First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in May 2021

Welcome to a super early look at what’s set to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the month of May 2021. This will be an ever-updating post of the new movies and TV series coming to Netflix in the UK.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in May 2021

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix UK in May 2021

American Idol (2021 Collection) N – New episodes Thursdays

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 1st

Below Deck (Multiple Seasons) – Seasons of the highly-rated reality series where you follow the crew of a multi million dollar charter boat.

– Seasons of the highly-rated reality series where you follow the crew of a multi million dollar charter boat. Premonition (2007) – Fantasy mystery starring Sandra Bullock.

School of Rock (2003) – Jack Black comedy where he infiltrates a school as a substitute teacher and teaches his kids who to be rockstars.

– Jack Black comedy where he infiltrates a school as a substitute teacher and teaches his kids who to be rockstars. The Fourth Kind (2009) – Horror mystery from director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

– Horror mystery from director Olatunde Osunsanmi. The Italian Job (2003) – The rebooted action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 2nd

Colony (Season 3) – Netflix UK finally gets the final season of the sci-fi series starring Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 4th

Selena: The Series (Season 2) N – The second part of the Selena biopic series that arrives on Netflix slightly earlier than originally billed.

– The second part of the Selena biopic series that arrives on Netflix slightly earlier than originally billed. Trash Truck (Season 2) N – Kids cartoon series about a giant truck and his best friend Hank continuing their adventures together.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 5th

The Circle (Season 2 – Finale) N – Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th.

– Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th. The Last Days (1998) – Oscar-winning documentary set during WW2 recapping the harrowing events of the cleansing in Hungary.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 7th

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) N – The first of the brand new titles to come out of the Netflix superhero universe, Millarworld.

– The first of the brand new titles to come out of the Netflix superhero universe, Millarworld. Monster (2021) N – Timely retelling of Steve Harmon’s story.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 12th

Oxygen (2021) N – French sci-fi survival film about a woman waking up in a cryogenic unit with no memory.

– French sci-fi survival film about a woman waking up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. The Upshaws (Season 1) N – New sitcom about a Black family in Indiana striving for a better life.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 14th

Ferry (2021) N – Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix.

The Woman in the Window (2021) N – Amy Adams headlines this psychological thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 19th

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N – The hit Spanish crime mystery returns to wrap up the story.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 20th

Special (Season 2) N – A slightly longer final outing for the comedy series by Ryan O’Connell.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 21st

Army of the Dead (2021) N – A crack team of mercenaries plots a heist during the zombie apocalypse. Directed by Zack Snyder.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N – The third season of the animated series set in the Jurassic Park universe.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 26th

The Divine Ponytail (2021) N – Italian biopic on soccer legend Roberto Baggio.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 27th

Eden (Season 1) N – Sci-fi anime series from Justin Leach about a pair of robots secretly raising a young girl.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 28th

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N – Final season of the incredibly underrated Chuck Lorre comedy series.

