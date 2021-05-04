Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in June 2021

We’ve only just entered May but already the first list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in 2021 has been revealed. We’ll be posting regular updates so make sure to come back to learn which of your favorite movies and TV shows are leaving soon.

In case you missed it, we’ve always kept track of all of the movies and TV shows that are leaving Netflix UK in May 2021.

One of the biggest titles scheduled to depart Netflix UK in June is Christopher Nolan’s Inception. The incredible mind-bending film is one of Nolan’s best, and arguably one of the best-produced movies of the 21st century.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles leaving Netflix UK in June. More departures will be announced throughout May and June.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on June 1st, 2021:

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)

A Private War (2018)

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)

Annabelle (2014)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Beach Rats (2017)

Black Man White Skin (2015)

Bloodsport (1988)

Christmas Made to Order (2018)

Christmas Wonderland (2018)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Dharmakshetra (2014)

Dreamgirls (2006)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (1972)

Friday (1995)

Get Hard (2015)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

The Hole in the Ground (2019)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

I Am Alo (2014)

Inception (2010)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

The Island of Dr. Moreau: Director’s Cut (1977)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Jose Jose, el principe de la cancion (2018)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Giants (1994)

Los heroes del Mal (2015)

Love Is a Story (2015)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mid90s (2018)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mountain (2017)

My Christmas Inn (2018)

Natsamrat – Asa Nat Hone Nahi (2016)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Outnumbered (4 Seasons)

Pan (2015)

Raja Rsaoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Ronin (1998)

Satan & Adam (2018)

#Selfie (2014)

#Selfie 69 (2016)

Speed Kills (2018)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Titan Games (2019)

Two Weeks (2006)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Wishmaster (1997)

Zombeavers (2014)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on June 2nd, 2021:

Contract (2008)

Dear Dad (2016)

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

I Am (2010)

Mother Goose Club (1 Season)

War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)

Zubaan (2015)

