Michael Steed, a veteran of helming and producing cooking and lifestyle shows. The series was originally scheduled for release in January but was ultimately pushed back in response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Leopard

Coming to Netflix: March 5th

The Leopard is an Italian historical drama based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s classic novel. Set against the backdrop of revolution in 1860s Sicily, the six-episode limited series covers the story of Prince of Salina and his family. It’s an epic tale told with a huge scope and glorious set pieces. Netflix has put a lot of money and effort into promoting this one so they clearly believe they’re onto a winner. European period dramas have been on a tear as of late, so we’ll see if this big bet pays off soon enough.

You can learn more about the series in our big preview.

Medusa

Coming to Netflix: March 5th

One series that instantly caught my eye is the Colombian thriller Medusa. The series follows Bárbara Hidalgo, whose memory is washed away following a maritime accident. But now, with her memories wiped, she finds herself on a death list. The official tagline for the series reads: “Somebody wants to kill CEO Bárbara Hidalgo. Can she find the culprit as her family schemes ruthlessly for control of their Colombian business empire?”

It’s a suspenseful and thrilling story about amnesia wrapped up in one huge mystery.

Adolescence

Coming to Netflix: March 13th

One of my most anticipated Netflix series of March 2025 is Adolescence, a 4-part British crime drama from Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes, His Dark Materials) and Stephen Graham (A Thousand Blows, Boiling Point). Kasey got a brief glimpse of the new series at Next on Netflix 2025 UK in January and is confident this is going to be a critical success and one of the best shows Netflix UK has ever produced.

Check out the official synopsis:

“When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?”

The series looks to be a chilling, emotional journey. With a great cast and team behind it, Adolescence will undoubtedly be a hit for the streamer!

Woman of the Dead: Season 2

Coming to Netflix: March 19th

German-Austrian series Totenfrau (known in English as Woman of the Dead) premiered in 2022, receiving some mixed but mostly positive reviews and without much fanfare, is finally coming back for new episodes. The series is a psychological crime drama that follows Brunhilde Blum, a small-town undertaker. After her husband is murdered under suspicious circumstances, she embarks of vengeance, determined to discover the secrets behind his murder. The series is based on the novel by Bernhard Aichner.

With a few years having passed between seasons, fans are very excited to see what’s in store for the new instalment.

The Residence

Coming to Netflix: March 20th

Who doesn’t love a good murder mystery story? Well, that’s exactly what Netflix’s The Residence is — but this time, there’s over 150 suspects. The series sets up a high-stakes whodunnit, set within the walls of the White House itself, starring Uzo Aduba as wry, eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp.

The series is based on the bestselling novel The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower and really is the third big new series to come from the Shonda Rhimes deal, following Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. Netflix has done plenty of marketing for this already but it still seems to be flying under the radar somewhat – can the end result make a bang?

Million Dollar Secret

Coming to Netflix: March 26th

In March, Netflix will premiere its answer to The Traitors. Introducing Million Dollar Secret, a show that asks the question: How far would you stretch when a million dollars is on the line? Prepare for battle of wit and deception. The official longline reads: “In this cutthroat competition series, an undercover millionaire must hide in plain sight and evade elimination to keep the money and win the game.”

The 8-episode series foregoes Netflix’s traditional release structure, dropping its episodes in 3 separate drops, from March 26th through April 9th. That’s one way to keep the tension going!

Best New Licensed Series Coming to Netflix

This only applies to Netflix in the United States.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC’s long-running zombie series The Walking Dead ended in 2022, but the franchise continues to live on through a number of spinoff series. One of the best spinoffs is Dead City, which follows unlikely duo Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they head into the heart of New York City in a quest to rescue Maggie’s kidnapped son, Hershel.

Netflix recently licensed spinoff The Ones Who Live to great success. Seeing another spinoff head to the streamer is very exciting, indeed. And it’s just in time for viewers to get caught up, with Dead City season 2 set to premiere in May.

What are you going to be checking out in March? Let us know in the comments.