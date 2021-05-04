First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2021

May has just arrived but we can already look ahead to June 2021 on Netflix UK as we get our first look at what’s coming soon.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the latest additions to the Netflix UK library in May 2021 here.

We’re also keeping track of all the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK in June 2021.

Netflix Release Date TBA

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series adapted from the manga of the same name which sees the Gods council assemble to decide that after 7 million years of human history they are irredeemable and must be extinct.

– Japanese anime series adapted from the manga of the same name which sees the Gods council assemble to decide that after 7 million years of human history they are irredeemable and must be extinct. Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N – Netflix’s “hottest” reality series returns as a new group of gorgeous single contestants compete for the cash grand prize of $100,000 but at the cost of giving up sex.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 1st, 2021:

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) – Biographical crime drama centered around a 17-year-old girl who planned on taker her own life only to be kidnapped and fight to stay alive.

– Biographical crime drama centered around a 17-year-old girl who planned on taker her own life only to be kidnapped and fight to stay alive. Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020) – Space documentary that takes an in-depth look into Black Holes and the incredible discoveries being brought to light by the observatories from around the world.

– Space documentary that takes an in-depth look into Black Holes and the incredible discoveries being brought to light by the observatories from around the world. Boogeyman (2005) – mid-2000s horror starring Barry Watson as a young man struggled to deal with the childhood terror that has never stopped haunting him.

– mid-2000s horror starring Barry Watson as a young man struggled to deal with the childhood terror that has never stopped haunting him. Colombiana (2011) – Action-thriller starring Zoe Saldana as a cold-blooded assassin who witnessed the murder of her parents as a child.

– Action-thriller starring Zoe Saldana as a cold-blooded assassin who witnessed the murder of her parents as a child. Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018) – Elvis Presley documentary chronicling his evolution as a musician and a man.

– Elvis Presley documentary chronicling his evolution as a musician and a man. Married to Medicine (Season 2) – Reality TV series centered around the married ladies of Atlanta’s exclusive medical inner circle.

– Reality TV series centered around the married ladies of Atlanta’s exclusive medical inner circle. Octonauts (4 Seasons) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Seasons) – Reality series focused on the personal and professional lives of the housewives of Atlanta, Georgia.

– Reality series focused on the personal and professional lives of the housewives of Atlanta, Georgia. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013) – Japanese action-drama.

– Japanese action-drama. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013) – Japanese action-drama sequel.

– Japanese action-drama sequel. Soul (2019) – Malaysian horror centered around a family who is visited by a strange girl with a horrifying prediction.

– Malaysian horror centered around a family who is visited by a strange girl with a horrifying prediction. Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021) N – Children’s animated musical.

– Children’s animated musical. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival (2020) – A new arrival at the Technology fair sparks excitement on the island of Sodor.

– A new arrival at the Technology fair sparks excitement on the island of Sodor. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020) – The steam engines of Sodor worry for their future as Kenji, a high-speed electric engine, threatens the usefulness of steam power.

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020) – The 75th anniversary special for Thomas the Tank Engine.

– The 75th anniversary special for Thomas the Tank Engine. Thomas and Friends (Season 24) – Animated adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine and the steam engines of the Island of Sodor.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 2nd, 2021:

Carnaval (2021) N – Brazilian comedy that sees a heartbroken influencer take her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival where she learns life isn’t just about the likes of social media.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 3rd, 2021:

Dancing Queens (2021) N – Swedish drama about Dylan Pettersson, a young woman from the Swedish archipelago who has dreams of performing on the big stage as a professional dancer.

Summertime (Season 2) N – Italian romantic drama set during the summer on the Adriatic coast where the attraction between two lovers runs wild.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 4th, 2021:

Sweet and Sour (2021) N – Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague.

– Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague. Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N – fantasy-drama based on the DC Comic of the same name. In a post-apocalyptic world, children are being born as hybrids, half-animal and half-human. Gus, a half-deer and half-human leaves his forest sanctuary and joins a lone traveller to journey across America in search of answers to his past.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 9th, 2021:

Awake (2021) N – apocalypse sci-fi drama starring Gina Rodriguez as Jill, a former soldier, whose daughter may hold the cure to saving humanity, who after a devasting world event has lost the ability to sleep.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 11th, 2021:

Skater Girl (2021) N – Indian-American coming-of-age sports drama that sees Prerna, a rural Indian teenager, find love for Skateboarding and against all odds wants to pursue her dream of competing in the national championships.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 18th, 2021:

Elite (Season 4) N – Spanish crime-drama centered around the teenagers of a prestigious private school where a clash amongst the working class and the wealthy students leads to murder.

Fatherhood (2021) N – Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife.

– Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N – Tamil and Tegu language crime-comedy centered around a nomadic gangster who finds himself torn between the forces of good and evil while trying to find a place to call home.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 23rd, 2021:

Good on Paper (2021) N – Romantic crime-comedy starring Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 24th, 2021:

The Naked Director (Season 2) N – Japanese comedy-drama centered around the life and career of Toru Muranishi, the porn director that revolutionized the industry in the 1980s.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 30th, 2021:

America: The Motion Picture (2021) N – A tongue-in-cheek adult animated feature that tells the story of how America won the war of Independence against the British with a chainsaw-wielding George Washington and his beer-loving bro Sam Adams.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June 2021? Let us know in the comments below!