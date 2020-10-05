Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in December 2020

It’s time for an early look at what Netflix Originals are currently lined up for December 2020. We’ll be covering all the confirmed and rumored titles for the month of December which currently includes some excellent new movies.

If you’re wanting to look back at the previous month, we’re still collating all of the November 2020 Netflix Originals due out.

For December, we’re going to break this preview into two halves. We’ll first cover the English speaking movies and TV series before moving onto the non-English ones. We’ll also touch on some of the rumored titles for the month of December at the bottom too.

English Netflix Originals Coming in December 2020

The Prom (2020)

Netflix Release Date: December 11th

One of the biggest casts Netflix has ever assembled will come in December with The Prom which for many this year will be the only Prom they’re able to attend.

The musical follows a troupe that swarms a smalltown high school girl who is looking to take her girlfriend to prom but generally frowned upon.

Among the stars includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Jo Ellen Pelman, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.

On DECEMBER 11, let Netflix take you to THE PROM you didn't get this year. pic.twitter.com/879qL1de5n — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) September 13, 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

Netflix Release Date: December 18th, 2020

The biggest movie release of December 2020 has only been made more important given the untimely death of one its lead stars, Chadwick Boseman.

Directed by George C. Wolfe, the movie is set in Chicago in the 1920s as we follow tensions between Ma Rainey and her management. Based on the award-winning play.

Alongside Boseman is Viola Davis who plays the Mother of the Blues, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, and Taylor Paige.

Here's your first look at Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe.@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 18 December. pic.twitter.com/fuMIec46KC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 30, 2020

Robin Robin (2020)

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Announced for Christmas 2020 (although could be moved forward to November so beware) is Robin Robin from Aardman Studios who is also currently working on the sequel to Chicken Run.

The 30-minute special is about a bird raised by mice but begins to question her origins and sets out to find out.

This animated short is directed and written by Daniel Ojari and Michael Please.

The Midnight Sky (2020)

Netflix Release Date: TBD

One of the titles concluding Netflix’s strong movie lineup for 2020 is The Midnight Sky which combines a big budget with a stellar cast into a must-watch.

The sci-fi thriller sees a scientist working alone in the Arctic desperately trying to prevent a crew in space returning to Earth.

Among the huge lineup for this movie includes Felicity Jones (pictured above), George Clooney, Sophie Rundle, and Kyle Chandler.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in December 2020

Detention: The Series

Netflix Release Date: December 5th

This is a Taiwanese series is a flagship series in the country and is a psychological thriller based on a popular adventure game from the region.

Alice in Borderland (Season 1)

Tentative Netflix Release Date: December 10th

Netflix has been adapting a number of high profile manga and anime series over the past few years with the biggest coming in 2021.

One of the ones getting a Japanese live-action remake is Alice in Borderland and is set to be directed by Shinsuke Sato.

You can find more about Netflix’s upcoming live-action Alice in Borderland series in our expansive preview.

Rumored Netflix Originals Releases for December 2020

The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1) – Reportedly coming on December 4th

Giving Voice (2020) – Reportedly coming on December 11th

Go Dog Do (Season 1) – Reportedly coming on December 22nd

What are you looking forward to in December? Let us know in the comments.