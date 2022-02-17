Every Matt Reeves (6th & Idaho Productions) Show & Movie Coming to Netflix

6th and Idaho is a production company is headed up by Matt Reeves (director of The Batman) and is working on a slew of upcoming movies and series as part of their overall deal at Netflix. Let’s run you through what the production company is working on right now.

Netflix struck a first-look deal back in January 2018 with Matt Reeves’s production company that Reeves himself will either direct or produce.

While 6th & Idaho Productions works with Netflix they also have projects with other streamers like Prime Video and HBO Max among other distributors.

Matt Reeves will have a hand in many of the projects below but for the most part, he’ll be serving as a producer unless stated otherwise.

The production company is already lent a hand or produced titles already on Netflix. They were attached to the 2020 series Away (which was sadly canceled after a single season) and they also produced Mother/Android which arrived on Netflix internationally as an Original.

Full List of 6th & Idaho Productions Coming Soon to Netflix

12 Scars

Type: TV Show

Jamie Linden is set to write and show run this new crime drama series that’ll be a co-production between 6th Idaho and Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films.

Here’s what you can expect:

Family crime story about a single father trying to extricate himself form his career as a violent criminal, now that his daughter is starting high school and desperate for a normal life. To escape his former life, the two return to his Massachusetts hometown, only to find that the past won’t let them go quietly.

Button Man: The Killing Game

Type: Movie

Button Man is a comic strip that turned into a book in 1995 by Arthur Ranson and John Wagner. Reports and rumors of an adaptation since 2006. It wasn’t until March 2019 when Netflix announced it’d be giving the title a shot with 6th & Idaho producing.

Brian Helgeland is thought to be directing the movie.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A group of millionaires hire their own hit men against each other in a secret, deadly game.”

Dead of Winter

Type: Movie

First announced in January 2021 to be at Netflix, this movie will see Mike Gan (Into the Dark and Hulu’s Into the Dark) in the director’s seat for this survival thriller that could have its name changed by the time it hits our screens. Sarah Conradt-Kroehler is on board to write.

Here’s how the movie is described:

“An Asian American family’s weekend in the mountains becomes a fight for survival when they’re confronted by a dangerous fugitive on the run.”

Idol

Type: Movie

First teased back in October 2018, this movie will be written by Matt King and will see Hailee Steinfeld starring and producing.

The British actor and writer Matt King is perhaps best known for starring in Peep Show as Super Hans.

The movie is described as a musical-themed feature film and compared to the likes of Devil Wears Prada and All About Eve.

Last Sons of America

Type: Movie

6th & Idaho will be working on this comic book adaptation alongside Boom! Studios with Netflix also who also has an overall deal.

Josh Mond is on board to direct the comedy sci-fi movie with Peter Dinklage currently attached as the main lead. The movie takes place in a future where most of the world has become infertile and the most valuable commodity is children.

Lift

Type: Movie

Filming in 2022 is Lift, an action crime drama that follows a female master thief and her ex-boyfriend who are teaming up to steal over $100 million on gold being shipped in a plane.

F. Gary Gray is on board to direct with Daniel Kunka penning the script. Kevin Hart is confirmed to be starring.

The movie is also being produced by Smith’s own Hartbeat Productions and Genre Pictures.

Recursion

Type: Movie

Shondaland will be co-producing this upcoming movie alongside 6th & Idaho adapting the sci-fi thriller novel by Blake Crouch.#

Here’s how Netflix described the movie:

“Recursion explores what happens when a brilliant female scientist invents a powerful technology that allows people not just to reactivate their most visceral memories but to reinvent them entirely. For some, it offers the chance to rewrite their entire lives. In the wrong hands, it will upend the world as we know it.”

Although only a movie was announced upfront back in October 2018, it’s been pitched as a universe with the potential for a TV series in the future.

Way Station

Type: Movie

Clifford D. Simak is one of the greatest science fiction writers of all time and Netflix will be tackling an adaption here with 6th & Idaho. The project was announced back in September 2019 and there’s been very little information released since.

The story of Way Station focuses on Enoch Wallace who had been recruited over a hundred years ago to be the keeper of Earth’s galactic transfer station.

We Used to Live Here

Type: Movie

Blake Lively is on board to both star in and produce We Used to Live Here which began its life as a Reddit story posted on the NoSleep board.

Here’s what you can expect from the thriller:

“A homeowner gets a knock at her door by a peculiar family who says they once lived in the house. Things get progressively weirder as a snowstorm strands the visitors as they just won’t leave.”

It’s worth noting that 6th & Idaho Productions have also been attached to numerous other projects in the past such as A Shot in the Eye, After Perfect, Gaijin, and Mouse Guard (this one was rumored to be coming to Netflix).