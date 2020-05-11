Every Shonda Rhimes (Shondaland) Project Coming to Netflix

Among the many creators Netflix has an output deal with, Shonda Rhimes is one of the most noteworthy. Shonda Rhimes is involved with many upcoming Netflix projects with new series, movies, and documentaries on the docket. We’ll be taking you through everything she alongside her production company has in store for Netflixers over the next several years.

Also don’t forget, this list doesn’t include Shonda Rhimes ABC projects that still reside on Netflix (excluding Scandal which is leaving in May 2020). Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder will be on Netflix for many years to come.

Many of Shonda Rhimes’s projects were announced back in July 2018 and we’ll start seeing output from the famed creator from 2020 onwards.

We’ve also done previews for some of the other major Netflix output deals including all the new projects coming from Ryan Murphy and Shawn Levy.

Note: listed in no particular order. Will be adjusted to list by release date as and when appropriate.

Bridgerton (Season 1)

One of the first Shondaland series that’s coming to Netflix is Bridgerton. It’ll be Netflix’s big answer to Downtown Abbey and by our estimates, it looks to be a similar type of production to The Crown.

Among the impressive cast for the series include Julie Andrews who will be playing Lady Whistledown, Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Sabrina Bartlett, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, and Claudia Jessie.

You can find out more on Bridgerton season 1 in our preview here. We’ve also heard that season 2 of the series is also in development already.

Inventing Anna

The other Shondaland series that is seemingly edging towards release much sooner than other projects is Inventing Anna.

The drama series is about a grifter who used the power of Instagram to infiltrate New York’s hottest social scenes and end up stealing their money too.

Jessica Pressler is writing for the series and David Frankel and Tom Verica are currently attached to direct episodes so far.

Among the cast confirmed is Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd, and Julia Garner.

Sunshine Scouts

The first comedy output from Shondaland is set to be a TV series that’s set to be dark.

Here’s the official description from Netflix:

An apocalyptic disaster spares a rag-tag group of teenage girls at sleepaway camp who must then summon their moxie and survival skills to weather the fallout and ensure all that remains of humanity abides by the Sunshine Scout Law.

Jill E. Alexander who is known for her acting on HBO’s Silicon Valley is on board to write and is also the creator of the series.

Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

A documentary that looks into the production of the Debbie Allen produced reimaging of the ballet routine.

Oliver Bokelberg who worked on ABC’s Scandal will direct.

The Warmth of Other Suns

This TV drama series will be adapting a book from Isabel Wilkerson where it follows the stories of migrations of African Americans fleeing the South for better lives.

Anna Deavere Smith will be handling the adaptation.

Pico & Sepulveda

TV drama that will cover the war that took place during the 1840s in the then Mexican state of California.

Janet Leahy is on board to write who is most known for her work on AMC’s Mad Men.

The show shares its name with the 1947 song by Freddy Martin.

The Residence

With the removal of Scandal from Netflix, The Residence will likely plug that gap when it eventually releases.

The political series is based on the book by Kate Anderson Brower. The series will tell the story of the people that help keep the White House running behind the scenes. The book spanned multiple administrations from the Kennedy’s up to the Obama’s.

Notes on Love

This docu-series will take a look at various “creatives” and their respective marriages.

Among the people involved in the project include:

Norman Lear and Aaron Shure, Steve Martin, Diane Warren, Jenny Han, Lindy West and Ahamefule J. Oluo, and Shonda Rhimes.

We last heard the series was in development back in October 2019 but haven’t heard anything since.

Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change

Reset is from the former Reddit CEO that gives her account of her time in Silicon Valley. The project was first announced back in July 2018 and is currently labeled as a TV miniseries. Beyond that, however, we don’t know whether it’s going to be a docu-series or a biographical mini-series.

So excited to be part of this next chapter for @shondaland and @shondarhimes! I could not imagine a better team or home for "Reset" with @BeersBetsy and @alisoneakle https://t.co/nMGrTEFqTO https://t.co/wU8G4hk9tg — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) July 20, 2018

Other Projects

There’s a few other projects that are reportedly in development but include Shonda Rhimes involvement but we’re not 100% sure if they a) exist or b) are still active or c) have been transported over from ABC where they were previously in development. So here’s a rundown on those:

Recursion – a movie based on the book by Blake Crouch from 6th & Idaho Productions.

Adult Behaviour – Allan Heinberg drama series – was slated for ABC

I’m Judging You – Comedy TV movie – was slated for ABC

Lawless – Drama TV movie – slated for ABC

That’s all we have for now. We’ll be updating this over time as we learn more about the output Shonda Rhimes and Shondaland has in store fore Netflix!