What’s Coming to Netflix Australia in November 2020

Christmas is soon upon us and with it, a whole bunch of holiday-themed Originals, and other new additions are on the way. We’ll be keeping track of all the latest additions coming to Netflix Australia in November 2020.

If you’re looking for a more in-depth look at the upcoming Netflix Originals, we have more details on our November and December lists.

Please Note: This is not the complete list of titles arriving in October 2020. More will be announced, and the list below will be updated accordingly.

A beloved 90s classic, a local trio of best boys with #AuntyDonnasBigOlHouseOfFun, a new royal chapter begins with #TheCrown, an intergenerational saga starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, and much more. Premiering on Netflix in November! pic.twitter.com/cxNj8cpe2n — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) October 21, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 1st, 2020:

Christmas Break-In (2018) – Family feature starring Denise Richards and Danny Glover.

– Family feature starring Denise Richards and Danny Glover. Christmas Survival (2018) – Comedy

– Comedy Daffy Duck’s Quackbusters (1988) – Looney Tune, Daffey Duck opens his own detective agency for the supernatural.

– Looney Tune, Daffey Duck opens his own detective agency for the supernatural. Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons) – American teen-drama that sees four friends from a small coastal town help each other with the growing pains of adolescence.

– American teen-drama that sees four friends from a small coastal town help each other with the growing pains of adolescence. El patron, radiografia de un crimen (2013) – Crime-drama.

– Crime-drama. Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018) – Christmas animated adventure.

– Christmas animated adventure. Flags of Our Fathers (2006) – War drama directed by Clint Eastwood that chronicled the lives of six men who raised the flag at the bloody battle of Iwo Jima.

– War drama directed by Clint Eastwood that chronicled the lives of six men who raised the flag at the bloody battle of Iwo Jima. Joyful Noise (2012) – Comedy Musical starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.

– Comedy Musical starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah. Stoked (Season 2) – Animated family comedy series

– Animated family comedy series The Garden of Words (2013) – Japanese anime about a student and an older woman who find friendship in the most unexpected of circumstances.

– Japanese anime about a student and an older woman who find friendship in the most unexpected of circumstances. The Garfield Show (Season 3) – Animated series following the adventures of the lasagne loving cat Garfield.

– Animated series following the adventures of the lasagne loving cat Garfield. The Good Detective (Season 1) – South Korean mystery thriller.

– South Korean mystery thriller. The Wretched (2019) – American Horror.

– American Horror. Voice 2 (Season 2) – South Korean crime-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 2nd, 2020:

Can You Hear Me (Season 2) N – French comedy series

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 3rd, 2020:

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N – Stand-up Comedy special.

– Stand-up Comedy special. Oh My Baby (Season 1) – South Korean romantic-drama series.

– South Korean romantic-drama series. Mother! (2020) N – Japanese crime drama.

– Japanese crime drama. White Boy (2017) – True-Crime docuseries

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 4th, 2020:

Christmas Catch (2018) – Christmas romantic-comedy that sees an undercover cop chasing after a suspected diamond thief.

– Christmas romantic-comedy that sees an undercover cop chasing after a suspected diamond thief. Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N – Romantic Swedish comedy series.

– Romantic Swedish comedy series. Miss India (2020) – Telgu/Tamil drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 5th, 2020:

Alone/Together (2019) – Philippine drama centered around the relationship of Christine and Raf, who after eight years on from college reunite years later.

– Philippine drama centered around the relationship of Christine and Raf, who after eight years on from college reunite years later. Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1) N – True-Crime series.

– True-Crime series. Citation (2020) N – Nigerian Thriller

– Nigerian Thriller The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) N – Kids animated feature – Spongebob and his best friend Patrick set out on an adventure to rescue Gary, Sponegbob’s pet Snail.

– Kids animated feature – Spongebob and his best friend Patrick set out on an adventure to rescue Gary, Sponegbob’s pet Snail. One More Try (2012) – Philippine drama.

– Philippine drama. Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N – Holiday rom-com starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig.

– Holiday rom-com starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig. Paranormal (Season 1) N – Hindu fantasy horror set in the 1960s.

– Hindu fantasy horror set in the 1960s. Midnight at the Magnolia (2020) N – Drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 6th, 2020:

Country Ever After (Season 1) N – Goofy American reality series.

– Goofy American reality series. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020) – DC animated sequel that sees the remnants of the Justice League and the Suicide Squad unite to take on Darkseid.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 7th, 2020:

Sweet Country (2017) – Crime drama set in the Australian Northern frontier.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 8th, 2020:

Goldstone (2016) – Crime thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 9th, 2020:

Undercover (Season 2) N – Belgium crime-thriller that sees a group of undercover agents infiltrating a drug ring.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 10th, 2020

A Lion in the House (Season 1) – Documentary that takes place over the course of six years as five families struggle with ups and downs of cancer treatment.

– Documentary that takes place over the course of six years as five families struggle with ups and downs of cancer treatment. Dash & Lily (Season 1) N – Romantic teen-drama that sees a romance blossom between two strangers who send each other on a series of dares across the city of New York through a notebook.

– Romantic teen-drama that sees a romance blossom between two strangers who send each other on a series of dares across the city of New York through a notebook. Nokdu Flower (Season 1) – South Korean drama series set during the Donghak Peasant Revolution.

– South Korean drama series set during the Donghak Peasant Revolution. What They Had (2018) – Drama starring Michael Shannon and Hilary Swank.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 11th, 2020

A Queen is Born (Season 1) N – Drag Queen makeover series hosted by Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister.

– Drag Queen makeover series hosted by Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) N – Comedy series featuring Aunty Donna, the Australian comedy trio, who go on wacky and zany adventures with their guests.

– Comedy series featuring Aunty Donna, the Australian comedy trio, who go on wacky and zany adventures with their guests. Masameer Classics (Season 3) – Animated series from Saudi Arabia.

– Animated series from Saudi Arabia. The Liberator (Season 1) N – Animated World War II series.

– Animated World War II series. What We Wanted (2020) – German drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 12th, 2020

Greta (2018) – Mystery thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz,

– Mystery thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Ludo (2020) N – Dark comedy anthology.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 13th, 2020

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N – Family musical centered around the tale of an eccentric toymaker.

– Family musical centered around the tale of an eccentric toymaker. Motherless Brooklyn (2019) – Crime drama starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

– Crime drama starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis. The Life Ahead (2020) N – Drama about an aging Holocaust survivor who forms a bond with a young Senegalese immigrant.

– Drama about an aging Holocaust survivor who forms a bond with a young Senegalese immigrant. The Minions of Midas (Season 1) N – Brazilian thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 15th, 2020

Bone Tomahawk (2015) – Western horror starring Kurt Russel as an elderly sheriff that seeks to rescue the town doctor from a group of cave-dwelling cannibals.

– Western horror starring Kurt Russel as an elderly sheriff that seeks to rescue the town doctor from a group of cave-dwelling cannibals. Concussion (2013) – Drama

– Drama London Fields (2018) – Mystery Thriller starring Jason Isaacs.

– Mystery Thriller starring Jason Isaacs. The Crown (Season 4) N – The royal family drama continues as Queen Elizabeth must oversee the marriage of her son, Prince Charles, to the Lady Dianna,

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 17th, 2020

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) N – With the help of his brother, Boss Baby tries to balance his life at home, and his job at Baby Corp Headquarters.

– With the help of his brother, Boss Baby tries to balance his life at home, and his job at Baby Corp Headquarters. We Are The Champions (Season 1) N – Reality series that looks at some of the biggest winners in sports you’ve probably never heard of.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 18th, 2020

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) N – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 19th, 2020

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N – Duchess Margaret switches places with her double Stacy for a second time before a third look-alike, party girl Fiona, foils their plans.

– Duchess Margaret switches places with her double Stacy for a second time before a third look-alike, party girl Fiona, foils their plans. The Sisters Brothers (2018) – 1850s Oregon, the infamous Sisters brothers chase a gold prospector and his ally.

– 1850s Oregon, the infamous Sisters brothers chase a gold prospector and his ally. Three Words to Forever (2018) – Family comedy-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 20th, 2020

Alien Xmas (2020) N – Animated family adventure that sees Aliens, attempting to steal the Earth’s gravity, come up against the spirit of Christmas.

– Animated family adventure that sees Aliens, attempting to steal the Earth’s gravity, come up against the spirit of Christmas. Voices of Fire (Season 1) N – Competition series for aspiring gospel singers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 21st, 2020

Shameless U.S. (Season 10) – American drama about the dysfunctional Gallagher family, who reside on the wrong side of the tracks in the city of Chicago.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 22nd, 2020

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) N – Seasonal musical starring Dolly Parton in a small middle-America town that must fight to save their home when the town Scrooge attempts to sell the land to a major corporation.

– Seasonal musical starring Dolly Parton in a small middle-America town that must fight to save their home when the town Scrooge attempts to sell the land to a major corporation. What Men Want (2019) – Romantic comedy that sees a professional sports agent gain an unexpected edge over her competition when she develops the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 23rd, 2020

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020) N – Musical documentary chronicling the past few years of Shawn Mendes’s life and career.

– Musical documentary chronicling the past few years of Shawn Mendes’s life and career. Strongest Deliveryman (Season 1) – South Korean romantic drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 24th, 2020

Hillbilly Elegy (2020) N – Potential Oscar-worthy drama that sees a Yale law student struggling to deal with family history, the American dream, and Appalachian values.

– Potential Oscar-worthy drama that sees a Yale law student struggling to deal with family history, the American dream, and Appalachian values. Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N – Family holiday adventure set in the world of How to Train Your Dragon.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 25th, 2020

Great Pretender (Season 2) N – Japanese anime about Japan’s biggest swindler who bites off more than he can chew when he meets an even smarter French con-artist.

– Japanese anime about Japan’s biggest swindler who bites off more than he can chew when he meets an even smarter French con-artist. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N – Mrs. Claus takes center stage in Netflix’s sequel to its 2018 smash-hit holiday adventure.

– Mrs. Claus takes center stage in Netflix’s sequel to its 2018 smash-hit holiday adventure. How I Met Your Mother (9 Seasons) – American sitcom about father Ted Mosby, who recounts the story of how he met his kid’s mother years ago.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on November 27th, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N – Family holiday animated special.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N – Behind-the-scenes docuseries centered on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

– Family holiday animated special. – Behind-the-scenes docuseries centered on the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. Sugar Rush Christmas (Season 2) N – Return of the delicious holiday special baking competition.

– Return of the delicious holiday special baking competition. Virgin River (Season 2) N – Romantic drama that sees a recently widowed nurse from the big city find solitude in the redwood forests of Northern California.

