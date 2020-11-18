We’re almost in the endgame of 2020 as December fast approaches. There’s already an exciting number of movies and TV series headed down under, that we know subscribers won’t want to wait to binge on. Here’s your first look at what’s coming to Netflix Australia in December 2020.

If you’ve missed any of the November listings, we’ve got you covered. We also have an in-depth look into all of the Originals coming to Netflix in December 2020.

Please Note: This is not the complete list of titles arriving in December 2020. More will be announced, and the list below will be updated accordingly.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 1st, 2020

The Age of Innocence (1993) – Romantic period drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

– Romantic period drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer. Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Christmas animated short.

– Christmas animated short. The Bleeder (2016) – Biographical sports drama starring Liev Schreiber.

– Biographical sports drama starring Liev Schreiber. Breath (2017) – Romantic adventure starring Samson Coulter.

– Romantic adventure starring Samson Coulter. The General’s Daughter (1999) – Crime drama starring John Travolta and Madeleine Stowe.

– Crime drama starring John Travolta and Madeleine Stowe. Gormiti (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. The Guest (2018) – Korean horror-thriller about a psychic, Catholic priest, and a detective team up to fight the crimes of supernatural forces.

– Korean horror-thriller about a psychic, Catholic priest, and a detective team up to fight the crimes of supernatural forces. The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Volume 1) N – Docuseries that takes an in-depth and nostalgic look into some of the most iconic holiday movies in Hollywood history.

– Docuseries that takes an in-depth and nostalgic look into some of the most iconic holiday movies in Hollywood history. Final Destination (2000) – Early 2000s smash hit horror about a group of survivors who escape a disastrous plane crash after a prophetic vision, only to find themselves being hunted one-by-one by death.

– Early 2000s smash hit horror about a group of survivors who escape a disastrous plane crash after a prophetic vision, only to find themselves being hunted one-by-one by death. Rake (Season 5) – Crime comedy starring Greg Kinnear as an outspoken and self-destructive criminal defense lawyer.

– Crime comedy starring Greg Kinnear as an outspoken and self-destructive criminal defense lawyer. Super Wings (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. U-Turn (2020) – Filipino horror thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 2nd, 2020

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N – Sci-fi docuseries that merge our world and alien life together through a what-if docuseries that explores otherworlds.

– Sci-fi docuseries that merge our world and alien life together through a what-if docuseries that explores otherworlds. Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

– Stand-Up comedy special. Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter (Multiple Seasons) – Indonesian comedy series.

– Indonesian comedy series. Fierce (2020) N – Polish musical

– Polish musical Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N – German Stand-Up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 3rd, 2020

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Season 1) N – Children’s animated holiday special

– Children’s animated holiday special Enemy Lines (2020) – War drama starring Ed Westwick.

– War drama starring Ed Westwick. Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Christmas comedy.

– Christmas comedy. Us (2019) – Horror thriller from the creator of Get Out, Jordan Peele.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 4th, 2020

Big Mouth (Season 4) N – Adult animated series that follows a group of young junior high students who are given the aid of a hormone monster when they begin puberty.

– Adult animated series that follows a group of young junior high students who are given the aid of a hormone monster when they begin puberty. Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass (Season 1) N – Animated holiday adventure with George, Harold, and Mr. Krupp.

– Animated holiday adventure with George, Harold, and Mr. Krupp. Christmas Crossfire (2020) N – German Christmas comedy-thriller.

– German Christmas comedy-thriller. Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1) –

Leyla Everlasting (2020) N – Turkish Comedy

– Turkish Comedy Mank (2020) N – Biopic drama from David Fincher centered around the life and career of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

– Biopic drama from David Fincher centered around the life and career of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman J. Mankiewicz. Selena: The Series (Part 1) N – Musical biopic based on the life and incredibly tragic career of Selena, the Queen of Tejano music.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 5th, 2020

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N – Taiwanese horror series.

– Taiwanese horror series. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 7th, 2020

100 Days My Prince (Season 1) – Extremely popular K-drama series starring Kyung-soo and Ji-Hyun Nam.

– Extremely popular K-drama series starring Kyung-soo and Ji-Hyun Nam. Ava (2020) – Crime drama starring Jessica Chastain as an international assassin on the run after a hit on a high profile target goes wrong.

– Crime drama starring Jessica Chastain as an international assassin on the run after a hit on a high profile target goes wrong. The Claus Family (2020) N – Dutch Christmas adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 8th, 2020

Andre & His Olive Tree (2020) – Documentary focused on Chef Andre’s pursuit of perfection.

– Documentary focused on Chef Andre’s pursuit of perfection. Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N – Portuguese documentary.

– Portuguese documentary. Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N – Sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a High School Spanish Teacher.

– Sitcom starring Gabriel Iglesias as a High School Spanish Teacher. Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventures (2020) N – The animated adventures of Lucky Prescott continue with her trustee stallion.

– The animated adventures of Lucky Prescott continue with her trustee stallion. Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Season 1) N – The Halloween monsters are back to save Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 9th, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas (New Episodes) N – Christmas special.

– Christmas special. The Big Show Show: Christmas (New Episodes) N – The final episodes of The Big Show Show end with a holiday special.

– The final episodes of The Big Show Show end with a holiday special. Kalel, 15 (2019) – Philippine drama.

– Philippine drama. Rose Island (2020) N – Italian Comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 10th, 2020

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N – Live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s thriller-survival manga.

– Live-action adaptation of Haro Aso’s thriller-survival manga. The Gruffalo (2009) – Animated adventure based on the smash-hit children’s book.

– Animated adventure based on the smash-hit children’s book. The Gruffalo’s Child (2010) – Popular animated sequel to the popular British children’s book.

– Popular animated sequel to the popular British children’s book. Little (2019) – Comedy starring Regina Hall as a woman struggling to cope with the pressures of adulthood and wakes up to discover she’s transformed into her younger self.

– Comedy starring Regina Hall as a woman struggling to cope with the pressures of adulthood and wakes up to discover she’s transformed into her younger self. Regiment Diaries (Season 2) – Indian docuseries.

– Indian docuseries. Room on the Broom (2012) -British children’s animated special.

-British children’s animated special. Stick Man (2015) – Children’s animated short.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 11th, 2020

A Trash Truck Christmas (Season 1) N – Children’s animated holiday

– Children’s animated holiday El desorden que dejas (Season 1) N – Spanish drama series.

– Spanish drama series. The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) N –

– The Prom (2020) N – Musical drama directed by Ryan Murphy about a group of broadway legends who come to the aid of a High School Lesbian, who’s conservative mid-west town won’t allow her to attend Prom with her girlfriend.

– Musical drama directed by Ryan Murphy about a group of broadway legends who come to the aid of a High School Lesbian, who’s conservative mid-west town won’t allow her to attend Prom with her girlfriend. Vikings (Season 6a) – The first half of the History Channel’s epic conclusion to their popular Viking-era drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 12th, 2020

Peppermint (2018) – Action thriller starring Jennifer Garner.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 14th, 2020

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Mystery thriller series centered around an elite ballet academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 15th, 2020

A United Kingdom (2016) – Historical drama about King Seretse of Botswana and his controversial marriage to a white woman.

– Historical drama about King Seretse of Botswana and his controversial marriage to a white woman. Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1) – Japanese anime series from the popular Toy franchise.

– Japanese anime series from the popular Toy franchise. Hotel Rwanda (2004) – Biographical drama starring Don Cheadle and Joaquin Phoenix.

– Biographical drama starring Don Cheadle and Joaquin Phoenix. John Q (2002) – Crime thriller starring Denzel Washington.

– Crime thriller starring Denzel Washington. The Legend of Zorro (2005) – Swashbuckling adventure with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta Jones.

– Swashbuckling adventure with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta Jones. Masterminds (2016) – Biographical crime comedy about the disastrous bank heist of the Loomis Fargo robbery.

– Biographical crime comedy about the disastrous bank heist of the Loomis Fargo robbery. Red Obsession (2013) – History documentary that details the appetite of the rich and famous of China and their ravenous appetite for the wines of Bordeaux.

– History documentary that details the appetite of the rich and famous of China and their ravenous appetite for the wines of Bordeaux. Snakes On A Plane (2006) – Unintentional horror-comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson in one of his most iconic roles.

– Unintentional horror-comedy starring Samuel L. Jackson in one of his most iconic roles. Song Exploder (Volume 2) N – Musical docuseries.

– Musical docuseries. Suffragette (2015) – Historical drama starring Carey Mulligan as a young woman thrown into political activism for woman’s rights.

– Historical drama starring Carey Mulligan as a young woman thrown into political activism for woman’s rights. Survivor (2015) – Crime thriller starring Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan.

– Crime thriller starring Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan. Tulip Fever (2017) – Historical romantic-drama centered around an artist who falls in love with the young woman he’s been hired to paint her portrait.

– Historical romantic-drama centered around an artist who falls in love with the young woman he’s been hired to paint her portrait. Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012) – All out action drama with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

– All out action drama with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren. Wolf Creek 2 (2013) – Survival horror that sees an unwitting tourist in a fight for their life as they become the prey for pig-hunter Mick Taylor.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 16th, 2020

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) N – Portuguese language docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 18th, 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N – Historical drama starring the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 23rd, 2020

The Midnight Sky (2020) N – Sci-fi directed by George Clooney

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 25th, 2020

Bridgerton (Season 1) N – Romantic period drama based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn

What are you excited to watch on Netflix Australia in December 2020? Let us know in the comments below!