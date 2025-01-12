Netflix Delays Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ Series to March 2025

Netflix and Meghan Markle have opted to postpone their new reality lifestyle series, which will feature guests like Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, to a later date in response to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, which continue to impact the city where Meghan and Netflix call home.

The series has been pushed back two months to Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. In an update on Netflix’s TUDUM site on Sunday (January 12th), Meghan said, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch. We are focusing on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

Whether the show will be changed in any way because of this delay is unclear. The official synopsis of the series that’s presented by Meghan Markle and shot in Montecito, California, continues to read:

“This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The Netflix trailer has been contentious since its launch and series unveiling on January 2nd, 2025. To date, the trailer on YouTube has amassed close to 1.4 million views, although third-party tools that return the dislike bar suggest the likes sit at 16K and the dislikes at 152 K.

The show comes as Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, controversial and lucrative Netflix deal draws to an end and is up for renewal. The Hollywood Reporter released a report stating that the show could be her “last chance at Netflix,” although unnamed Netflix insiders reportedly claim, “There will be future opportunities,” adding, “This isn’t the end. This is just the beginning.”

To date, their output deal has consisted mainly of niche documentary series and their explosive documentary series in December 2022 that covered the pair’s relationship and the Royal Family. Live to Lead, Heart Of Invictus, and most recently, Polo have all failed to make much of an impact since their launch. The only other rumored projects Archewell Productions are currently tied to are Bad Manners and Meet Me At The Lake, although it’s unclear whether those are at a greenlight stage.

Are you excited for With Love, Meghan hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments.